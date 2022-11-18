JMMB : 18 Nov 2022 – JMMB Group Limited – Update on Acquisition of Banco Multiple Bell Bank SA

MARKET NOTICE

JMMB GROUP LIMITED (JMMBGL)

The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Limited (TTSE) received notice from JMMBGL advising that on October 24, 2022 shareholders issued final corporate approval for the merger between Banco de Ahorro y Credito JMMB Bank, S.A., and Banco Multiple Bellbank, S.A.

Effective October 24, 2022, the merged entity was renamed Banco Multiple JMMB Bank, S.A.

According to the Third Resolution of the Monetary Board of the Dominican Republic dated June 23, 2022, and received on July 28, 2022, the entity shall complete the merger program within six months of the date of the notice, which will be audited by the Superintendence of Banks. Once the final report is presented and approved by the Monetary Board, a final public advice will be made.

