INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT

To the Members of

JMMB GROUP LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the separate financial statements of JMMB Group Limited ("the Company") and the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries ("the Group"), set out on pages 10 to 127, which comprise the Group's and Company's statements of financial position as at 31 March 2023, the Group's statement of profit or loss accounts, the Group's and Company's statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, changes in stockholders' equity and cash flows for the year then ended, and notes, comprising significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements give a true and fair view of the financial position of the Group and the Company as at 31 March 2023, and of the Group's and Company's financial performance and cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with IFRS Standards as issued by International Accounting Standards Board (IFRS Standards) and the Jamaican Companies Act.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants including International Independence Standards (IESBA Code), and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the IESBA Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.