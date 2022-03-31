JMMB : 31 Mar 2022 – JMMB Group Limited – Notice of Trading in Shares

MARKET NOTICE
NOTICE OF TRADING IN SHARES
JMMB GROUP LIMITED (JMMBGL)
The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Limited received notice from JMMBGL advising that a Connected Party sold 1,000,000 JMMBGL shares on March 29th, 2022 over the Jamaica Stock Exchange.
March 31st, 2022
Market Operations Department
Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited
