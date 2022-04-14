|
JLM Couture : Unaudited Annual Report- October 31, 2021
JLM Couture, Inc and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Report October 31, 2021
UNAUDITED
Contents _________________________________________
Summary: ___________________________________________________
UNAUDITED
Unaudited Financial Statements
Consolidated Balance sheet 1
Consolidated statements of operations 2
Consolidated statements of shareholders' equity 3
Consolidated statements of cash flow 4
Notes to consolidated financial statements 5 ____________________________________________________
|
JLM Couture, Inc and Subsidiaries
|
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheet
|
October 31, 2021 Year End
|
Assets
|
Current assets :
|
Cash
|
2,620,904
|
Accounts receivable, less allowance for uncollectible amounts
|
2,966,478
|
Inventories
|
2,411,134
|
Prepaid income taxes
|
-
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
752,642
|
Total current assets
|
8,751,159
|
Equipment and leasehold improvements, net
|
486,264
|
Samples, net of accumulated depreciation
|
419,894
|
Deferred income taxes
|
452,779
|
Other assets
|
1,019,038
|
Total assets
|
11,129,133
|
Liability and Shareholders' Equity
|
Current Liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
1,773,121
|
Line of credit
|
307,494
|
Current portion of long term debt
|
-
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
285,437
|
Customer deposits
|
332,688
|
Total current liabilities
|
2,698,741
|
Non current liabilities:
|
Long Term debt, net of current portion
|
934,564
|
Deferred rent
|
195,305
|
Total liabilities
|
3,828,610
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Shareholder Equity:
|
Preferred Stock
|
Common stock
|
696
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
4,447,544
|
Retained earnings
|
5,852,271
|
10,300,511
|
Less:
|
Notes receivables and accrued interest
|
(4,210)
|
Treasury stock
|
(2,995,777)
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
7,300,523
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
11,129,133
|
-
|
JLM COUTURE, INC & SUBSIDIARIES
|
OCTOBER 31, 2021- UNAUDITED REPORT
2021
|
JLM Couture, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
October 31, 2021 Year End
|
2021
|
Net Sales
|
12,379,951
|
Cost of goods sold
|
7,935,087
|
Gross profit
|
4,444,864
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
8,411,179
|
Operating Loss
|
(3,966,315)
|
Other expense (income)
|
Interest expense
|
28,829
|
Other Income
|
(1,989,429)
|
Total other expense
|
(1,960,601)
|
Loss before income tax
|
(2,005,715)
|
Income tax benefits
|
(352,000)
|
Net Losses
|
(1,653,715)
JLM Couture, Inc and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity October 31, 2021 Year End
SharesCommon StockAmount
Additional Paid-in CapitalRetained EarningsNotes Receivable and Accrued InterestSharesBalance, November 1, 2019 Net Loss
Shared Based Compensation Repurchase of shares Balance, October 31, 2020 Net Loss
Share Based Compensation Repurchase of shares Balance, October 31, 2021
- 2,534,480.00
- - - 2,534,480.00
2,534,480.00 -
UNAUDITED
Treasury StockAmount
Total Shareholders' Equity
559.00 -4,418,432.00 - 29,112.00
8,349,241.00 (843,255.00)
(4,210.00)
-(1,016,276.00)
(2,968,963.00)
-9,795,059.00 (843,255.00)
(7,000.00)
(26,814.00)
29,112.00 (26,814.00)
559.00
4,447,544.00
7,505,986.00
(4,210.00)
(1,023,276.00)
(2,995,777.00)
8,954,102.00
(1,653,714.50)
- - -
(1,653,714.50)
- 559.00
- -
4,447,544.00
5,852,271.50
(4,210.00)
(1,023,276.00)
(2,995,777.00)
7,300,387.50
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
JLM Couture Inc. published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 21:38:57 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about JLM COUTURE, INC.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
18,3 M
-
-
|Net income 2020
|
-0,84 M
-
-
|Net cash 2020
|
3,11 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2020
|-3,94x
|Yield 2020
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
3,09 M
3,09 M
-
|EV / Sales 2019
|0,27x
|EV / Sales 2020
|0,01x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|100%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution