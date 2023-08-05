JMG Corporation Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 0.067 million compared to INR 1 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 0.641 million compared to INR 1.57 million a year ago.

Net loss was INR 1.35 million compared to INR 0.926 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.058 compared to INR 0.04 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.058 compared to INR 0.04 a year ago.

