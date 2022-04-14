Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. JLM Couture, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLMC   US46621E1010

JLM COUTURE, INC.

(JLMC)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/01 10:34:40 am EDT
2.010 USD   -17.96%
05:40pJLM COUTURE : Unaudited Annual Report- October 31, 2021
PU
03/24Is "Uniqueness" Getting A Revival?
AQ
03/04Second circuit court of appeals denies hayley paige gutman's petition
PR
NewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JLM Couture : Unaudited Annual Report- October 31, 2021

04/14/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
JLM Couture, Inc and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Report October 31, 2021

UNAUDITED

Contents _________________________________________

Summary: ___________________________________________________

UNAUDITED

Unaudited Financial Statements

Consolidated Balance sheet 1

Consolidated statements of operations 2

Consolidated statements of shareholders' equity 3

Consolidated statements of cash flow 4

Notes to consolidated financial statements 5 ____________________________________________________

JLM Couture, Inc and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheet

October 31, 2021 Year End

Assets

Current assets :

Cash

2,620,904

Accounts receivable, less allowance for uncollectible amounts

2,966,478

Inventories

2,411,134

Prepaid income taxes

-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

752,642

Total current assets

8,751,159

Equipment and leasehold improvements, net

486,264

Samples, net of accumulated depreciation

419,894

Deferred income taxes

452,779

Other assets

1,019,038

Total assets

11,129,133

Liability and Shareholders' Equity

Current Liabilities:

Accounts payable

1,773,121

Line of credit

307,494

Current portion of long term debt

-

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

285,437

Customer deposits

332,688

Total current liabilities

2,698,741

Non current liabilities:

Long Term debt, net of current portion

934,564

Deferred rent

195,305

Total liabilities

3,828,610

Commitments and contingencies

Shareholder Equity:

Preferred Stock

Common stock

696

Additional paid-in capital

4,447,544

Retained earnings

5,852,271

10,300,511

Less:

Notes receivables and accrued interest

(4,210)

Treasury stock

(2,995,777)

Total shareholders' equity

7,300,523

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

11,129,133

-

JLM COUTURE, INC & SUBSIDIARIES

OCTOBER 31, 2021- UNAUDITED REPORT

2021

JLM Couture, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

October 31, 2021 Year End

2021

Net Sales

12,379,951

Cost of goods sold

7,935,087

Gross profit

4,444,864

Selling, general and administrative expenses

8,411,179

Operating Loss

(3,966,315)

Other expense (income)

Interest expense

28,829

Other Income

(1,989,429)

Total other expense

(1,960,601)

Loss before income tax

(2,005,715)

Income tax benefits

(352,000)

Net Losses

(1,653,715)

JLM Couture, Inc and Subsidiaries

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity October 31, 2021 Year End

SharesCommon StockAmount

Additional Paid-in CapitalRetained EarningsNotes Receivable and Accrued InterestSharesBalance, November 1, 2019 Net Loss

Shared Based Compensation Repurchase of shares Balance, October 31, 2020 Net Loss

Share Based Compensation Repurchase of shares Balance, October 31, 2021

- 2,534,480.00

- - - 2,534,480.00

2,534,480.00 -

UNAUDITED

Treasury StockAmount

Total Shareholders' Equity

559.00 -4,418,432.00 - 29,112.00

8,349,241.00 (843,255.00)

(4,210.00)

-(1,016,276.00)

(2,968,963.00)

-9,795,059.00 (843,255.00)

(7,000.00)

(26,814.00)

29,112.00 (26,814.00)

559.00

4,447,544.00

7,505,986.00

(4,210.00)

(1,023,276.00)

(2,995,777.00)

8,954,102.00

(1,653,714.50)

- - -

(1,653,714.50)

- 559.00

- -

4,447,544.00

5,852,271.50

(4,210.00)

(1,023,276.00)

(2,995,777.00)

7,300,387.50

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JLM Couture Inc. published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 21:38:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18,3 M - -
Net income 2020 -0,84 M - -
Net cash 2020 3,11 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,94x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3,09 M 3,09 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,27x
EV / Sales 2020 0,01x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100%
Chart JLM COUTURE, INC.
Duration : Period :
JLM Couture, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Joseph L. Murphy President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JLM COUTURE, INC.0.00%3
LANCY CO., LTD.-29.61%1 449
DAZZLE FASHION CO., LTD-14.14%1 249
F&F HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-14.86%894
TCNS CLOTHING CO. LIMITED7.37%679
XIN HEE CO., LTD.-13.53%605