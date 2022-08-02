JM Financial : Demerger

August 2, 2022 BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Department of Corporate Services Exchange Plaza 1st Floor, New Trading Ring Plot No.C-1, G Block Rotunda Building, P J Towers Bandra-Kurla Complex Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra (East) Mumbai 400001 Mumbai - 400 051 Security Code: 523405 Symbol: JMFINANCIL Dear Sirs,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI of LODR

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the JM Financial Limited (the "Company"), at its meeting held today, has inter alia, approved partial modification in the Scheme of Arrangement to include the merger of JM Financial Capital Limited into JM Financial Services Limited. For your information, JM Financial Services Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary (the "WOS") of the Company and JM Financial Capital Limited is a WOS of JM Financial Services Limited.

The above intimation shall be read in conjunction with our letter dated May 24, 2022, a copy whereof is enclosed for your ready reference.

We request you to disseminate the above information on your website as you may deem appropriate.

Thank you.

Yours truly,

For JM Financial Limited