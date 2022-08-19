Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. JKN Global Media
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JKN   TH8321010002

JKN GLOBAL MEDIA

(JKN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-17
4.140 THB   -2.82%
11:24aJKN GLOBAL MEDIA : Adjustment of Conversion Price of Convertible Bonds of the Company Due 2025 issued to North Haven Thai Private Equity Gemini Company (Hong Kong) Limited
PU
11:24aJKN GLOBAL MEDIA : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures
PU
08/15JKN Global Group Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JKN Global Media : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures

08/19/2022 | 11:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

- Translation -

No. JKNGB-009-08/2022

August 19, 2022

Subject

Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures

To

The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

JKN GLOBAL GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (the "Company") has offered and issued the convertible debentures pursuant to the agreement in respect of "Convertible debentures granting the right to convert into ordinary shares of JKN Global Media Public Company Limited No. 1 /2022, due in 2025, unsubordinated and unsecured" to Advance Opportunities Fund ("AO Fund") and Advance Opportunities Fund 1 ("AO Fund 1") (collectively, the "Debentureholders"). On August 19, 2022, the Debenture holder has exercised the conversion of convertible debenture with the details as follows:

The

Amount of

Remaining debentures

Exercise the right to

Remaining debentures

Company's

debentures

before conversion

conversion (units)

after conversion (units)

long-term

(Units)

(Units)

(August 19, 2022)

convertible

AO

AO

AO

AO

AO

AO

AO

AO

debentures

Fund

Fund 1

Fund

Fund 1

Fund

Fund 1

Fund

Fund 1

No. 1/2022

25,000

35,000

-

10,000

-

5,000

-

5,000

No. 2/2022

60,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 3/2022

20,000

20,000

-

20,000

-

-

-

20,000

No. 4/2022

40,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 5/2022

20,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 6/2022

20,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 7/2022

20,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 8/2022

40,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 9/2022

20,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 10/2022

40,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 11/2022

40,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 12/2022

-

20,000

-

20,000

-

-

-

20,000

Total

420,000

50,000

5,000

45,000

On August 19, 2022

  • AO Fund notified the conversion of "Convertible debentures granting the right to convert into ordinary shares of JKN Global Media Public Company Limited No. 1/2022, due in 2025, unsubordinated and unsecured" complete.

1

  • AO Fund 1 notified the conversion of "Convertible debentures granting the right to convert into ordinary shares of JKN Global Media Public Company Limited No. 1/2022, due in 2025, unsubordinated and unsecured" in the amount of 5,000 units (THB 5 million) to 1,242,853 ordinary shares.
  • The conversion price of AO Fund 1 of THB 4.023 per share which is a convertible price of not less than 90 percent of the market price, which is calculated from the weighted average price of the Company's shares in the SET for the past 7-15 business days.

The weighted average prices of the Company's shares for the past 7 business days are as follows:

Date

Number of Shares

Total Value ('000 THB)

August 18, 2022

9,994,754

41,676.07

August 17, 2022

6,717,885

29,293.10

August 16, 2022

2,727,359

11,824.22

August 15, 2022

4,701,445

20,563.42

August 11, 2022

4,748,834

21,248.42

August 10, 2022

7,584,241

34,822.56

August 9, 2022

14,514,493

68,284.18

Total

50,989,011

227,711.97

Weighted average market price for 7 business days (THB/Share)

90% of the weighted average market price (THB/Share)

  • Trading Value Trading Volume
  • 227,711,970
    50,989,011
  • 4.47
  • 4.023

The conversion price as of August 19, 2022 was THB 4.023 per share which is not lower than 90 percent of the said weighted average price. Therefore, it does not meet the conditions that prohibit the sale of shares within 1 year from the date of receiving the convertible securities (Silent Period) pursuant to Notification of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Rules, Conditions and Procedures Governing the Listing of Ordinary or Preferred Shares Issued for Capital Increase B. E. 2558 (2015), Debenture holders will receive the convertible debentures on August 19, 2022 in the amount of 1,242,853 shares and the Company's remaining amount of shares being reserved for the next convertible debentures in the amount of 39,229,938 shares.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

(Mr. Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip)

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

Authorized Disclosing Person

2

Disclaimer

JKN Global Media pcl published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 15:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JKN GLOBAL MEDIA
11:24aJKN GLOBAL MEDIA : Adjustment of Conversion Price of Convertible Bonds of the Company Due ..
PU
11:24aJKN GLOBAL MEDIA : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentu..
PU
08/15JKN Global Group Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter..
CI
08/15JKN GLOBAL MEDIA : Issuance and Offering of the Convertible Debentures No.12/2022
PU
08/09JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC : New shares of JKN to be traded on August 11, 2022
PU
08/09JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC : New shares of JKN to be traded on August 10, 2022
PU
08/04JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC : Adjustment of Conversion Price of Convertible Bonds of the Compa..
PU
08/04JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible ..
PU
08/04JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC : Issuance and Offering of the Convertible Debentures No.11/2022
PU
08/03JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC : New shares of JKN to be traded on August 4, 2022 (revise)
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 900 M 53,3 M 53,3 M
Net income 2022 215 M 6,02 M 6,02 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 3,73%
Capitalization 2 869 M 80,6 M 80,6 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,51x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,37x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,8%
Chart JKN GLOBAL MEDIA
Duration : Period :
JKN Global Media Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JKN GLOBAL MEDIA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,16 THB
Average target price 6,05 THB
Spread / Average Target 45,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip Chief Executive Officer & Director
Teeraphat Petporee Chief Financial Officer
Apichart Pengsritong Chairman
Sombat Kittibantherngkul Chief Technology Officer & Deputy MD-IT
Banpot Chawangorn Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JKN GLOBAL MEDIA-48.89%80
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-48.43%8 135
TOHO COMPANY LTD11.88%7 192
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-1.73%4 136
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.-18.27%2 881
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED-14.08%2 098