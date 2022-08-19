JKN Global Media : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures

The weighted average prices of the Company's shares for the past 7 business days are as follows:

The conversion price of AO Fund 1 of THB 4.023 per share which is a convertible price of not less than 90 percent of the market price, which is calculated from the weighted average price of the Company's shares in the SET for the past

AO Fund 1 notified the conversion of "Convertible debentures granting the right to convert into ordinary shares of JKN Global Media Public Company Limited No. 1/2022, due in 2025, unsubordinated and unsecured" in the amount of 5,000 units (THB 5 million) to 1,242,853 ordinary shares.

The conversion price as of August 19, 2022 was THB 4.023 per share which is not lower than 90 percent of the said weighted average price. Therefore, it does not meet the conditions that prohibit the sale of shares within 1 year from the date of receiving the convertible securities (Silent Period) pursuant to Notification of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Rules, Conditions and Procedures Governing the Listing of Ordinary or Preferred Shares Issued for Capital Increase B. E. 2558 (2015), Debenture holders will receive the convertible debentures on August 19, 2022 in the amount of 1,242,853 shares and the Company's remaining amount of shares being reserved for the next convertible debentures in the amount of 39,229,938 shares.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

(Mr. Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip)

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

Authorized Disclosing Person