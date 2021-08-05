JMDC : Summary of Financial Statements for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Consolidated)

Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail.

Summary of Financial Statements for the Three Months

Ended June 30, 2021 [IFRS] (Consolidated)

August 5, 2021 Company name: JMDC Inc. Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Stock code: 4483 URL: https://www.jmdc.co.jp/eng/ Representative: Yosuke Matsushima, President and CEO Inquiries: Yuta Yamamoto, Vice President and CFO TEL: +81-3-5733-5010

Scheduled date to file quarterly securities report: August 13, 2021 Scheduled date to commence dividend payments: - Preparation of supplementary material on quarterly financial results: Yes Holding of quarterly financial results presentation meeting: None

(Yen amounts are rounded down to millions, unless otherwise noted.)

1. Consolidated financial results for the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to June 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results (cumulative) (Percentages indicate year-on-year changes.) Revenue Operating profit Profit before tax Profit Three months ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % June 30, 2021 4,530 41.0 826 131.4 809 129.8 540 129.8 June 30, 2020 3,212 25.6 357 34.2 352 41.4 235 25.0 Profit attributable to Total comprehensive Basic earnings Diluted earnings owners of parent income per share per share Three months ended Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Yen Yen June 30, 2021 540 129.8 540 129.8 9.66 9.07 June 30, 2020 235 25.0 235 24.3 4.54 4.44 Reference: EBITDA Three months ended June 30, 2021 ¥1,164 million [89.6%] Three months ended June 30, 2020 ¥614 million [27.9%]

Notes: 1. The Company conducted a 2-for-1 share split of its ordinary shares on October 1, 2020. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share have been calculated assuming that the share split was conducted at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

2. EBITDA: Operating profit + Depreciation and amortization ± Other income and/or expenses Consolidated financial position