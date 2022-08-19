JKN Global Media : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures
- Translation -
No. JKNGB-009-08/2022
August 19, 2022
Subject
Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures
To
The President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
JKN GLOBAL GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (the "Company") has offered and issued the convertible debentures pursuant to the agreement in respect of "Convertible debentures granting the right to convert into ordinary shares of JKN Global Media Public Company Limited No. 1 /2022, due in 2025, unsubordinated and unsecured" to Advance Opportunities Fund ("AO Fund") and Advance Opportunities Fund 1 ("AO Fund 1") (collectively, the "Debentureholders"). On August 19, 2022, the Debenture holder has exercised the conversion of convertible debenture with the details as follows:
The
Amount of
Remaining debentures
Exercise the right to
Remaining debentures
Company's
debentures
before conversion
conversion (units)
after conversion (units)
long-term
(Units)
(Units)
(August 19, 2022)
convertible
AO
AO
AO
AO
AO
AO
AO
AO
debentures
Fund
Fund 1
Fund
Fund 1
Fund
Fund 1
Fund
Fund 1
No. 1/2022
25,000
35,000
-
10,000
-
5,000
-
5,000
No. 2/2022
60,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 3/2022
20,000
20,000
-
20,000
-
-
-
20,000
No. 4/2022
40,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 5/2022
20,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 6/2022
20,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 7/2022
20,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 8/2022
40,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 9/2022
20,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 10/2022
40,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 11/2022
40,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 12/2022
-
20,000
-
20,000
-
-
-
20,000
Total
420,000
50,000
5,000
45,000
On August 19, 2022
AO Fund notified the conversion of "Convertible debentures granting the right to convert into ordinary shares of JKN Global Media Public Company Limited No. 1/2022, due in 2025, unsubordinated and unsecured" complete.
1
AO Fund 1 notified the conversion of "Convertible debentures granting the right to convert into ordinary shares of JKN Global Media Public Company Limited No. 1/2022, due in 2025, unsubordinated and unsecured" in the amount of 5,000 units (THB 5 million) to 1,242,853 ordinary shares.
The conversion price of AO Fund 1 of THB 4.023 per share which is a convertible price of not less than 90 percent of the market price, which is calculated from the weighted average price of the Company's shares in the SET for the past 7-15 business days.
The weighted average prices of the Company's shares for the past 7 business days are as follows:
Date
Number of Shares
Total Value ('000 THB)
August 18, 2022
9,994,754
41,676.07
August 17, 2022
6,717,885
29,293.10
August 16, 2022
2,727,359
11,824.22
August 15, 2022
4,701,445
20,563.42
August 11, 2022
4,748,834
21,248.42
August 10, 2022
7,584,241
34,822.56
August 9, 2022
14,514,493
68,284.18
Total
50,989,011
227,711.97
Weighted average market price for 7 business days (THB/Share)
90% of the weighted average market price (THB/Share)
Trading Value Trading Volume
227,711,970
50,989,011
4.47
4.023
The conversion price as of August 19, 2022 was THB 4.023 per share which is not lower than 90 percent of the said weighted average price. Therefore, it does not meet the conditions that prohibit the sale of shares within 1 year from the date of receiving the convertible securities (Silent Period) pursuant to Notification of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Rules, Conditions and Procedures Governing the Listing of Ordinary or Preferred Shares Issued for Capital Increase B. E. 2558 (2015), Debenture holders will receive the convertible debentures on August 19, 2022 in the amount of 1,242,853 shares and the Company's remaining amount of shares being reserved for the next convertible debentures in the amount of 39,229,938 shares.
