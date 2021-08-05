JMDC : Summary of Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Consolidated)
Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.
Summary of Financial Statements for the Three Months
Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:
August 13, 2021
Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:
-
Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results presentation meeting:
None
(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)
1. Consolidated financial results for the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Profit
Three months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2021
4,530
41.0
826
131.4
809
129.8
540
129.8
June 30, 2020
3,212
25.6
357
34.2
352
41.4
235
25.0
Profit attributable to
Total comprehensive
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
owners of parent
income
per share
per share
Three months ended
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Yen
June 30, 2021
540
129.8
540
129.8
9.66
9.07
June 30, 2020
235
25.0
235
24.3
4.54
4.44
Reference: EBITDA
Three months ended June 30, 2021
¥1,164 million [89.6%]
Three months ended June 30, 2020
¥614 million [27.9%]
Notes: 1. The Company conducted a 2-for-1 share split of its ordinary shares on October 1, 2020. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share have been calculated assuming that the share split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
2. EBITDA: Operating profit + Depreciation and amortization ± Other income and/or expenses
Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Total equity
Equity attributable to
Ratio of equity
attributable to owners
owners of parent
of parent
As of
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
June 30, 2021
57,275
28,283
28,282
49.4
March 31, 2021
57,854
28,250
28,250
48.8
2. Cash dividends
Annual dividends
First quarter-end
Second quarter-end
Third quarter-end
Fiscal year-end
Total
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended
-
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
March 31, 2021
Fiscal year ending
-
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
0.00
-
0.00
0.00
March 31, 2022
(Forecast)
Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None
3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)
Profit
Basic
Revenue
Operating profit
Profit before tax
Profit
attributable to
earnings per
owners of parent
share
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Millions
%
Yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
of yen
Six months ending
9,000
29.0
1,250
12.9
1,200
9.0
800
9.7
800
9.7
14.47
September 30
(cumulative)
Fiscal year ending
21,000
25.2
4,300
16.4
4,250
16.9
2,900
17.1
2,900
17.1
52.46
March 31, 2022
Note: Revisions to the earnings forecasts most recently announced: None
Reference: EBITDA
Six months ending September 30, 2021 (cumulative) ¥2,100 million [26.2%]
Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022
¥5,900 million [21.2%]
* Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
Added companies: - (company name), Excluded companies: - (company name)
Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates
(i) Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS:
None
(ii) Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:
None
(iii) Changes in accounting estimates:
None
(3) Number of issued shares (ordinary shares)
(i) Total number of issued shares at end of the period (including treasury shares)
As of June 30, 2021
56,104,208 shares
As of March 31, 2021
55,935,808 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at end of the period
As of June 30, 2021
391 shares
As of March 31, 2021
366 shares
Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)
For the three months ended June 30, 2021
56,008,585 shares
For the three months ended June 30, 2020
51,949,910 shares
Note: The Company conducted a 2-for-1 share split of its ordinary shares on October 1, 2020. The "average number of shares outstanding during the period" has been calculated assuming that the share split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly reviews conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special itemsNotes onforward-lookingstatements
The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable by the Company. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors. For details regarding matters related to earnings forecasts, please refer to page 5 of the attached materials.
How to obtain supplementary documents on financial results
Supplementary documents on financial results are released via TDnet on the same day.
JMDC Inc. (4483)
1. Qualitative information regarding financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021
Explanation of operating results
JMDC Inc. (the "Company") is promoting the health of citizens, and delivering increased value of medical service providers and helping optimize their operations through gathering diverse data on the Japanese healthcare industry and thus benefiting society, with the aim of realizing a sustainable healthcare system by leveraging data and ICT.
In the Healthcare-Big Data segment, to promote the health services of health insurance associations, we provide analysis services for data held by health insurance associations as well as personal health record (PHR) services developed by the Company. We also provide services such as medical data analysis and medical factoring to medical institutions as well as medicine databases. Furthermore, we have created a database of anonymously processed information in the course of pursuing this business and are promoting scientific and industrial applications of this data.
In the Tele-medicine segment, we provide a matching service that connects medical institutions lacking a sufficient number of radiologists with contracted radiologists using a remote image interpretation system, as well as an ASP service that connects medical institutions with radiologists via the cloud to enable remote diagnostic imaging.
In the Dispensing Pharmacy Support segment, we develop and sell systems such as receipt computers and electronic medication history systems to health insurance pharmacies, and also conduct tests of our own systems as we operate our own dispensing pharmacies.
Operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 are as follows. (Operating results)
(Millions of yen)
8th fiscal year
9th fiscal year
Category
Three months ended
Three months ended
YoY change
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
Revenue
3,212
4,530
1,318
41.0%
Operating profit
357
826
469
131.4%
EBITDA [Margin]
614
[19.1%]
1,164
[25.7%]
550
89.6%
(Segment results)
(Millions of yen)
8th fiscal year
9th fiscal year
Category
Three months ended
Three months ended
YoY change
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
Healthcare-Big
Segment revenue
1,798
2,756
958
53.3%
Data
Segment profit [ratio]
406
[22.6%]
858
[31.1%]
452
111.3%
Tele-medicine
Segment revenue
861
1,027
166
19.3%
Segment profit [ratio]
231
[26.8%]
330
[32.1%]
99
42.9%
Dispensing
Segment revenue
588
782
194
33.0%
Pharmacy Support
Segment profit [ratio]
39
[6.6%]
49
[6.3%]
10
25.6%
Adjustment
Segment revenue
(35)
(35)
0
-
Segment profit
(63)
(74)
(11)
-
Total
Revenue
3,212
4,530
1,318
41.0%
EBITDA [margin]
614
[19.1%]
1,164
[25.7%]
550
89.6%
Note: EBITDA is an objective indicator for judging the achievement of the JMDC Group's management policies and strategies or management objectives. The JMDC Group uses EBITDA to measure the performance of each segment and believes that it is a useful and necessary measure to more effectively assess the Group's performance. The formulas for calculating EBITDA and EBITDA margin are as follows.
EBITDA:
Operating profit + Depreciation and amortization ± Other income and/or expenses
EBITDA margin:
EBITDA / Revenue x 100
- 2 -
