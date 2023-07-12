JMMB GROUP LIMITED

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT

To the Members of

JMMB GROUP LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the separate financial statements of JMMB Group Limited ("the Company") and the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries ("the Group"), set out on pages 10 to 127, which comprise the Group's and Company's statements of financial position as at 31 March 2023, the Group's statement of profit or loss accounts, the Group's and Company's statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, changes in stockholders' equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and notes, comprising significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements give a true and fair view of the financial position of the Group and the Company as at 31 March 2023, and of the Group's and Company's financial performance and cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with IFRS Standards as issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IFRS Standards) and the Jamaican Companies Act.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants including International Independence Standards (IESBA Code), and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the IESBA Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

1. Fair value of investments

Key Audit Matter

How the matter was addressed in

[see notes 16 and 33(a)]

our audit

A significant portion of the

Our procedures in this area included,

Group's investment securities

in the main, the following:

measured at fair value are

Assessing and testing the design

instruments for which quoted

and operating effectiveness of the

prices are not available.

Group's controls over the

determination and computation of

Valuation of these investments,

fair values.

although based on mainly

Evaluating the reasonableness of

observable market inputs,

yields or prices by comparison to

requires significant estimation.

independent third-party pricing

The Group used valuation

sources.

techniques which involve

inputs such as market yields

Assessing the reasonableness of

obtained from established yield

significant assumptions used by

curves which are impacted by

the Group.

uncertainty of market factors.

Involving our valuation specialists

Though market conditions have

to assist us to determine or obtain

improved since the onset of

yields or prices of specific

the COVID-19 pandemic, there

securities and comparing these

has been continued volatility of

yield or prices to those used by

prices in various markets which

the Group.

has increased estimation risk

Assessing the adequacy of the

for yields and prices used in

disclosures, including the degree

determining fair values.

of estimation involved in

determining fair values.

2. Measurement of expected credit losses on financial assets

Key Audit Matter

How the matter was addressed in our

[see note 32(b)]

audit

The Group recognises

Our procedures, in the main, in this area

expected credit losses ('ECL')

included the following:

on financial assets, the

determination of which is

Obtaining our understanding of the

highly subjective and requires

models used by the Group for the

the Group to make significant

calculation of expected credit losses,

judgements and assumptions.

including governance over the

determination of key judgements and

The key areas that required

assumptions.

greater management

Testing the design and

judgement included the

implementation of the controls over

determination of significant

the determination of expected credit

increase in credit risk ('SICR'),

losses.

the determination of

probability of default, loss

Testing the design and operating

given default, exposures at

effectiveness of the key controls

default and the application of

over the completeness and accuracy

forward-looking information.

of the key data inputs into the IFRS 9

impairment models.

Testing the completeness and

accuracy of the data used in the

models to the underlying accounting

records on a sample basis.

Involving our financial risk modelling

specialists to assist us in evaluating

the appropriateness of the Group's

impairment methodologies, including

the SICR criteria used, independently

assessing the assumptions for

probability of default, loss given

default, exposure at default and the

incorporation of forward-looking

information.

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

