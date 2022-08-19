Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. JKN Global Media
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JKN   TH8321010002

JKN GLOBAL MEDIA

(JKN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-17
4.140 THB   -2.82%
11:24aJKN GLOBAL MEDIA : Adjustment of Conversion Price of Convertible Bonds of the Company Due 2025 issued to North Haven Thai Private Equity Gemini Company (Hong Kong) Limited
PU
11:24aJKN GLOBAL MEDIA : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures
PU
08/15JKN Global Group Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JKN Global Media : Adjustment of Conversion Price of Convertible Bonds of the Company Due 2025 issued to North Haven Thai Private Equity Gemini Company (Hong Kong) Limited

08/19/2022 | 11:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

- Translation -

No. JKNGB-010-08/2022

August 19, 2022

Subject: Adjustment of Conversion Price of Convertible Bonds of the Company Due 2025 issued to North Haven Thai Private Equity Gemini Company (Hong Kong) Limited

To: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Pursuant to the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders No. 2/2022 of JKN GLOBAL GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (the "Company") held on March 14, 2022 has resolved to approve the issuance and offering of the newly issued convertible debentures of the Company not exceeding THB 1,500 million under the private placement scheme to specific investors, namely Advance Opportunities Fund ("AO Fund") and Advance Opportunities Fund 1 ("AO Fund 1"), which are not connected persons of the Company.

The Company has entered into the agreement in respect of "Convertible debentures granting the right to convert into ordinary shares of JKN Global Group Public Company Limited No. 1/2022, due in 2025, unsubordinated and unsecured" (the "Convertible Debentures No. 1/2022") and subsequently, the Company has offered and issued the Convertible Debentures No. 1/2022 in the amount of THB 25 million to AO Fund and the amount of THB 35 million to AO Fund 1. The total amount of THB 60 million on April 21, 2022, and the said convertible debentures shall have the maturity date on April 21, 2025, unless conversion rights are exercised before the maturity date.

On August 19, 2022, the conversion right of Convertible Debentures No. 1/2022 have been exercised before maturity date in the amount of THB 5 million at the conversion price of THB 4.023 per share.

The conversion of the Convertible Debentures No. 1/2022 as mentioned above resulting in the Company to adjust the conversion price of the convertible debentures of JKN Global Media Public Company Limited Due 2025 (the "Convertible Debentures") issued to North Haven Thai Private Equity Gemini Company (Hong Kong) Limited due to the ordinary shares arising from the conversion of Convertible Debentures No. 1/2022 were determined at the conversion price is lower than 95% of the market price, the Company shall adjust the conversion right in order to ensure that the benefits of the debenture holders of

1

the Convertible Debentures upon exercise of the conversion rights shall not be less favorable with the followings:

Conversion Price prior to the adjustment:

THB 6.6295 per share

Conversion Price after the adjustment:

THB 6.6281 per share

Such adjustment shall become effective on August 19, 2022.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

(Mr. Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip)

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

Authorized Disclosing Person

2

Disclaimer

JKN Global Media pcl published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 15:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JKN GLOBAL MEDIA
11:24aJKN GLOBAL MEDIA : Adjustment of Conversion Price of Convertible Bonds of the Company Due ..
PU
11:24aJKN GLOBAL MEDIA : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentu..
PU
08/15JKN Global Group Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter..
CI
08/15JKN GLOBAL MEDIA : Issuance and Offering of the Convertible Debentures No.12/2022
PU
08/09JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC : New shares of JKN to be traded on August 11, 2022
PU
08/09JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC : New shares of JKN to be traded on August 10, 2022
PU
08/04JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC : Adjustment of Conversion Price of Convertible Bonds of the Compa..
PU
08/04JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible ..
PU
08/04JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC : Issuance and Offering of the Convertible Debentures No.11/2022
PU
08/03JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC : New shares of JKN to be traded on August 4, 2022 (revise)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 900 M 53,3 M 53,3 M
Net income 2022 215 M 6,02 M 6,02 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 3,73%
Capitalization 2 869 M 80,6 M 80,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,51x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,8%
Chart JKN GLOBAL MEDIA
Duration : Period :
JKN Global Media Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JKN GLOBAL MEDIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,16 THB
Average target price 6,05 THB
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip Chief Executive Officer & Director
Teeraphat Petporee Chief Financial Officer
Apichart Pengsritong Chairman
Sombat Kittibantherngkul Chief Technology Officer & Deputy MD-IT
Banpot Chawangorn Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JKN GLOBAL MEDIA-48.89%80
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-48.43%8 135
TOHO COMPANY LTD11.88%7 192
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-1.73%4 136
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.-18.27%2 881
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED-14.08%2 098