JMDC : Supplementary materials concerning acquisition of shares in Real World Data (to make it JMDC's subsidiary)

07/12/2022 | 04:14am EDT
Supplementary materials concerning acquisition of shares in

Real World Data (to make it JMDC's subsidiary)

JMDC meets

Real World Data Co., Ltd.

JMDC Inc.

July 12, 2022

Overview of Real World Data Co., Ltd.

On July 12, 2022, Real World Data Co., Ltd. joined the JMDC Group by agreeing that JMDC took 92.67% of its shares from existing shareholders.

Company overview

Company name: Real World Data Co., Ltd.

Address: 76, Nakano-cho,Marutamachi-sagaru,Ogawa-dori,Nakagyo-ku,Kyoto-shi

Representative: Yasuko Oita

Corporate philosophy: My data for our future

Uniqueness of

Involvement by

Connections with

1 databases to be

2 experts from

3

academia

built

various fields

Strengths

Building the unprecedented Life Course Databases, including local governments' data on medical examinations and medical institutions' electronic medical record data (information on diagnosis and treatment)

Team of experts consisting mainly of qualified healthcare workers (doctors, nurses, clinical technologists, and pharmacists) which also includes epidemiologists and statisticians

Having connections with academics who excel in epidemiology and statistics and engaging in operations while receiving support from distinguished doctors

2

World at which Real World Data Data Co., Ltd. aims

Building Life Course Databases to advance medical care through epidemiological approaches mainly by gathering information on school health examinations and infant medical examinations from local governments and medically reliable information on diagnosis and treatment from medical institutions to clarify relationships between the causes of diseases and their effects over the

years

What kind of medical care do people undergo before they enter such a terminal phase?

Death

Nursing care

Information on surveys of persons certified as requiring nursing care and examinations of persons conducted when they enter homes for elderly persons requiring such care

What kind of children contract a disease, and what kind of disease?

What kind of babies shift to what kind of schoolchild period?

Diagnosis

Electronic medical record (information on diagnosis and treatment)

by doctors

Medical

Information on specified medical examinations and data on thorough

examinations physical checkup

School health

Information on school health examinations (School Health

examinations

and Safety Act)

National

Information on medical examinations for pregnant women and

universal

Birth

insurance

infant medical examinations (Maternal and Child Health Act)

system

3

* Life Course Data: History of individuals' health and medical care provided

Data assets that Real World Data Co., Ltd. is accessible to

Since its foundation in 2015, Real World Data has received support from distinguished doctors, extending a circle of cooperation with local governments and medical institutions to improve its Life Course Data.

Database of information on diagnosis and treatment based on electronic medical record

Number of medical institutions

Number of patients

About 24.4million

Database based on information on school health examinations

Number of local governments

Number of persons covered by information on school and infant medical examinations

About 350,000

4

  • Real World Data (RWD) is a generic name for data on patients' health and medical care provided, which are collected from various sources on a daily basis.
  • Figures are all as of March 31, 2022.

Impact on JMDC Group: Expansion of networks

The strong networks Real World Data has greatly help JMDC to realize its vision: Using data to support the progress of medical care.

RWD on the

RWD on the

medical-care side

insurer side

Diagnosis procedure

Health insurance unions

combination and

hospital claims data

10.44 million people

528 facilities

Electronic medical record

National health

110 facilities

insurance/Association

Medical care

Patients/Individuals

health insurance

Dispensing pharmacies

providers

11.00 million people

3,982 pharmacies

Network to be expanded by this project

Obtaining electronic

medical record data from Relationships with distinguished

Dealing with

225 facilities

academics and research institutes

162 local governments

5

* Figures for health insurance unions are the number of members of health insurance unions that have concluded continuing contracts as of April 30,2022 and all other figures are as of March 31, 2022.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

JMDC Inc. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 08:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
