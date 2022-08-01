Log in
JKN Global Media Public : Adjustment of Conversion Price of Convertible Bonds of the Company Due 2025 issued to North Haven Thai Private Equity Gemini Company (Hong Kong) Limited

08/01/2022
- Translation -

No. JKNGB-002-08/2022

August 1, 2022

Subject: Adjustment of Conversion Price of Convertible Bonds of the Company Due 2025 issued to North Haven Thai Private Equity Gemini Company (Hong Kong) Limited

To: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Pursuant to the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders No. 2/2022 of JKN GLOBAL GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (the "Company") held on March 14, 2022 has resolved to approve the issuance and offering of the newly issued convertible debentures of the Company not exceeding THB 1,500 million under the private placement scheme to specific investors, namely Advance Opportunities Fund ("AO Fund") and Advance Opportunities Fund 1 ("AO Fund 1"), which are not connected persons of the Company.

The Company has entered into the agreement in respect of "Convertible debentures granting the right to convert into ordinary shares of JKN Global Group Public Company Limited No. 10/2022, due in 2025, unsubordinated and unsecured" (the "Convertible Debentures No. 10/2022") and subsequently, the Company has offered and issued the Convertible Debentures No. 10/2022 in the amount of THB 20 million to AO Fund on July 26, 2022, and the said convertible debentures will mature on April 21, 2025, unless conversion rights are exercised before the maturity date.

On August 1, 2022, the conversion right of Convertible Debentures No. 10/2022 have been exercised before maturity date in the amount of THB 10 million at the conversion price of THB 3.681 per share.

The conversion of the Convertible Debentures No. 10/2022 as mentioned above resulting in the Company to adjust the conversion price of the convertible debentures of JKN Global Media Public Company Limited Due 2025 (the "Convertible Debentures") issued to North Haven Thai Private Equity Gemini Company (Hong Kong) Limited due to the ordinary shares arising from the conversion of Convertible Debentures No. 10/2022 were determined at the conversion price is lower than 95% of the market price, the Company shall adjust the conversion right in order to ensure that the benefits of the debenture holders of the Convertible Debentures upon exercise of the conversion rights shall not be less favorable with the followings:

1

Conversion Price prior to the adjustment:

THB 6.6479 per share

Conversion Price after the adjustment:

THB 6.6448 per share

Such adjustment shall become effective on August 1, 2022.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

(Mr. Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip)

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

Authorized Disclosing Person

2

Disclaimer

JKN Global Media pcl published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 14:54:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
