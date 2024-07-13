JMG Corporation Limited announced that Mr. Satish Kumar Grover has tendered his resignation as the Non Executive Independent Director of the Company, with effect from the close of business hours on 25 June 2024, citing pre-occupation and other personal commitments. Consequently, he shall also cease to be the Chairman of the Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company, and Member of the Independent Directors Committee.
