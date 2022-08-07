Log in
Equities
Thailand
Stock Exchange of Thailand
JKN Global Media Public Company Limited
News
Summary
JKN
TH8321010002
JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
(JKN)
Add to my list
Report
2022-08-07
2022-08-07
4.840
THB
+4.76%
12:56a
JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC
: New shares of JKN to be traded on August 10, 2022
PU
08/04
JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC
: Adjustment of Conversion Price of Convertible Bonds of the Company Due 2025 issued to North Haven Thai Private Equity Gemini Company (Hong Kong) Limited
PU
08/04
JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC
: Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures
PU
12:56a
JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC
: New shares of JKN to be traded on August 10, 2022
PU
08/04
JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC
: Adjustment of Conversion Price of Convertible Bonds of the Compa..
PU
08/04
JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC
: Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible ..
PU
08/04
JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC
: Issuance and Offering of the Convertible Debentures No.11/2022
PU
08/03
JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC
: New shares of JKN to be traded on August 4, 2022 (revise)
PU
08/02
JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC
: New shares of JKN to be traded on August 4, 2022
PU
08/01
JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC
: Adjustment of Conversion Price of Convertible Bonds of the Compa..
PU
07/26
JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC
: Adjustment of Conversion Price of Convertible Bonds of the Compa..
PU
07/26
JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC
: Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible ..
PU
07/26
JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC
: Issuance and Offering of the Convertible Debentures No.10/2022
PU
Financials
THB
USD
Sales 2022
1 900 M
53,4 M
53,4 M
Net income 2022
232 M
6,51 M
6,51 M
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
12,7x
Yield 2022
3,41%
Capitalization
3 338 M
93,9 M
93,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2022
1,76x
Capi. / Sales 2023
1,59x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
39,2%
Chart JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Technical analysis trends JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bearish
Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
4,84 THB
Average target price
6,90 THB
Spread / Average Target
42,6%
EPS Revisions
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Teeraphat Petporee
Chief Financial Officer
Apichart Pengsritong
Chairman
Sombat Kittibantherngkul
Chief Technology Officer & Deputy MD-IT
Banpot Chawangorn
Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
-40.25%
94
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.
-44.60%
8 792
TOHO COMPANY LTD
7.61%
6 902
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.
-11.24%
3 736
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.
-16.55%
2 993
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED
-11.27%
2 165
