JMDC : FY2021 Q1 Financial Briefing Material

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 21 400 M 195 M 195 M Net income 2022 3 233 M 29,5 M 29,5 M Net cash 2022 1 700 M 15,5 M 15,5 M P/E ratio 2022 95,5x Yield 2022 - Capitalization 311 B 2 842 M 2 839 M EV / Sales 2022 14,5x EV / Sales 2023 11,9x Nbr of Employees 757 Free-Float 43,5% Chart JMDC INC. Technical analysis trends JMDC INC. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 7 Last Close Price 5 550,00 JPY Average target price 6 700,00 JPY Spread / Average Target 20,7% EPS Revisions Managers and Directors Yosuke Matsushima President, CEO & Representative Director Yuta Yamamoto CFO, Executive VP & Head-Business Administration Shinya Kimura Chairman & Head-Marketing Reimu Sugita Chief Operating Officer & Executive Officer Daisuke Fujioka Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) JMDC INC. -4.97% 2 842 CLARIVATE PLC -19.62% 14 856 WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED 11.58% 3 932 VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION 11.70% 2 471 SHANGHAI ATHUB CO., LTD. -27.99% 1 539 EXASOL AG -33.13% 516