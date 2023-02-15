JMMB : 15 Feb 2023 – JMMB Group Limited – Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended December 31st, 2022

JMMB GROUP LIMITED Nine Months Highlights Nine-month period ended 31 December 2022 (Expressed in Jamaican dollars unless otherwise indicated) DIRECTORS' STATEMENT PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS Net Operating Revenue J$18.90 billion, down 14% Net Interest Income J$8.44 billion, down 6% Net Profit J$4.76 billion Earnings per Stock Unit J$2.31 The Directors are pleased to announce that the JMMB Group Limited posted net profit of J$4.76 billion and earnings per share of J$2.31 for the nine months ended 31 December 2022. GROUP CEO'S COMMENTARY Strong Despite Market Conditions The JMMB Group posted solid net profit of J$4.8 billion for the period ending December 31, 2022, despite continued adverse market conditions. The Group continues to successfully execute its diversification strategy and has been reaping the benefits of this from strong contributions to growth and profitability outside of Jamaica and its original flagship investments business line. As a safe and solid publicly-held company, firmly rooted in its core values and commitment to clients, shareholders, team members and all stakeholders, the Group continues to be adequately capitalized and in compliance with all regulators in its operating territories. In the previous quarter, the Group received an upgrade in its Corporate Credit Ratings from Caribbean Information and Credit Rating Services Limited (CariCRIS) to Cari A- on its regional local currency scale. Additionally, the Group continued to deepen its ongoing strategic partnership with IDB Invest, a member of the Inter-American Development Bank Group, having received additional funding during the period for JMMB Bank Jamaica Limited's SME solutions suite. Diversification Strengthens the Group As experienced across the industry, the high interest rate operating environment continues to impact the performance of the Group's investments business line in Jamaica and Dominican Republic. The quarter's financial results therefore reflect this impact particularly earnings from gains on securities trading as well as net interest income, which are both core drivers of earnings and which historically combined account for approximately 61% of total revenue. While the investments business line has been adversely impacted by the macroeconomic environment, the Group's banking business line was the largest revenue contributor, accounting for 52% of net operating revenue, up from 37% in the prior period. In terms of geographic contribution, the Group's regional diversification strategy continued to yield benefits as Trinidad contributed 23% to operating revenue, up from 15% in the prior period. Sagicor Financial Company Limited (SFC) also contributed positively to the Group's profitability with J$2.12 billion in share of profit. The JMMB Group remains committed to protecting clients and their goals and is serious about the controls in place to safeguard them which are strengthened on an ongoing basis. Protecting clients' deposits and investments is a top priority for the Group throughout its operations. The Group's online banking platform, Moneyline, empowers clients to monitor and manage their solutions. Additionally, system generated statements are emailed and/or mailed directly to Page 1 of 19

JMMB GROUP LIMITED Nine Months Highlights Nine-month period ended 31 December 2022 (Expressed in Jamaican dollars unless otherwise indicated) clients who request physical statements and clients are also able to visit branch locations to request statements at any time. During the reporting period, the Group launched merchant acquiring solutions for business clients including POS and Scan2Pay solutions developed with technology partner WiPay Jamaica Limited. In the coming quarter, the Group will continue to work on other products and digital solutions aimed at deepening partnership and enhancing the experience of both retail and business clients. Looking Ahead In continuing to successfully manage performance within the context of a challenging operating environment, the Group has noted the fairly positive signals proffered by the IMF in its January 2023 World Economic Outlook. The Outlook indicates a marginal improvement in the forecast around economic growth in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) as well as globally in 2023. This, coupled with expectations around falling inflation, likely signal that markets will trend towards gradual normalization as central banks ease their monetary policies. Notably, central banks in Jamaica and the Dominican Republic have paused their rate hikes, while the US Federal Reserve Bank has continued to signal further rate hikes at, however, a slower pace. Importantly, the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago (CBTT) has not increased interest rates throughout the high global inflation period. The Group expects to see improved market conditions over time which could see a gradual easing of monetary policy and thus looks forward to eventual normalized levels of performance especially in its Investments Business Line in the medium term. In the quarter ahead, the Group will continue to focus on "smart growth" through diversification of earning streams, expansion into new geographies and new business lines, while improving efficiency to drive growth and profitability. GROUP FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE Net Operating Revenue The JMMB Group posted net operating revenue of J$18.90 billion for the nine months ending December 31, 2022, reflecting a decline of 14%. The operating environment remained challenging when compared to the prior period. This stemmed from rising inflation resulting from the war in Ukraine and the attendant increase in geo-political uncertainty, supply chain disruptions as well as other Covid-related factors. Central banks across the world, as a part of their inflation-targeting regime, continued to increase interest rates and reduce market liquidity. This had a particularly negative impact on trading gains. Trading gains fell by 51% to J$3.49B as, given rising interest rates, investors continued to de-risk resulting in a reduced demand for emerging market assets. Consequently, asset prices fell and trading activity was reduced. This was contrary to the prior period where investor sentiment was high and interest rates were low. Investors were therefore in search of yields and there was high demand for emerging market assets. Largely, the other major revenue lines increased, in particular, fees and commission income. This was facilitated by increased economic activity as all the Group's operating territories are in recovery mode. Notably, the Dominican Republic has recovered to pre-pandemic levels. Fees and commission income was 16% higher at J$4.32 billion as the Group remain dedicated to ensuring that clients meet their financial life goals. Further, clients continue to

