JMMB : 27 Oct 2022 – JMMB Group Limited – Notice of Resignation of a Senior Officer

MARKET NOTICE
NOTICE OF RESIGNATION OF A SENIOR OFFICER
JMMB GROUP LIMITED (JMMBGL)
The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Limited (TTSE) received notice from JMMBGL advising that Mr. Damion Brown has tendered his resignation as Group Chief Investment Officer, effective November 25th, 2022.
October 27th, 2022
Operations Department
Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited
