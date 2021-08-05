Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. JMDC Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4483   JP3386690006

JMDC INC.

(4483)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 08/04
5550 JPY   -0.54%
02:06aJMDC : FY2021 Q1 Financial Briefing Material
PU
02:06aJMDC : Summary of Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Consolidated)
PU
08/03JMDC Inc. acquired ICM Co., Ltd.
CI
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JMDC : Summary of Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Consolidated)

08/05/2021 | 02:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Summary of Financial Statements for the Three Months

Ended June 30, 2021 [IFRS] (Consolidated)

August 5, 2021

Company name:

JMDC Inc.

Listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock code:

4483

URL:

https://www.jmdc.co.jp/eng/

Representative:

Yosuke Matsushima, President and CEO

Inquiries:

Yuta Yamamoto, Vice President and CFO

TEL:

+81-3-5733-5010

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report:

August 13, 2021

Scheduled date to commence dividend payments:

-

Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results presentation meeting:

None

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit

Three months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

June 30, 2021

4,530

41.0

826

131.4

809

129.8

540

129.8

June 30, 2020

3,212

25.6

357

34.2

352

41.4

235

25.0

Profit attributable to

Total comprehensive

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

owners of parent

income

per share

per share

Three months ended

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Yen

June 30, 2021

540

129.8

540

129.8

9.66

9.07

June 30, 2020

235

25.0

235

24.3

4.54

4.44

Reference: EBITDA

Three months ended June 30, 2021

¥1,164 million [89.6%]

Three months ended June 30, 2020

¥614 million [27.9%]

Notes: 1. The Company conducted a 2-for-1 share split of its ordinary shares on October 1, 2020. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share have been calculated assuming that the share split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

  1. 2. EBITDA: Operating profit + Depreciation and amortization ± Other income and/or expenses

  2. Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Total equity

Equity attributable to

Ratio of equity

attributable to owners

owners of parent

of parent

As of

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

June 30, 2021

57,275

28,283

28,282

49.4

March 31, 2021

57,854

28,250

28,250

48.8

2. Cash dividends

Annual dividends

First quarter-end

Second quarter-end

Third quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended

-

0.00

-

0.00

0.00

March 31, 2021

Fiscal year ending

-

March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ending

0.00

-

0.00

0.00

March 31, 2022

(Forecast)

Note: Revisions to the forecast of cash dividends most recently announced: None

3. Consolidated earnings forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.)

Profit

Basic

Revenue

Operating profit

Profit before tax

Profit

attributable to

earnings per

owners of parent

share

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Millions

%

Yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

of yen

Six months ending

9,000

29.0

1,250

12.9

1,200

9.0

800

9.7

800

9.7

14.47

September 30

(cumulative)

Fiscal year ending

21,000

25.2

4,300

16.4

4,250

16.9

2,900

17.1

2,900

17.1

52.46

March 31, 2022

Note: Revisions to the earnings forecasts most recently announced: None

Reference: EBITDA

Six months ending September 30, 2021 (cumulative) ¥2,100 million [26.2%]

Fiscal year ending March 31, 2022

¥5,900 million [21.2%]

* Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in the change in scope of consolidation): None
    Added companies: - (company name), Excluded companies: - (company name)
  2. Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates

(i) Changes in accounting policies required by IFRS:

None

(ii) Changes in accounting policies due to other reasons:

None

(iii) Changes in accounting estimates:

None

(3) Number of issued shares (ordinary shares)

(i) Total number of issued shares at end of the period (including treasury shares)

As of June 30, 2021

56,104,208 shares

As of March 31, 2021

55,935,808 shares

(ii) Number of treasury shares at end of the period

As of June 30, 2021

391 shares

As of March 31, 2021

366 shares

  1. Average number of shares outstanding during the period (cumulative from the beginning of the fiscal year)

For the three months ended June 30, 2021

56,008,585 shares

For the three months ended June 30, 2020

51,949,910 shares

Note: The Company conducted a 2-for-1 share split of its ordinary shares on October 1, 2020. The "average number of shares outstanding during the period" has been calculated assuming that the share split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

  • Quarterly financial results reports are exempt from quarterly reviews conducted by certified public accountants or an audit corporation.
  • Proper use of earnings forecasts, and other special items Notes on forward-lookingstatements
    The forward-looking statements, including earnings forecasts, contained in these materials are based on information currently available to the Company and on certain assumptions deemed to be reasonable by the Company. Actual business and other results may differ substantially due to various factors. For details regarding matters related to earnings forecasts, please refer to page 5 of the attached materials.
    How to obtain supplementary documents on financial results
    Supplementary documents on financial results are released via TDnet on the same day.

JMDC Inc. (4483)

Attached Material Index

1. Qualitative information regarding financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021

............... 2

(1)

Explanation of operating results.........................................................................................................

2

(2)

Explanation of financial position........................................................................................................

4

(3)

Explanation of consolidated earnings forecasts and other forward-looking statements.....................

5

2. Condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements and significant notes thereto .............................

6

(1)

Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of financial position ....................................................

6

(2)

Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of profit or loss and condensed quarterly consolidated

statement of comprehensive income ..................................................................................................

7

(3)

Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of changes in equity ....................................................

9

(4)

Condensed quarterly consolidated statement of cash flows .............................................................

11

(5)

Notes to condensed quarterly consolidated financial statements......................................................

12

Notes on going concern assumption.................................................................................................

12

Segment information ........................................................................................................................

12

Significant subsequent events...........................................................................................................

14

- 1 -

JMDC Inc. (4483)

1. Qualitative information regarding financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021

  1. Explanation of operating results
    JMDC Inc. (the "Company") is promoting the health of citizens, and delivering increased value of medical service providers and helping optimize their operations through gathering diverse data on the Japanese healthcare industry and thus benefiting society, with the aim of realizing a sustainable healthcare system by leveraging data and ICT.
    In the Healthcare-Big Data segment, to promote the health services of health insurance associations, we provide analysis services for data held by health insurance associations as well as personal health record (PHR) services developed by the Company. We also provide services such as medical data analysis and medical factoring to medical institutions as well as medicine databases. Furthermore, we have created a database of anonymously processed information in the course of pursuing this business and are promoting scientific and industrial applications of this data.
    In the Tele-medicine segment, we provide a matching service that connects medical institutions lacking a sufficient number of radiologists with contracted radiologists using a remote image interpretation system, as well as an ASP service that connects medical institutions with radiologists via the cloud to enable remote diagnostic imaging.
    In the Dispensing Pharmacy Support segment, we develop and sell systems such as receipt computers and electronic medication history systems to health insurance pharmacies, and also conduct tests of our own systems as we operate our own dispensing pharmacies.
    Operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 are as follows. (Operating results)

(Millions of yen)

8th fiscal year

9th fiscal year

Category

Three months ended

Three months ended

YoY change

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

Revenue

3,212

4,530

1,318

41.0%

Operating profit

357

826

469

131.4%

EBITDA [Margin]

614

[19.1%]

1,164

[25.7%]

550

89.6%

(Segment results)

(Millions of yen)

8th fiscal year

9th fiscal year

Category

Three months ended

Three months ended

YoY change

June 30, 2020

June 30, 2021

Healthcare-Big

Segment revenue

1,798

2,756

958

53.3%

Data

Segment profit [ratio]

406

[22.6%]

858

[31.1%]

452

111.3%

Tele-medicine

Segment revenue

861

1,027

166

19.3%

Segment profit [ratio]

231

[26.8%]

330

[32.1%]

99

42.9%

Dispensing

Segment revenue

588

782

194

33.0%

Pharmacy Support

Segment profit [ratio]

39

[6.6%]

49

[6.3%]

10

25.6%

Adjustment

Segment revenue

(35)

(35)

0

-

Segment profit

(63)

(74)

(11)

-

Total

Revenue

3,212

4,530

1,318

41.0%

EBITDA [margin]

614

[19.1%]

1,164

[25.7%]

550

89.6%

Note: EBITDA is an objective indicator for judging the achievement of the JMDC Group's management policies and strategies or management objectives. The JMDC Group uses EBITDA to measure the performance of each segment and believes that it is a useful and necessary measure to more effectively assess the Group's performance. The formulas for calculating EBITDA and EBITDA margin are as follows.

EBITDA:

Operating profit + Depreciation and amortization ± Other income and/or expenses

EBITDA margin:

EBITDA / Revenue x 100

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JMDC Inc. published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 06:05:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JMDC INC.
02:06aJMDC : FY2021 Q1 Financial Briefing Material
PU
02:06aJMDC : Summary of Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 ..
PU
08/03JMDC Inc. acquired ICM Co., Ltd.
CI
05/13JMDC : Summary of Financial Statements for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021 ..
PU
05/13JMDC : FY2020 Financial Briefing Material
PU
05/13JMDC Inc. Announces Consolidated and Non-Consolidated Earnings Results for th..
CI
05/13JMDC Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Six Months Ending S..
CI
02/09JMDC : Attributable Profit Rises 62% in April-December 2020
MT
02/08JMDC Inc. Announces Consolidated Earnings Results for the First Nine Months E..
CI
02/08JMDC Inc. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 21 400 M 195 M 195 M
Net income 2022 3 233 M 29,5 M 29,5 M
Net cash 2022 1 700 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 95,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 311 B 2 842 M 2 839 M
EV / Sales 2022 14,5x
EV / Sales 2023 11,9x
Nbr of Employees 757
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart JMDC INC.
Duration : Period :
JMDC Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JMDC INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 5 550,00 JPY
Average target price 6 700,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yosuke Matsushima President, CEO & Representative Director
Yuta Yamamoto CFO, Executive VP & Head-Business Administration
Shinya Kimura Chairman & Head-Marketing
Reimu Sugita Chief Operating Officer & Executive Officer
Daisuke Fujioka Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JMDC INC.-4.97%2 842
CLARIVATE PLC-19.62%14 856
WNS (HOLDINGS) LIMITED11.58%3 932
VERRA MOBILITY CORPORATION11.70%2 471
SHANGHAI ATHUB CO., LTD.-27.99%1 539
EXASOL AG-33.13%516