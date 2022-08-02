JM Financial : Demerger
August 2, 2022
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI of LODR
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the JM Financial Limited (the "
Company"), at its meeting held today, has inter alia, approved partial modification in the Scheme of Arrangement to include the merger of JM Financial Capital Limited into JM Financial Services Limited. For your information, JM Financial Services Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary (the " WOS") of the Company and JM Financial Capital Limited is a WOS of JM Financial Services Limited.
The above intimation shall be read in conjunction with our letter dated May 24, 2022, a copy whereof is enclosed for your ready reference.
We request you to disseminate the above information on your website as you may deem appropriate.
Thank you.
Yours truly,
For JM Financial Limited
Digitally signed by Prashant Kishor Choksi Date: 2022.08.02 21:08:03 +05'30'
Prashant Choksi
Group Head - Compliance, Legal
& Company Secretary
JM Financial Limited
Corporate Identity Number : L67120MH1986PLC038784
Regd. Office: 7th Floor, Cnergy, Appasaheb Marathe Marg, Prabhadevi, Mumbai 400 025.
T: +91 22 6630 3030 F: +91 22 6630 3223 www.jmfl.com
jJM FINANCIAL
May 24, 2022
Dear Sirs,
Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure
Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)
Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its
meeting held today, has accorded its approval to the Scheme ofArrangement, the details ofwhich
are provided in the Annexure I hereto.
The Scheme ofArrangement as above will be subject to the regulatory and other approvals, ifany
and to the extent required.
We request you to disseminate the above information on your website.
Yours truly,
For JM Financial Limited
QsPrashant Choksi
Group Head - Compliance, Legal
& Company Secretary
JM financial Limited
Corporate Identity Number : L67120MH 1986PLC038784
Regd . Office: 7th Floor. energy, Appasaheb Marathe Marg. Prabhadevi. Mumbai 400 025.
T: +91 22 6630 3030 F: +91 22 6630 3223 www.jmfl.com
jJM FINANCIAL
Brief details of Scheme of Arrau�ement
Annexure I
a) Name of the Entities
The Scheme provides for demerger of Demerged Undertaking of
forming part ofthe Scheme,
JM
Financial
Services
Limited ('Demerged
Company') into
details in brief such as size,
JM Financial Limited ('Resulting Company'). The Demerged
turnover, etc.
Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Resulting Company.
Hence, no shares will be issued upon scheme becoming effective.
Brief Details of the Net Worth, total assets, and total income is as
follows:
Amount
(Rs. in crore)
Particulars
Net worth
Total Income
Total Assets
As on
31
As on 31 March,
As on 31 March,
March,
2022
2022
2022
JM
Financial
531.15
599.81
2,145.66
Services
Limited
JM
Financial
3,736.51
619.63
4,036.63
Limited
b) Whether
the transaction
In terms ofGeneral Circular No. 30/2014 dated 17
th July 2014 issued
would
fall
under
Related
by Ministry of Corporate Affairs (the "MCA Circular"), the
Party
Transaction?
If yes,
transactions ansmg out of compromises, arrangements and
whether the same is done at
amalgamations under the Companies Act, 2013 (the
"Act"), will not
arms' length?
attract the requirements of Section 188 ofthe Act.
Further, in terms of Regulation 23(5)(b) of the SEBI (Listing
Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the
"Listing Regulations"), any transaction entered into between a
holding company and its wholly owned subsidiary whose accounts
are consolidated with such holding company and placed before the
shareholders at the general meeting for approval, is exempted from
the provisions of Regulation 23(2), (3) & (4) 0f the Listing
Regulations for obtaining the approvals from the Audit
Committee/shareholders, etc. for such related party transactions.
In view of the above, since the Demerged Company is a wholly
owned subsidiary ofthe Resulting Company, and since the demerged
undertaking is proposed to be demerged through a Scheme of
Arrangement, reqLirement of arm's length criteria is not applicable:
Areas of business of the JM Financial Services Limited - The Demerged Company is
entities
engaged in providing services auxiliary to financial intermediation.
JM
Financial Limited - The Resulting Company is a SEBI
registered merchant banker and is also engaged in the business of
private equity funds management and also the holding company for
several ofits subsidiaries.
JM Financial Limited
Corporate Identity Number : L67 l 20MH l 986PLC038784
Regd. Office: 7th Floor. energy, Appasaheb Marothe Marg. Prabhadevi. Mumbai 400 025.
T: +91 22 6630 3030 F: +91 22 6630 3223 www.jmfl.com
