JKN Global Media Public : Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures

- Translation -
No. JKNGB-015-06/2022
June 21, 2022
Subject
Notification of conversion price calculation of the convertible debentures
To
The President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
JKN GLOBAL GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (the "Company") has offered and issued the convertible debentures pursuant to the agreement in respect of "Convertible debentures granting the right to convert into ordinary shares of JKN Global Group Public Company Limited No. 6 /2022, due in 2025, unsubordinated and unsecured" to Advance Opportunities Fund ("AO Fund") (the "Debenture holder"). On June 21, 2022, the Debenture holder has exercised the conversion of convertible debenture with the details as follows:
The
Amount of
Remaining debentures
Exercise the right to
Remaining debentures
Company's
debentures
before conversion
conversion (units)
after conversion (units)
long-term
(Units)
(Units)
(June 21, 2022)
convertible
AO
AO
AO
AO
AO
AO
AO
AO
debentures
Fund
Fund 1
Fund
Fund 1
Fund
Fund 1
Fund
Fund 1
No. 1/2022
25,000
35,000
-
10,000
-
-
-
10,000
No. 2/2022
60,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 3/2022
20,000
20,000
-
20,000
-
-
-
20,000
No. 4/2022
40,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 5/2022
20,000
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
No. 6/2022
20,000
-
20,000
-
10,000
-
10,000
-
No. 7/2022
20,000
-
20,000
-
-
-
20,000
-
No. 8/2022
40,000
-
40,000
-
-
-
40,000
-
Total
300,000
110,000
10,000
100,000
On June 21, 2022
AO Fund notified the conversion of "Convertible debentures granting the right to convert into ordinary shares of JKN Global Group Public Company Limited No. 6 /2022, due in 2025, unsubordinated and unsecured" amount 1 0,000 units (THB 10 million) to 2,253,775 ordinary shares.
The conversion price of AO Fund of THB 4.437 per share which is a convertible price of not less than 90 percent of the market price, which is calculated from the weighted average price of the Company's shares in the SET for the past 7-15 business days.
1
The weighted average prices of the Company's shares for the past 7 business days are as follows:
Date
Number of Shares
Total Value ('000 THB)
June 20, 2022
1,329,133
6,221.91
June 17, 2022
3,121,812
14,574.98
June 16, 2022
6,932,555
33,198.27
June 15, 2022
6,121,748
29,428.65
June 14, 2022
10,015,068
49,340.56
June 13, 2022
3,773,798
19,831.85
June 10, 2022
2,799,228
15,409.87
Total
34,093,342
168,006.09
Weighted average market price for 7 business days (THB/Share)
90% of the weighted average market price (THB/Share)
Trading Value Trading Volume
168,006,090
34,093,342
4.93
4.437
The conversion price as of June 21, 2022 was THB 4.437 per share which is not lower than 90 percent of the said weighted average price. Therefore, it does not meet the conditions that prohibit the sale of shares within 1 year from the date of receiving the convertible securities (Silent Period) pursuant to Notification of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Rules, Conditions and Procedures Governing the Listing of Ordinary or Preferred Shares Issued for Capital Increase B. E. 2558 (2015), Debenture holders will receive the convertible debentures on June 21, 2022 in the amount of 2,253,775 shares and the Company's remaining amount of shares being reserved for the next convertible debentures in the amount of 84,042,219 shares.
