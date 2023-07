Jl Mag Rare-Earth Co Ltd is a China-based company mainly engaged in the production of high-performance rare earth permanent magnet materials. The Company focuses on the research and development, production and sales of high-performance Nd-Fe-B permanent magnet materials used in the global new energy, energy saving and environmental protection fields. The Company's products are widely used in new energy vehicles and auto parts, permanent magnet wind generators, energy-saving inverter air conditioners and other industries. The Company sales its products in the domestic and foreign market.

Sector Commodity Chemicals