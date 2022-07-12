JMDC : Notice of Acquisition of Shares in Real World Data (to Make It JMDC's Subsidiary)
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
July 12, 2022
JMDC Inc. (the "Company") announces that at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on July 12, 2022, the Company resolved to make Real World Data Co., Ltd. ("Real World Data") JMDC's subsidiary by acquiring its shares. The details are as follows.
1. Objectives of and reasons for acquiring shares
The Company, under its corporate philosophy of "Providing a Healthy and Prosperous Life for All Individuals," aims to realize a sustainable healthcare system through our efforts to resolve current issues in the medical field, such as "increasing medical expenses" and "regional disparities in medical services," by leveraging the power of data and ICT. More specifically, the Company is providing support in various forms to optimize healthcare services to all patients by building up data generated from various healthcare players and returning them to society at large.
Since its establishment in 2015, Real World Data has been cooperating with the Health, Clinic and Education Information Evaluation Institute ("HCEI," Location: Nakagyo-ku, Kyoto City), an academic research organization comprised of prominent professors active in medicine and epidemiology, and building the Life Course Database to advance medical care using an epidemiological approach mainly by collecting information on school health examinations and infant medical examinations from local governments and medically reliable information on diagnosis and treatment from medical institutions to clarify relationships between the causes of diseases and their effects over the years. unique, and its high specialization is highly evaluated and trusted by academic circles because a team of experts from various fields, which consists primarily of qualified healthcare workers (doctors, nurses, medical technologists, and pharmacists) familiar with epidemiology and statistics. Based on such a relationship of trust, Real World Data obtains support from distinguished doctors, extending a circle of cooperation with local governments and medical institutions to improve the Life Course Database. By the end of March 2022, the company is able to access data from 225
medical institutions and 162 local governments that are held by HCEI, the data holder. There is no capital relationship between Real World Data and HCEI, but there are personal relationship and business relationship such as data utilization and anonymization services. In addition, there is no capital, personal, or business relationship between HCEI and the Company, and HCEI is not a related party to the Company.
JMDC believes that it becomes possible to expand its data assets and further increase its potential for data utilization by making Real World Data its subsidiary. Specifically, The data assets of electronic medical record data from medical institutions, which are expected to be utilized to reduce costs and shorten the duration of clinical trials, including improving the efficiency of in-hospital operations associated with clinical trials, such as participant recruitment in future clinical trials, can be increased by 225 facilities with some 24.4 million persons. In addition, since the electronic medical record data used by Real World Data is mainly from large medical institutions, it is highly value-added in that it contains a wealth of data in areas such as oncology, which are in high demand by pharmaceutical companies, and has the potential to be widely used as evidence for epidemiological approaches, especially by pharmaceutical companies. For example, it is expected that these data will be utilized for medical institution data analysis, thesis writing and validation, and Post-Marketing Surveillance (PMS). Furthermore, the Company trusts that the strong network Real Word Data has constructed with 162 local governments will greatly help it to realize our vision: using data to support the progress of medical care.
2. How to acquire shares
With respect to funds for this acquisition, the Company plans to use funds it has on hand and borrow
from financial institutions. Details of borrowings will be disclosed as soon as they become definite.
Establishment of various databases (information on
(4)
Business lines
diagnosis/treatment and school, infant, and pregnant women health
examinations, etc.)
(5)
Capital
90 million yen
(6)
Establishment
July 21, 2015
(7)
Major shareholders and
Several individuals and two domestic corporations
the ratio of their
The ratio of shareholding is not to be disclosed due to the intention
shareholdings
of the parties concerned.
(as of March 31, 2022)
Capital
Not applicable
relationship
Relationship between
Human
Not applicable
relationship
the listed company and
Business
(8)
Not applicable
the company
relationship
concerned
Applicability of
being related
Not applicable
parties
Consolidated financial results and financial conditions of the company concerned during the
(9)
past three years
Term for the settlement of
Term ended March
Term ended March
Term ended March
accounts
2020
2021
2022
Net assets
¥1,250 million
¥1,205 million
¥815 million
Total assets
¥1,387 million
¥1,321 million
¥928 million
Net assets per share
¥744,832.95
¥718,112.06
¥485,890.98
Net sales
¥614 million
¥568 million
¥568 million
Operating profit
¥87 million
−¥50 million
−¥337 million
Ordinary profit
¥90 million
−¥43 million
−¥337 million
Net profit for the current term
¥70 million
−¥44 million
−¥389 million
Net profit per share
¥42,030.88
−¥26,445.14
−¥232,109.17
Dividend per share
―
―
―
4. Overview of parties from which shares are acquired
The Company will acquire shares from several individuals and one domestic corporation, but will not be disclosed due to the intention of the parties concerned. There is no capital, personal, business or other relationship with the parties concerned. In addition, they are not related parties of the
Company.
5. Number of shares to be acquired, acquisition price, and shares owned before and after the acquisition
Number of shares
―
(1)
owned before the
(Percentage of voting rights held: ―%)
transfer
(2)
Number of shares to be
1,556
acquired
(Percentage of voting rights held: 92.67%)
The acquisition price will not be disclosed due to the intention of
the parties concerned. In calculating the acquisition price for the
shares in question, in order to ensure the fairness of the price, the
Representative: Shoichi Endo), an independent third-party agency
(the "Third-Party Computation Agency"), and received an
evaluation report regarding the share acquisition. The Third-Party
(3)
Acquisition price
Computation Agency adopted the DCF method using the income
approach for the calculation method from the viewpoint of
properly assessing expected earnings based on various measures
and risks involved in the business planned by Real World Data,
since Real World Data is not listed and there is no market share
price that should be directly referenced. In the evaluation report,
the acquisition price for the shares was within the range of the
evaluation value, and the Company determined the acquisition
price by consultation with the parties concerned, referring to the
contents of the evaluation report.
Number of shares
1,556
(4)
owned after the
(Percentage of voting rights held: 92.67%)
transfer
6. Schedule
(1)
Resolution of the Board of Directors
July 12, 2022
(2)
Conclusion of a share transfer agreement
July 12, 2022
(3)
Transfer of shares
July 29, 2022 (planned)
7. Future outlooks
The impact of the acquisition of shares on its consolidated financial results for the term ending March 2023 is still under examination, but the Company believes that it will contribute to enhancing the corporate value of the JMDC Group in the medium and long run. In the future, if there arises a need for appropriate disclosure, the Company will disclose relevant information swiftly. The acquisition of the shares is not applicable to the minimal standard criteria for timely disclosure.