Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. JMMB Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JMMBGL   JME201400020

JMMB GROUP LIMITED

(JMMBGL)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-10-25
37.50 JMD   -2.60%
01:50pJmmb : 27 Oct 2022 – JMMB Group Limited – Notice of Resignation of a Senior Officer
PU
10/26Jmmb : JMMBGL) – Interim Dividend Consideration
PU
10/20Jmmb : Leadership Change Advisory
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JMMB : 27 Oct 2022 – JMMB Group Limited – Notice of Resignation of a Senior Officer

10/27/2022 | 01:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MARKET NOTICE

NOTICE OF RESIGNATION OF A SENIOR OFFICER

JMMB GROUP LIMITED (JMMBGL)

The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Limited (TTSE) received notice from JMMBGL advising that Mr. Damion Brown has tendered his resignation as Group Chief Investment Officer, effective November 25th, 2022.

October 27th, 2022

Operations Department

Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited

Disclaimer

JMMB Group Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2022 17:49:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JMMB GROUP LIMITED
01:50pJmmb : 27 Oct 2022 – JMMB Group Limited – Notice of Resignation of a Senior Of..
PU
10/26Jmmb : JMMBGL) – Interim Dividend Consideration
PU
10/20Jmmb : Leadership Change Advisory
PU
09/29Jmmb : trading in shares
PU
09/22Jmmb : Trading in shares
PU
09/20Jmmb : JMMBGL) – Employee Share Ownership Program (ESOP) Trading in Shares
PU
08/15JMMB Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/12Jmmb : JMMBGL) Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30 2022
PU
08/04Jmmb : JMMBGL) announces the Acquisition of Banco Múltiple Bell Bank SA
PU
07/27Jmmb : JMMBGL) Annual Report 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 22 794 M 150 M 150 M
Net income 2022 11 442 M 75,4 M 75,4 M
Net Debt 2022 327 B 2 157 M 2 157 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,69x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 73 333 M 483 M 483 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,8x
EV / Sales 2022 18,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart JMMB GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
JMMB Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Keith P. Duncan Executive Director
Patrick Ellis Group Chief Financial Officer
Archibald A. Campbell Independent Chairman
Stephen Shim Group Information Technology Officer
Patricia Sutherland Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JMMB GROUP LIMITED-5.06%483