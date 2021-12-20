JMDC : Notice Concerning Application for Selecting Prime Market in the New Market Segments

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

December 20, 2021

To whom it may concern

Company name: JMDC Inc.

Representative: Yosuke Matsushima,

President and CEO (TSE First Section, Stock Code: 4483) Contact: Yuta Yamamoto, Vice President and CFO (Telephone: 03-5733-5010)

Notice Concerning Application for Selecting Prime Market in the New Market Segments

JMDC Inc. (hereinafter, the "Company") hereby announces that the Company's Board of Directors has resolved to select and apply for the Prime Market in the new market segments of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (hereinafter, "TSE") at a meeting held on December 20, 2021.

The Company will proceed with the prescribed procedures related to the application for selecting the new market segment in accordance with the application schedule specified by the TSE.