  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. JMC Projects (India) Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    522263   INE890A01024

JMC PROJECTS (INDIA) LIMITED

(522263)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
JMC Projects India : Investor Presentation

02/20/2022 | 07:01am EST
MERGER OF JMC & KPTL

Compelling Combination to Make India's Leading EPC Company

Investor Presentation

19th February 2022

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) and JMC Projects (India) Limited (JMC) for information purposes only and in relation to a proposed scheme of amalgamation of JMC with KPTL. This is solely for the use of persons to whom it is addressed. By attending the meeting where this presentation is made, or by reading the slides of this presentation, you agree to be bound by the following conditions.

This presentation and its contents are confidential and should not be distributed, published or reproduced, in whole or part, or disclosed by recipients directly or indirectly to any other person. This presentation (including any oral briefing and any question-and-answer in connection with it) is not intended to, and does not constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. No shares are being offered to the public by means of this presentation. The release, presentation, publication or distribution of this presentation in jurisdictions other than India may be restricted by law and, accordingly, recipients of this presentation represent that they are able to receive this presentation without contravention of any unfulfilled registration requirements or other legal restrictions in the jurisdiction in which they reside or conduct business or have received this presentation. Any persons who are subject to the laws of any jurisdiction other than India should inform themselves about and observe any applicable requirements. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable laws. Accordingly, any persons in possession of this presentation should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions.

No statement in this presentation (including any statement of estimated synergies) is intended as a profit forecast or estimate for any period and no statement in this presentation should be interpreted to mean that cash flow from operations, free cash flow, earnings, earnings per share basis for any of KPTL or JMC, as appropriate, for the current or future financial years would necessarily match or exceed the historical published cash flow from operations, free cash flow, earnings, earnings per share or income on a clean current cost of supplies basis for any of KPTL or JMC, as appropriate.

2

Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited

Table of Content

  1. Building a Global EPC Leader

2. Transaction Details

  1. Vision 2025

3

Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited

Building a Global EPC Leader

Merger of JMC Projects (India) Limited into Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited would create one of India's

largest EPC and civil contracting companies with large global footprint

Consolidated Annual Revenue*

International Footprint

Employee base

INR 14,000+

Combined Order Book (Incl. L1)**

67

7,500+

INR 37,000+ Crores

Crores

Countries

Across technical and corporate

Diverse and Complementary Portfolio

Power

Railways

Oil & Gas

Buildings and

Water

Urban Infra

Transmission &

Factories

Distribution

4

Estimates for full year FY22

Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited

**As on 31 Dec 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JMC Projects (India) Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 12:00:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 38 445 M 515 M 515 M
Net income 2021 -262 M -3,51 M -3,51 M
Net Debt 2021 14 536 M 195 M 195 M
P/E ratio 2021 -48,2x
Yield 2021 0,93%
Capitalization 15 573 M 209 M 209 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,57x
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 3 766
Free-Float 30,8%
Chart JMC PROJECTS (INDIA) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
JMC Projects (India) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 92,75 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shailendra Kumar Tripathi CEO, Managing Director & Executive Director
Azad Shaw Chief Financial Officer
Devendra Raj Mehta Chairman
Samir Raval Secretary & Compliance Officer
Shailendra Raj Mehta Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JMC PROJECTS (INDIA) LIMITED1.31%209
VINCI8.69%64 827
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED10.00%36 471
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-0.58%35 455
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED15.37%24 222
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED17.45%23 155