JMMB GROUP LIMITED Nine Months Highlights Nine-month period ended 31 December 2022 (Expressed in Jamaican dollars unless otherwise indicated) demonstrate confidence in the value of solutions and services as evidenced by the strong growth of the loan and investment portfolios. Segment Contribution The table below shows the contribution to net operating revenue by segments. The Banking & Related Services segment contributed J$9.82 billion or 52% of net operating revenue. This represented a 21% increase over the prior period and reflected strong growth in the loan book which translated into increased net interest income. Also, there were higher FX trading gains and fees. The Financial and Related Services segment contributed J$8.35 billion or 44% of net operating revenue and reflected a decline of 39%. This largely reflected lower trading gains. Operating Efficiency Operating expenses moved from J$13.21 billion to J$14.68 billion and reflected inflationary increases as well as strategic spend related to longer-term initiatives aimed at improving the posture and positioning of the Group. Thus, operational efficiency moved from 60% to 78%. Nevertheless, the Group will continue to focus on projects aimed at yielding scale and efficiency and thus contribute to long term shareholder value. Interest in Associated Company For the quarter ended 31 December 2022, the Group has not recorded any share of profits from its associated company Sagicor Financial Company Limited (SFC). SFC has opted to publish its audited results for the year ended 31 December 2022, utilising 90 day provision under the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). The results for the quarter were thus not available. The Group will therefore, reflect any earnings from SFC in its fourth quarter ended 31 March 2023.

JMMB GROUP LIMITED Nine Months Highlights Nine-month period ended 31 December 2022 (Expressed in Jamaican dollars unless otherwise indicated) GROUP FINANCIAL POSITION Total Assets At the end of the reporting period, the Group's asset base totalled J$640.47 billion, up 4% relative to the start of the financial year. This was mainly on account of a larger loan portfolio which grew by 16% to J$165.98 billion. The credit quality of the loan portfolio continued to be comparable to international standards and the Group continues to maintain enhanced monitoring to mitigate against possible deterioration in credit quality. Growth in the asset base over the nine-month period was funded in part by increases in customer deposits, repos and multilateral funding. Deposits grew by 8% to J$163.60 billion, while repos increased 4% to J$309.66 billion. Further, an additional tranche of funding was received from IDB Invest, a member of the Inter-American Development Bank Group. This funding is earmarked for the SME segment and will improve the capacity of JMMB Bank Jamaica Limited to continue building out its SME solutions suite. Capital Over the nine-month period, shareholders' equity decreased by 12% to J$49.53 billion. Despite posting significant profit since the start of year, this was completely offset by a further decline in investment revaluation reserve. For the current reporting period, bond prices and by extension investment revaluation reserve continued to be negatively impacted by rising interest rates, increased global uncertainty, rising commodity prices as well as supply chain disruptions. Nevertheless, the Group continues to be adequately capitalized and all individually regulated companies within the Group continue to exceed their regulatory capital requirements. The performance of the major subsidiaries is shown in the table above. Off-Balance Sheet Funds under Management The Group continued to execute on its strategy to provide complete, customized financial solutions for each client. This include off-balance sheet products such as pension funds, unit trusts and money market funds. For the period under review, congruent with the decline in asset prices globally, assets in these funds were adversely impacted. Consequently, the total invested in off-balance sheet products as at the end of December 2022 stood at J$182.84 billion compared to J$187.38 billion as at end of December 2021.