    JKN   TH8321010002

JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(JKN)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-19
4.720 THB   +0.43%
06:35aJKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures
PU
06:35aJKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC : Issuance and Offering of the Convertible Debentures No.8/2022
PU
06/20JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC : Issuance and Offering of the Convertible Debentures No.7/2022
PU
JKN Global Media Public : Issuance and Offering of the Convertible Debentures No.8/2022

06/21/2022 | 06:35am EDT
- Translation -

No. JKNGB-014-06/2022

June 21, 2022

Subject

Issuance and Offering of the Convertible Debentures No.8/2022

To

The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Enclosure

Summary of Important Terms and Conditions of the Convertible Debentures of JKN Global Group Public

Company Limited (formerly known as "JKN Global Media Public Company Limited")

The Extraordinary General Meeting of the shareholders No.2/2022 of JKN Global Group Public Company Limited (the "Company") held on March 14, 2022 has resolved to approve the issuance and offering of the newly issued convertible debentures of the Company of not exceeding THB 1,500 million by way of private placement to specific investors, namely Advance Opportunities Fund ("AO Fund") and Advance Opportunities Fund 1 ("AO Fund 1"), which are not related persons of the Company, the details are attached in the Enclosure.

The Company would like to inform that the Company has offered and issued the convertible debentures pursuant to the agreement in respect of "Convertible debentures granting the right to convert into ordinary shares of JKN Global Group Public Company Limited No. 8/2022, due in 2025, unsubordinated and unsecured" in the amount of THB 40 million to AO Fund on June 21, 2022 and the maturity date of the said convertible debentures will be on April 21, 2025 unless the conversion rights have been exercised before the maturity date. In addition, the Company has the remaining amount for the issuance and offering of convertible debentures of THB 1,200 million.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

(Mr. Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip)

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

Authorized Disclosing Person

Enclosure

Summary of Important Terms and Conditions of the Convertible Debentures of

JKN Global Group Public Company Limited

Heading

Details

Convertible Debentures

JKN Global Media Public Company Limited (formerly known as "JKN Global Media

Issuer

Public Company Limited") ("Company")

Type of Convertible

Convertible Debentures with the conversion right to convert into the Company's

Debentures

ordinary shares, senior and unsecured ( Senior Unsecured Convertible Debentures)

("Convertible Debentures").

Currency

Baht

Total amount of principal of

Not exceeding 1,500,000,000 Baht divided into 3 tranches, as follows:

the Convertible Debentures

(1)

Convertible Debentures Tranche 1 has the value of not more than 500 million Baht

divided into 25 sets, 20.0 million Baht per set.

(2)

Convertible Debentures Tranche 2 has the value of not more than 500 million Baht

divided into 25 sets, 20.0 million Baht per set.

(3) Convertible Debentures Tranche 3 has the value of not more than 500 million Baht

divided into 20 sets, 25.0 million Baht per set.

Conditions of the Issuance of

The Company will gradually issue the Convertible Debentures by tranche, each

Convertible Debentures

tranche, respectively. In each issuance of the tranche of Convertible Debentures, the

Company will gradually issue each set in each tranche according to the Company's

financial needs. The issuance of convertible debentures is subject to the completion of

the conditions precedent which are: Permission from the Securities and Exchange

Commission and other relevant agencies, including the terms and conditions of the

Convertible Debentures.

However, the timeframe of the conversion is within 1 year after shareholder's meeting

approved the issuance. If the Company did not issue all the Convertible Debentures within

1 year, the Company may request a resolution of the shareholders' meeting to issue the

unissued convertible debentures according to the Company's financial needs.

Interest Rate

0.50 percent per annum, provided that the interest will be paid on a quarterly basis

from the date the Convertible Debentures was issued.

Maturity Period

3 years after the issuance of each Tranche

Payback Condition

Repay in lump sum after each due date of the specific Tranche according to the terms

and conditions of the Convertible Debenture. In such, for each Tranche the maturity

period is 3 years after the issuance.

Redeem Rights before Due

The Convertible Debentures holders may or may not have rights to redeem the

Date

Convertible Debentures before due date and/or the Convertible Debentures issuer may

or may not have rights to redeem the Convertible Debentures before due date too. The

Enclosure

Heading

Details

redemption has to be followed by the terms and conditions of certain convertible

debentures aligned with rules, regulations, laws and/or permissions from related

authorized Governmental Bodies.

Conversion Ratio

Principle amount of the Convertible Debentures divided by the conversion price.

Conversion price

Not lower than 90% of the market price, therefore it is not considered an offer for sale

(origin and appropriateness

of newly issued shares at a price lower than the market price as prescribed in the

of pricing or conversion

Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorJor. 72/2558 Re: Approval

rates)

of the issuance of newly issued shares to private placement ("Notification No. TorJor.

72/2558").

"Market Price" is calculated from the weighted average price of the Company's shares

traded in the Stock Exchange of Thailand for at least 7 consecutive business days, but

not more than 15 consecutive business days prior to the date the convertible bond

holder exercises the right to convert the bonds. The weighted average price is

calculated from the traded volume weighted closing price for each consecutive

business days ("Floating Conversion Price") in accordance with Notification No. TorJor.

17/2561 and Announcement No. SorJor. 39/2551. However, if the above-calculated

conversion price is lower than the current par value of the Company's shares, the

Company shall issue additional compensation shares in a manner that complies with

the calculation of all shares to be issued at par value, which are subjected to the

conversion price.

Market price will be calculated by specifying 2 decimal places. If the 3rd decimal place

is 5 or more, it will be rounded up.

