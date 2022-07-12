JMDC : Supplementary materials concerning acquisition of shares in Real World Data (to make it JMDC's subsidiary)

Building the unprecedented Life Course Databases, including local governments' data on medical examinations and medical institutions' electronic medical record data (information on diagnosis and treatment)
Team of experts consisting mainly of qualified healthcare workers (doctors, nurses, clinical technologists, and pharmacists) which also includes epidemiologists and statisticians
Having connections with academics who excel in epidemiology and statistics and engaging in operations while receiving support from distinguished doctors
World at which Real World Data Data Co., Ltd. aims
Building Life Course Databases to advance medical care through epidemiological approaches mainly by gathering information on school health examinations and infant medical examinations from local governments and medically reliable information on diagnosis and treatment from medical institutions to clarify relationships between the causes of diseases and their effects over the
years
What kind of medical care do people undergo before they enter such a terminal phase?
Death
Nursing care
Information on surveys of persons certified as requiring nursing care and examinations of persons conducted when they enter homes for elderly persons requiring such care
What kind of children contract a disease, and what kind of disease?
What kind of babies shift to what kind of schoolchild period?
Diagnosis
Electronic medical record (information on diagnosis and treatment)
by doctors
Medical
Information on specified medical examinations and data on thorough
examinations physical checkup
School health
Information on school health examinations (School Health
examinations
and Safety Act)
National
Information on medical examinations for pregnant women and
universal
Birth
insurance
infant medical examinations (Maternal and Child Health Act)
system
* Life Course Data: History of individuals' health and medical care provided
Data assets that Real World Data Co., Ltd. is accessible to
Since its foundation in 2015, Real World Data has received support from distinguished doctors, extending a circle of cooperation with local governments and medical institutions to improve its Life Course Data.
Database of information on diagnosis and treatment based on electronic medical record
Number of medical institutions
Number of patients
About 24.4million
Database based on information on school health examinations
Number of local governments
Number of persons covered by information on school and infant medical examinations
About 350,000
Real World Data (RWD) is a generic name for data on patients' health and medical care provided, which are collected from various sources on a daily basis.
Figures are all as of March 31, 2022.
Impact on JMDC Group: Expansion of networks
The strong networks Real World Data has greatly help JMDC to realize its vision: Using data to support the progress of medical care.
RWD on the
RWD on the
medical-care side
insurer side
Diagnosis procedure
Health insurance unions
combination and
hospital claims data
10.44 million people
528 facilities
Electronic medical record
National health
110 facilities
insurance/Association
Medical care
Patients/Individuals
health insurance
Dispensing pharmacies
providers
11.00 million people
3,982 pharmacies
Network to be expanded by this project
Obtaining electronic
medical record data from Relationships with distinguished
Dealing with
225 facilities
academics and research institutes
162 local governments
* Figures for health insurance unions are the number of members of health insurance unions that have concluded continuing contracts as of April 30,2022 and all other figures are as of March 31, 2022.
