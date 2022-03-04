Log in
SECOND CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEALS DENIES HAYLEY PAIGE GUTMAN'S PETITION

03/04/2022
NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Second Circuit Court of Appeals, in JLM Couture Inc. vs. Hayley Paige Gutman, denied appellant Ms. Gutman's petition to rehear her argument and her petition for a hearing en banc. The Appeals Court Order supports its earlier decision, as well as multiple federal District Court findings, that Ms. Gutman is not entitled to use the Designer Name in trade or commerce and that she breached her clear and unambiguous employment contract and is not entitled to any additional compensation.

ABOUT JLM COUTURE, INC.

JLM Couture, Inc. (OTC: JLMC) is a multi-label bridal house engaged in the design, manufacture, and distribution of bridal gowns and bridesmaids dresses. The company's bridal gown collections are Allison Webb, Francesca Avila, Hayley Paige, Lazaro, Blush by Francesca Avila, Tara Keely by Lazaro, and Ti Adora by Allison Webb. The bridesmaid collection is Hayley Paige Occasions.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/second-circuit-court-of-appeals-denies-hayley-paige-gutmans-petition-301496024.html

SOURCE JLM Couture


© PRNewswire 2022
