JKN Global Media Public : Issuance and Offering of the Convertible Debentures No.5/2022

- Translation - No. JKNGB-009-06/2022 June 9, 2022 Subject Issuance and Offering of the Convertible Debentures No.5/2022 To The President The Stock Exchange of Thailand Enclosure Summary of Important Terms and Conditions of the Convertible Debentures of JKN Global Group Public Company Limited (formerly known as "JKN Global Media Public Company Limited")

The Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders No.2/2022 of JKN Global Group Public Company Limited (the "Company") held on March 14, 2022 has resolved to approve the issuance and offering of the newly issued convertible debentures of the Company of not exceeding THB 1,500 million by way of private placement to specific investors, namely Advance Opportunities Fund ("AO Fund") and Advance Opportunities Fund 1 ("AO Fund 1"), which are not related persons of the Company, the details are attached in the Enclosure.

The Company would like to inform that the Company has offered and issued the convertible debentures pursuant to the agreement in respect of "Convertible debentures granting the right to convert into ordinary shares of JKN Global Group Public Company Limited No. 5/2022, due in 2025, unsubordinated and unsecured" in the amount of THB 20 million to AO Fund on June 9, 2022 and the maturity date of the said convertible debentures will be on April 21, 2025 unless the conversion rights have been exercised before the maturity date. In addition, the Company has the remaining amount for the issuance and offering of convertible debentures of THB 1,280 million.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

(Mr. Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip)

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

Authorized Disclosing Person