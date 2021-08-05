Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. JMDC Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4483   JP3386690006

JMDC INC.

(4483)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 08/04
5550 JPY   -0.54%
02:06aJMDC : FY2021 Q1 Financial Briefing Material
PU
02:06aJMDC : Summary of Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Consolidated)
PU
08/03JMDC Inc. acquired ICM Co., Ltd.
CI
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JMDC : FY2021 Q1 Financial Briefing Material

08/05/2021 | 02:06am EDT
FY2021 Q1

Financial Briefing Material

JMDC Inc.

August 5, 2021

Section 1

FY2021 Q1 Performance Report

2

Y-o-Y
+50%
JMDC
(non-consolidated)
EBITDA growth
Y-o-Y
+310%
JMDC
(non-consolidated)
net sales growth

FY2021 Q1 Performance Highlights

The JMDC Group achieved steady growth in all segments, led by the Healthcare-Big Data business. The growth was driven by the non- consolidated financial results of JMDC, which is the Group's core entity.

Consolidated revenue

(Million JPY)

4,530

Y-o-Y

+41%

Consolidated EBITDA

(Million JPY)

1,164

Y-o-Y

+90%

Healthcare-

Big Data

Y-o-Y

+53%

Tele-medicine and

Dispensing

Pharmacy Support

Y-o-Y

Tele-medicineDispensing

Pharmacy Support

+19% +33%

3

Note: IFRS-based, except that JMDC (non-consolidated) figures are in accordance with Japanese GAAP.

EBITDA: Operating profit + Depreciation and amortization costs ± Other profits and/or losses

FY2021 Q1: Summary of Consolidated Performance

Demand for data is rising significantly for industry (pharmaceutical companies, life and non-life insurance companies, etc.). On the other hand, progress in recruitment activities has been slower than our plan to substantially increase in workforce due to increasingly intense competition for human resources. As a result, a sizable profit remained for Q1.

(Unit: Million JPY)

FY2020 Q1

FY2021 Q1

Y-o-Y

Revenue

Operating profit

(Rate)

Profit before taxes

(Rate)

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

(Rate)

EBITDA

(Margin)

3,212

4,530

357

826

(11%)

(18%)

352

809

(11%)

(18%)

235

540

(7%)

(12%)

614

1,164

(19%)

(26%)

+41%

+131%

+130%

+130%

+90%

4

Note: IFRS-based

EBITDA: Operating profit + Depreciation and amortization costs ± Other profits and/or losses, EBITDA margin: EBITDA/Revenue

(Reference) FY2021: Progress toward the 1st Half Performance Forecast

We achieved a high progress ratio against the 1st half performance forecast, particularly for profit items.

(Unit: Million JPY)

FY2021 Q1

FY2021 1H Plan

Progress ratio

Revenue

Operating profit

(Rate)

Profit before taxes

(Rate)

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

(Rate)

EBITDA

(Margin)

4,530

9,000

826

1,250

(18%)

(14%)

809

1,200

(18%)

(13%)

540

800

(12%)

(9%)

1,164

2,100

(26%)

(23%)

50%

66%

67%

68%

55%

5

Note: IFRS-based

EBITDA: Operating profit + Depreciation and amortization costs ± Other profits and/or losses, EBITDA margin: EBITDA/Revenue

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JMDC Inc. published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 06:05:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
