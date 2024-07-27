JM Financial Credit Solutions Limited announced that consequent upon Mr. Hemant Pandya's appointment as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of JM Financial Limited, the Company's holding company, he has stepped down as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company, with effect from the close of business hours of July 26, 2024. While the Company is in the process of identifying a suitable candidate from within or outside the Group, and shall appoint/recruit to fill in this position within a stipulated period of time as per the applicable provisions of the law, Mr. Pandya will continue to oversee the corporate secretarial and compliance functions of the Company during the interim period to continue to cover the Company for these functions.