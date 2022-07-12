JMDC : Supplementary materials concerning acquisition of shares in Real World Data (to make it JMDC's subsidiary)

Supplementary materials concerning acquisition of shares in

Having connections with academics who excel in epidemiology and statistics and engaging in operations while receiving support from distinguished doctors

Team of experts consisting mainly of qualified healthcare workers (doctors, nurses, clinical technologists, and pharmacists) which also includes epidemiologists and statisticians

Building the unprecedented Life Course Databases, including local governments' data on medical examinations and medical institutions' electronic medical record data (information on diagnosis and treatment)

Corporate philosophy: My data for our future

Company name: Real World Data Co., Ltd.

On July 12, 2022, Real World Data Co., Ltd. joined the JMDC Group by agreeing that JMDC took 92.67% of its shares from existing shareholders.

Overview of Real World Data Co., Ltd.

* Life Course Data: History of individuals' health and medical care provided

Information on medical examinations for pregnant women and

Information on specified medical examinations and data on thorough

What kind of babies shift to what kind of schoolchild period?

What kind of children contract a disease, and what kind of disease?

Information on surveys of persons certified as requiring nursing care and examinations of persons conducted when they enter homes for elderly persons requiring such care

What kind of medical care do people undergo before they enter such a terminal phase?

Building Life Course Databases to advance medical care through epidemiological approaches mainly by gathering information on school health examinations and infant medical examinations from local governments and medically reliable information on diagnosis and treatment from medical institutions to clarify relationships between the causes of diseases and their effects over the

World at which Real World Data Data Co., Ltd. aims

Figures are all as of March 31, 2022.

Real World Data (RWD) is a generic name for data on patients' health and medical care provided, which are collected from various sources on a daily basis.

Number of persons covered by information on school and infant medical examinations

Database of information on diagnosis and treatment based on electronic medical record

Since its foundation in 2015, Real World Data has received support from distinguished doctors, extending a circle of cooperation with local governments and medical institutions to improve its Life Course Data.

Data assets that Real World Data Co., Ltd. is accessible to

Impact on JMDC Group: Expansion of networks

The strong networks Real World Data has greatly help JMDC to realize its vision: Using data to support the progress of medical care.

RWD on the RWD on the medical-care side insurer side Diagnosis procedure Health insurance unions combination and hospital claims data 10.44 million people 528 facilities Electronic medical record National health 110 facilities insurance/Association Medical care Patients/Individuals health insurance Dispensing pharmacies providers 11.00 million people 3,982 pharmacies Network to be expanded by this project Obtaining electronic medical record data from Relationships with distinguished Dealing with 225 facilities academics and research institutes 162 local governments

* Figures for health insurance unions are the number of members of health insurance unions that have concluded continuing contracts as of April 30,2022 and all other figures are as of March 31, 2022.