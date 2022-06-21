JKN Global Media Public : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures

The weighted average prices of the Company's shares for the past 7 business days are as follows:

The conversion price as of June 21, 2022 was THB 4.437 per share which is not lower than 90 percent of the said weighted average price. Therefore, it does not meet the conditions that prohibit the sale of shares within 1 year from the date of receiving the convertible securities (Silent Period) pursuant to Notification of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Rules, Conditions and Procedures Governing the Listing of Ordinary or Preferred Shares Issued for Capital Increase B. E. 2558 (2015), Debenture holders will receive the convertible debentures on June 21, 2022 in the amount of 2,253,775 shares and the Company's remaining amount of shares being reserved for the next convertible debentures in the amount of 84,042,219 shares.

Please be informed accordingly.

Yours sincerely,

(Mr. Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip)

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

Authorized Disclosing Person