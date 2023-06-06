Advanced search
    JLT   SE0000725624

JLT MOBILE COMPUTERS AB (PUBL)

(JLT)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  08:30:14 2023-06-05 am EDT
5.160 SEK   +0.78%
02:46aJLT6012™ – first 12-inch rugged vehicle-mount terminal with 5G offers increased throughput in port operations
GL
02:45aJLT6012™ – first 12-inch rugged vehicle-mount terminal with 5G offers increased throughput in port operations
AQ
05/26JLT Mobile Computers Buys 33% of Australian Distributor Control Synergy
MT
JLT6012™ – first 12-inch rugged vehicle-mount terminal with 5G offers increased throughput in port operations

06/06/2023 | 02:46am EDT
Visit JLT Mobile Computers at TOC Europe,
Stand D15, 13-15 June 2023, Rotterdam, NL

Image available: monika@prismapr.com

JLT6012 first 12-inch rugged vehicle-mount terminal with 5G offers increased throughput in port operations

Växjö, Sweden, 6 June 2023 * * *   JLT Mobile Computers, a leading developer of reliable computing solutions for demanding environments, is presenting an upgraded version of its powerful and versatile JLT6012 vehicle-mount terminal at TOC Europe in Rotterdam, stand D15. TOC Europe is the Annual General Meeting for port and cargo supply chain professionals.

With its vehicle-mount terminals seeing day-to-day use in leading port operations around the world, the upgraded JLT6012 terminal leverages JLT Mobile Computers’ extensive global domain expertise and incorporates essential features that address many of the current and future operational and profitability requirements at these important sites, especially in relation to:

  • 5G and WIFI 6, for faster low-latency connectivity
  • Enhanced data security and integrity
  • Consistent high operational throughput
  • Lowest total cost of ownership (TCO)
  • Unmatched user satisfaction

According to Peter Lundgren, Port Segment Manager EMEA at JLT Mobile Computers: “The new JLT6012 vehicle-mount terminal has been designed with port managers’ pressing operational needs in mind; and not just the challenges they are facing today, but those that they will see in the future too. In port operations, vehicle-mount terminals offer far superior operational equipment effectiveness (OEE) and total cost of ownership (TCO) compared to other mobile IT solutions, which is why we invest significant time, money, and effort into their further research and development, with the JLT6012 terminal being a perfect result.

“In modern, digitally transformed supply chains, complete uninterrupted connectivity is essential,” he continues, “which is why our new vehicle-mount terminals are also available with WWAN/5G capabilities. Because all traffic is encrypted, port customers can deploy bespoke-, local- or public-infrastructure cloud solutions, with the confidence that their information remains secure.”

The JLT6012 terminal incorporates a Projective Capacitive Touch (PCT) JLT PowerTouch™ screen. This screen technology is a core element of the JLT6012 product, delivering device longevity with an almost indestructible touchscreen operator interface without sacrificing user input capabilities – even with gloves on. An auto-dimmable high-bright display with great contrast, and high performance, make the computer very responsive and give the user an experience second to none.

“The markets we serve are changing constantly,” explains Lundgren. “New technology, tighter legislation, wider variety, and the explosion in digital capabilities are all compounding the need for our customers to work smarter, faster, more accurately, and more securely. We analyze these global trends and listen to what our users need in terms of operational performance, and then develop cutting-edge solutions that will serve them for years to come.”

Visitors to TOC Europe can explore the capabilities of the JLT6012 vehicle-mount terminal at stand D15 and discuss the numerous advantages that it will bring to any port and container-handling operation. Book your slot and speak to Peter Lundgren by contacting him directly (+46 70 6697050; peter.lundgren@jltmobile.com).

For more information about JLT Mobile Computers visit the JLT knowledge hub for ports, here.

Reader Enquiries  
JLT Mobile Computers Group  
Peter Lundgren, Port Segment Manager EMEA  
Tel.: +46 70 6697050  
peter.lundgren@jltmobile.com  
www.jltmobile.com  
   
Press Contact Certified Adviser
PRismaPR Eminova Fondkommission AB
Monika Cunnington Tel.: +46 08 684 211 10
Tel.: +44 20 8133 6148 adviser@eminova.se
monika@prismapr.com
www.prismapr.com 		www.eminova.se

About JLT Mobile Computers

Reliable performance, less hassle. JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for global and local port operators, in particular container terminals. Almost 30 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled us to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support, and solutions. Operators depend on JLT computing devices in all their container handling equipment (CHE) to ensure trouble-free business operations 24/7. JLT participates in the Navis Ready Validation program to ensure interoperability with Navis N4. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden, France and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994 and its shares have been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at www.jltmobile.com.

 

Attachment


