JMDC : FY2021 Q1 Financial Briefing Material

The JMDC Group achieved steady growth in all segments, led by the Healthcare-Big Data business. The growth was driven by the non- consolidated financial results of JMDC, which is the Group's core entity.
Consolidated revenue
(Million JPY)
4,530
Y-o-Y
+41%
Consolidated EBITDA
(Million JPY)
1,164
Y-o-Y
+90%
Healthcare-
Big Data
Y-o-Y
+53%
Tele-medicine and
Dispensing
Pharmacy Support
Y-o-Y
Tele-medicineDispensing
Pharmacy Support
+19% +33%
3
Note: IFRS-based, except that JMDC (non-consolidated) figures are in accordance with Japanese GAAP.
EBITDA: Operating profit + Depreciation and amortization costs ± Other profits and/or losses
FY2021 Q1: Summary of Consolidated Performance
Demand for data is rising significantly for industry (pharmaceutical companies, life and non-life insurance companies, etc.). On the other hand, progress in recruitment activities has been slower than our plan to substantially increase in workforce due to increasingly intense competition for human resources. As a result, a sizable profit remained for Q1.
(Unit: Million JPY)
FY2020 Q1
FY2021 Q1
Y-o-Y
Revenue
Operating profit
(Rate)
Profit before taxes
(Rate)
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
(Rate)
EBITDA
(Margin)
3,212
4,530
357
826
(11%)
(18%)
352
809
(11%)
(18%)
235
540
(7%)
(12%)
614
1,164
(19%)
(26%)
+41%
+131%
+130%
+130%
+90%
4
Note: IFRS-based
EBITDA: Operating profit + Depreciation and amortization costs ± Other profits and/or losses, EBITDA margin: EBITDA/Revenue
(Reference)FY2021: Progress toward the 1st Half Performance Forecast
We achieved a high progress ratio against the 1st half performance forecast, particularly for profit items.
(Unit: Million JPY)
FY2021 Q1
FY2021 1H Plan
Progress ratio
Revenue
Operating profit
(Rate)
Profit before taxes
(Rate)
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
(Rate)
EBITDA
(Margin)
4,530
9,000
826
1,250
(18%)
(14%)
809
1,200
(18%)
(13%)
540
800
(12%)
(9%)
1,164
2,100
(26%)
(23%)
50%
66%
67%
68%
55%
5
Note: IFRS-based
EBITDA: Operating profit + Depreciation and amortization costs ± Other profits and/or losses, EBITDA margin: EBITDA/Revenue
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.