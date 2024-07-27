JM Financial Credit Solutions Limited announced that consequent upon Mr. Hemant Pandya's appointment as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of JM Financial Limited, the Company's holding company, he has stepped down as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company, with effect from the close of business hours of July 26, 2024. While the Company is in the process of identifying a suitable candidate from within or outside the Group, and shall appoint/recruit to fill in this position within a stipulated period of time as per the applicable provisions of the law, Mr. Pandya will continue to oversee the corporate secretarial and compliance functions of the Company during the interim period to continue to cover the Company for these functions.
JM Financial Limited
Equities
JMFINANCIL
INE780C01023
Investment Banking & Brokerage Services
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|102.89 INR
|+2.85%
|+9.62%
|+4.59%
|02:36pm
|JM Financial Limited Appoints Hemant Pandya as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|CI
|Jul. 12
|Vedanta Plans to Raise Up To INR80 Billion Via Share Sale
|MT
Annual profits - Rate of surprise
- Stock Market
- Equities
- JMFINANCIL Stock
- News JM Financial Limited
- JM Financial Limited Appoints Hemant Pandya as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer