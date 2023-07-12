JMMB GROUP LIMITED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
MARCH 31 2023
JMMB GROUP LIMITED
Index
31 March 2023
Pages
Independent Auditors' Report to the Members
1-9
Financial Statements
Consolidated profit or loss account
10
Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
11
Consolidated statement of financial position
12 - 13
Consolidated statement of changes in stockholders' equity
14
Consolidated statement of cash flows
15 - 16
Company statement of profit or loss account and other comprehensive income
17
Company statement of financial position
18
Company statement of changes in stockholders' equity
19
Company statement of cash flows
20
Notes to the financial statements
21 - 127
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT
To the Members of
JMMB GROUP LIMITED
Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements
Opinion
We have audited the separate financial statements of JMMB Group Limited ("the Company") and the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries ("the Group"), set out on pages 10 to 127, which comprise the Group's and Company's statements of financial position as at 31 March 2023, the Group's statement of profit or loss accounts, the Group's and Company's statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, changes in stockholders' equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and notes, comprising significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.
In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements give a true and fair view of the financial position of the Group and the Company as at 31 March 2023, and of the Group's and Company's financial performance and cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with IFRS Standards as issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IFRS Standards) and the Jamaican Companies Act.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants including International Independence Standards (IESBA Code), and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the IESBA Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT (CONTINUED)
To the Members of
JMMB GROUP LIMITED
Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements (continued)
Key Audit Matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.
1. Fair value of investments
Key Audit Matter
How the matter was addressed in
[see notes 16 and 33(a)]
our audit
A significant portion of the
Our procedures in this area included,
Group's investment securities
in the main, the following:
measured at fair value are
• Assessing and testing the design
instruments for which quoted
and operating effectiveness of the
prices are not available.
Group's controls over the
determination and computation of
Valuation of these investments,
fair values.
although based on mainly
• Evaluating the reasonableness of
observable market inputs,
yields or prices by comparison to
requires significant estimation.
independent third-party pricing
The Group used valuation
sources.
techniques which involve
inputs such as market yields
• Assessing the reasonableness of
obtained from established yield
significant assumptions used by
curves which are impacted by
the Group.
uncertainty of market factors.
• Involving our valuation specialists
Though market conditions have
to assist us to determine or obtain
improved since the onset of
yields or prices of specific
the COVID-19 pandemic, there
securities and comparing these
has been continued volatility of
yield or prices to those used by
prices in various markets which
the Group.
has increased estimation risk
• Assessing the adequacy of the
for yields and prices used in
disclosures, including the degree
determining fair values.
of estimation involved in
determining fair values.
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT (CONTINUED)
To the Members of
JMMB GROUP LIMITED
Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements (continued)
Key Audit Matters (continued)
2. Measurement of expected credit losses on financial assets
Key Audit Matter
How the matter was addressed in our
[see note 32(b)]
audit
The Group recognises
Our procedures, in the main, in this area
expected credit losses ('ECL')
included the following:
on financial assets, the
determination of which is
• Obtaining our understanding of the
highly subjective and requires
models used by the Group for the
the Group to make significant
calculation of expected credit losses,
judgements and assumptions.
including governance over the
determination of key judgements and
The key areas that required
assumptions.
greater management
• Testing the design and
judgement included the
implementation of the controls over
determination of significant
the determination of expected credit
increase in credit risk ('SICR'),
losses.
the determination of
probability of default, loss
• Testing the design and operating
given default, exposures at
effectiveness of the key controls
default and the application of
over the completeness and accuracy
forward-looking information.
of the key data inputs into the IFRS 9
impairment models.
• Testing the completeness and
accuracy of the data used in the
models to the underlying accounting
records on a sample basis.
• Involving our financial risk modelling
specialists to assist us in evaluating
the appropriateness of the Group's
impairment methodologies, including
the SICR criteria used, independently
assessing the assumptions for
probability of default, loss given
default, exposure at default and the
incorporation of forward-looking
information.
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
