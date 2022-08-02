Log in
    523405   INE780C01023

JM FINANCIAL LIMITED

(523405)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-01
65.75 INR   +2.18%
65.75 INR   +2.18%
01:22pJM FINANCIAL : Demerger
PU
07/07JM FINANCIAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
07/04JM Financial Limited Announces Cessation of Directors
CI
JM Financial : Demerger

08/02/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
August 2, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Department of Corporate Services

Exchange Plaza

1st Floor, New Trading Ring

Plot No.C-1, G Block

Rotunda Building, P J Towers

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra (East)

Mumbai 400001

Mumbai - 400 051

Security Code: 523405

Symbol: JMFINANCIL

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI of LODR

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the JM Financial Limited (the "Company"), at its meeting held today, has inter alia, approved partial modification in the Scheme of Arrangement to include the merger of JM Financial Capital Limited into JM Financial Services Limited. For your information, JM Financial Services Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary (the "WOS") of the Company and JM Financial Capital Limited is a WOS of JM Financial Services Limited.

The above intimation shall be read in conjunction with our letter dated May 24, 2022, a copy whereof is enclosed for your ready reference.

We request you to disseminate the above information on your website as you may deem appropriate.

Thank you.

Yours truly,

For JM Financial Limited

Prashant Kishor Choksi

Digitally signed by Prashant Kishor Choksi Date: 2022.08.02 21:08:03 +05'30'

Prashant Choksi

Group Head - Compliance, Legal

& Company Secretary

JM Financial Limited

Corporate Identity Number : L67120MH1986PLC038784

Regd. Office: 7th Floor, Cnergy, Appasaheb Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi, Mumbai 400 025.

T: +91 22 6630 3030 F: +91 22 6630 3223 www.jmfl.com

jJM FINANCIAL

May 24, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Department of Corporate Services

Exchange Plaza

1 Floor, New Trading Ring

Plot No.C-1, G Block

Rotunda Building, P J Towers

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra (East)

Mumbai 400001

Mumbai - 400 051

Security Code: 523405

Symbol: JMFINANCIL

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its

meeting held today, has accorded its approval to the Scheme ofArrangement, the details ofwhich

are provided in the Annexure I hereto.

The Scheme ofArrangement as above will be subject to the regulatory and other approvals, ifany

and to the extent required.

We request you to disseminate the above information on your website.

Yours truly,

For JM Financial Limited

� �-�!fs_·

,---r

QsPrashant Choksi

Group Head - Compliance, Legal

& Company Secretary

JM financial Limited

Corporate Identity Number : L67120MH 1986PLC038784

Regd. Office: 7th Floor. energy, Appasaheb Marathe Marg. Prabhadevi. Mumbai 400 025.

T: +91 22 6630 3030 F: +91 22 6630 3223 www.jmfl.com

jJM FINANCIAL

Brief details of Scheme of Arrau�ement

Annexure I

a) Name of the Entities

The Scheme provides for demerger of Demerged Undertaking of

forming part ofthe Scheme,

JM

Financial

Services

Limited ('Demerged

Company') into

details in brief such as size,

JM Financial Limited ('Resulting Company'). The Demerged

turnover, etc.

Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Resulting Company.

Hence, no shares will be issued upon scheme becoming effective.

Brief Details of the Net Worth, total assets, and total income is as

follows:

Amount (Rs. in crore)

Particulars

Net worth

Total Income

Total Assets

As on

31

As on 31 March,

As on 31 March,

March,

2022

2022

2022

JM

Financial

531.15

599.81

2,145.66

Services

Limited

JM

Financial

3,736.51

619.63

4,036.63

Limited

b) Whether

the transaction

In terms ofGeneral Circular No. 30/2014 dated 17th July 2014 issued

would

fall

under

Related

by Ministry of Corporate Affairs (the "MCA Circular"), the

Party

Transaction?

If yes,

transactions ansmg out of compromises, arrangements and

whether the same is done at

amalgamations under the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act"), will not

arms' length?

attract the requirements of Section 188 ofthe Act.

Further, in terms of Regulation 23(5)(b) of the SEBI (Listing

Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the

"Listing Regulations"), any transaction entered into between a

holding company and its wholly owned subsidiary whose accounts

are consolidated with such holding company and placed before the

shareholders at the general meeting for approval, is exempted from

the provisions of Regulation 23(2), (3) & (4) 0f the Listing

Regulations for obtaining the approvals from the Audit

Committee/shareholders, etc. for such related party transactions.

In view of the above, since the Demerged Company is a wholly

owned subsidiary ofthe Resulting Company, and since the demerged

undertaking is proposed to be demerged through a Scheme of

Arrangement, reqLirement of arm's length criteria is not applicable:

  1. Areas of business of the JM Financial Services Limited - The Demerged Company is

entities

engaged in providing services auxiliary to financial intermediation.

JM Financial Limited - The Resulting Company is a SEBI

registered merchant banker and is also engaged in the business of

private equity funds management and also the holding company for

several ofits subsidiaries.

JM Financial Limited

Corporate Identity Number : L67 l 20MH l 986PLC038784

Regd. Office: 7th Floor. energy, Appasaheb Marothe Marg. Prabhadevi. Mumbai 400 025.

T: +91 22 6630 3030 F: +91 22 6630 3223 www.jmfl.com

Disclaimer

JM Financial Limited published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 17:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 31 308 M 399 M 399 M
Net income 2023 9 625 M 123 M 123 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,58x
Yield 2023 1,67%
Capitalization 62 776 M 800 M 800 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,01x
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 2 405
Free-Float 69,0%
Chart JM FINANCIAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
JM Financial Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JM FINANCIAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 65,75 INR
Average target price 131,00 INR
Spread / Average Target 99,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Atul Mehra Co-Managing Director
Adi Patel Co-Managing Director
Manish Chhabildas Sheth Group Chief Financial Officer
Nimesh Nagindas Kampani Non-Executive Chairman
Chaitanya Wagh Group Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JM FINANCIAL LIMITED-11.57%778
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED4.06%55 478
ORIX CORPORATION1.92%21 599
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL-27.27%16 255
CHOLAMANDALAM INVESTMENT AND FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED41.01%7 635
SOFI TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-59.77%5 865