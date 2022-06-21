Log in
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-19
4.720 THB   +0.43%
06:35aJKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures
PU
06:35aJKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC : Issuance and Offering of the Convertible Debentures No.8/2022
PU
06/20JKN GLOBAL MEDIA PUBLIC : Issuance and Offering of the Convertible Debentures No.7/2022
PU
JKN Global Media Public : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures

06/21/2022
- Translation -

No. JKNGB-015-06/2022

June 21, 2022

Subject

Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures

To

The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

JKN GLOBAL GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (the "Company") has offered and issued the convertible debentures pursuant to the agreement in respect of "Convertible debentures granting the right to convert into ordinary shares of JKN Global Group Public Company Limited No. 6 /2022, due in 2025, unsubordinated and unsecured" to Advance Opportunities Fund ("AO Fund") (the "Debenture holder"). On June 21, 2022, the Debenture holder has exercised the conversion of convertible debenture with the details as follows:

The

Amount of

Remaining debentures

Exercise the right to

Remaining debentures

Company's

debentures

before conversion

conversion (units)

after conversion (units)

long-term

(Units)

(Units)

(June 21, 2022)

convertible

AO

AO

AO

AO

AO

AO

AO

AO

debentures

Fund

Fund 1

Fund

Fund 1

Fund

Fund 1

Fund

Fund 1

No. 1/2022

25,000

35,000

-

10,000

-

-

-

10,000

No. 2/2022

60,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 3/2022

20,000

20,000

-

20,000

-

-

-

20,000

No. 4/2022

40,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 5/2022

20,000

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

No. 6/2022

20,000

-

20,000

-

10,000

-

10,000

-

No. 7/2022

20,000

-

20,000

-

-

-

20,000

-

No. 8/2022

40,000

-

40,000

-

-

-

40,000

-

Total

300,000

110,000

10,000

100,000

On June 21, 2022

  • AO Fund notified the conversion of "Convertible debentures granting the right to convert into ordinary shares of JKN Global Group Public Company Limited No. 6 /2022, due in 2025, unsubordinated and unsecured" amount 1 0,000 units (THB 10 million) to 2,253,775 ordinary shares.
  • The conversion price of AO Fund of THB 4.437 per share which is a convertible price of not less than 90 percent of the market price, which is calculated from the weighted average price of the Company's shares in the SET for the past 7-15 business days.

1

The weighted average prices of the Company's shares for the past 7 business days are as follows:

Date

Number of Shares

Total Value ('000 THB)

June 20, 2022

1,329,133

6,221.91

June 17, 2022

3,121,812

14,574.98

June 16, 2022

6,932,555

33,198.27

June 15, 2022

6,121,748

29,428.65

June 14, 2022

10,015,068

49,340.56

June 13, 2022

3,773,798

19,831.85

June 10, 2022

2,799,228

15,409.87

Total

34,093,342

168,006.09

Weighted average market price for 7 business days (THB/Share)

90% of the weighted average market price (THB/Share)

  • Trading Value Trading Volume
  • 168,006,090
    34,093,342
  • 4.93
  • 4.437

The conversion price as of June 21, 2022 was THB 4.437 per share which is not lower than 90 percent of the said weighted average price. Therefore, it does not meet the conditions that prohibit the sale of shares within 1 year from the date of receiving the convertible securities (Silent Period) pursuant to Notification of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Rules, Conditions and Procedures Governing the Listing of Ordinary or Preferred Shares Issued for Capital Increase B. E. 2558 (2015), Debenture holders will receive the convertible debentures on June 21, 2022 in the amount of 2,253,775 shares and the Company's remaining amount of shares being reserved for the next convertible debentures in the amount of 84,042,219 shares.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

(Mr. Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip)

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

Authorized Disclosing Person

2

Disclaimer

JKN Global Media pcl published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 10:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
