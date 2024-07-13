JMG Corporation Limited is a management consulting company. Its segments include rendering of services and trading of goods. It offers services in four practice areas, including infrastructure, India entry advisory, financial advisory and media related domains. It delivers a range of services to its clients right from consulting, aligning strategy to assistance in implementation of the same. Its infrastructure advisory services include project development support, project structuring, policy and regulatory analysis and support, project competitive assessment, and market study and investment strategy. It specializes in providing information technology (IT) consultancy services for small and large IT projects, such as IT solutions design and consultancy; data center and disaster recovery consultancy; facility management services; system integration, and professional services. Its digital media offering includes an intelligent multimedia information publishing system.

Sector Business Support Services