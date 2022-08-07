Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. JKN Global Media Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JKN   TH8321010002

JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(JKN)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-07
4.840 THB   +4.76%
12:56aJKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC : New shares of JKN to be traded on August 10, 2022
PU
08/04JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC : Adjustment of Conversion Price of Convertible Bonds of the Company Due 2025 issued to North Haven Thai Private Equity Gemini Company (Hong Kong) Limited
PU
08/04JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature: .
All news about JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
12:56aJKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC : New shares of JKN to be traded on August 10, 2022
PU
08/04JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC : Adjustment of Conversion Price of Convertible Bonds of the Compa..
PU
08/04JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible ..
PU
08/04JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC : Issuance and Offering of the Convertible Debentures No.11/2022
PU
08/03JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC : New shares of JKN to be traded on August 4, 2022 (revise)
PU
08/02JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC : New shares of JKN to be traded on August 4, 2022
PU
08/01JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC : Adjustment of Conversion Price of Convertible Bonds of the Compa..
PU
07/26JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC : Adjustment of Conversion Price of Convertible Bonds of the Compa..
PU
07/26JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible ..
PU
07/26JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC : Issuance and Offering of the Convertible Debentures No.10/2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 900 M 53,4 M 53,4 M
Net income 2022 232 M 6,51 M 6,51 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,7x
Yield 2022 3,41%
Capitalization 3 338 M 93,9 M 93,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,76x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,59x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,2%
Chart JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
JKN Global Media Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,84 THB
Average target price 6,90 THB
Spread / Average Target 42,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip Chief Executive Officer & Director
Teeraphat Petporee Chief Financial Officer
Apichart Pengsritong Chairman
Sombat Kittibantherngkul Chief Technology Officer & Deputy MD-IT
Banpot Chawangorn Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-40.25%94
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-44.60%8 792
TOHO COMPANY LTD7.61%6 902
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-11.24%3 736
CHINA FILM CO.,LTD.-16.55%2 993
ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LIMITED-11.27%2 165