The conversion price of the convertible debentures will be calculated by specifying 3

decimal places. If the 4th decimal place is 5 or more, it will be rounded up.

Remarks:

o If the ordinary shares resulted from the exercise of conversion rights of the

Convertible Debentures has a conversion price of less than 90% of the market

price at the date of conversion (the market price is calculated based on the

weighted average price of the Company's shares traded on the Stock Exchange

of Thailand for not less than 7 consecutive business days, but not more than 15

consecutive business days prior to the date that the convertible bond holders

exercise their conversion rights. The weighted average price is calculated from the

closing price weighted by the trading volume of each consecutive business days).

The Company has the duty to prohibit AO Fund and AO Fund 1 ("Investors") from

exercising such conversion rights within 1 year from the date the investors receive

such convertible securities (Silent Period). After the date the investor receives the

Enclosure

Heading

Details

convertible securities for a period of 6 months, the investors will be able to

gradually sell the prohibited shares in the amount of 25% of the total number of

shares prohibited in accordance with the rules prescribed in the Notification of the

Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Rules, Conditions and Procedures for

Consideration of the Request for Ordinary Shares or Preferred Shares as for the

capital increase as listed securities B.E. 2558 dated May 11, 2015 (as amended).

o In the case that the accommodating shares are insufficient, the Company will follow

the guideline in the topic "The event that the Company has to issue new shares to

accommodate the change in the exercise of conversion rights".

Conversion Period

The Convertible Debentures holders may exercise their conversion rights of the

Convertible Debentures every day until the close of business hours 1 week prior to the

Convertible Debenture maturity date.

Number of ordinary shares

The number of shares accommodated for this offering of convertible debentures is

accommodated for

122,700,000 shares and the number of shares accommodated for other convertible

conversion

debentures is 177,962,331 shares. The total number of sharesaccommodated for all

convertible debentures is 300,662,331 shares, equivalent to 49.49% of the total number

of the Company's shares issued and sold as of the date of the Board of Directors

Meeting on 31 January 2022.

Secondary market for

The Company shall arrange to list the ordinary shares issued as a result of the

ordinary shares as a result

conversion on the Stock Exchange of Thailand or any exchange that the Company's

of the conversion

securities are listed on.

Restrictions on transfer of

As this issuance and offering of the Convertible Debentures is considered as an

the Convertible Debentures

offering to no more than 10 specific investors within 4-month period as specified in the

Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorJor. 17/2561 Re:

Application for and Approval of the Offering for Sale of Newly Issued Debt Instruments

("Notification No. TorJor. 17/2561"). Therefore, the transfer of the Convertible

Debentures to any person at any time throughout its tenure shall not cause the number

of the holders to exceed 10 specific investors within 4 month period, provided that the

number of the holders shall be calculated from actual investors holding the Convertible

Debentures on private placement basis (whether such investors hold the newly issued

convertible debentures or receive the convertible debenture from the transfer by any

existing Convertible Debentures holders), except by way of inheritance.

Allocation Method

Allocated by private placement, once or several times, to Advance Opportunities Fund

(AO Fund) and Advance Opportunities Fund 1 (AO Fund 1), which is an institutional

investor pursuant to Clause 4 ( 1 0 ) of the Notification of the Securities and Exchange

Commission KorJor. 4/2560 Re: Determination of the Definitions of Institutional Investor,

Enclosure

Heading

Details

Ultra-high Net Worth Investor and High Net Worth Investor. This offering of the

Convertible Debentures is in accordance with Clauses 4 3 and 5 6 of the Notification

No. TorJor. 17/2561.

The event that the

The Company may register the increase in capital to accommodate the conversion by

Company has to issue new

the resolution of shareholders' meeting or compensate in cash to the Convertible

shares to accommodate the

Debentures holder in regards with the terms and conditions of the Convertible

change in the exercise of

Debentures.

conversion rights

Impact on Shareholders

In consideration of the impacts on the Company's shareholders, it will be taken into

consideration the impact of the Convertible Debentures in case the Company issued

and offered Convertible Debentures to investors. In this regard, two aspects of the

impacts on the shareholders of the Company will be taken into consideration, which

are, impact to the market price of shares (Price Dilution) and impact to the voting rights

of existing shareholders (Control Dilution), with details as follows:

In the case that not allof the existing convertible debentures are converted

(1) Price Dilution can be calculated from the following formula:

Price Dilution = (Po - PE) / Po

Whereas,

Po = Existing share price which is equivalent to 8.0718 Baht per share, calculated

based on the weighted average price of the Company's shares trading on the

Stock Exchange of Thailand for 15 consecutive business days prior to the date the

Board of Directors' Meeting resolved to propose to the Extraordinary General

Meeting of Shareholders No. 2/2022 to consider and approve the issuance of the

newly issued ordinary shares to accommodate for the exercise of the Convertible

Debentures' conversion rights by private placement during the period from

December 30, 2021 to January 21, 2022.

Pe = Conversion Price of Convertible Debentures, 90% of the market price

assumed to be equal to Po which is equivalent to 7.2646 Baht per share

PE = Share price after the issuance of Convertible Debentures,

Whereas,

PE = ((Po x Qo) + (Pe x Qe)) / (Qo + Qe)

Qo = Number of existing shares which is equivalent to 607,498,256 shares

Qe = Number of shares arising from the exercise of conversion right of the

Convertible Debentures, number of ordinary shares reserved for conversion of

122,700,000 shares

Therefore,

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JKN Global Media pcl published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 10:34:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
