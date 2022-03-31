JMMB : 31 Mar 2022 – JMMB Group Limited – Notice of Trading in Shares

Log in
    JMMBGL   JME201400020

JMMB GROUP LIMITED

(JMMBGL)
  Report
31 Mar 2022 – JMMB Group Limited – Notice of Trading in Shares

03/31/2022 | 09:47am EDT
MARKET NOTICE

NOTICE OF TRADING IN SHARES

JMMB GROUP LIMITED (JMMBGL)

The Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange Limited received notice from JMMBGL advising that a Connected Party sold 1,000,000 JMMBGL shares on March 29th, 2022 over the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

March 31st, 2022

Market Operations Department

Trinidad & Tobago Stock Exchange Limited

Disclaimer

JMMB Group Ltd. published this content on 31 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2022 13:45:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 20 686 M 135 M 135 M
Net income 2021 7 506 M 49,0 M 49,0 M
Net Debt 2021 241 B 1 574 M 1 574 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,60x
Yield 2021 2,58%
Capitalization 86 044 M 562 M 562 M
EV / Sales 2020 14,4x
EV / Sales 2021 14,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Keith P. Duncan Executive Director
Patrick Ellis Group Chief Financial Officer
Archibald A. Campbell Independent Chairman
Stephen Shim Group Information Technology Officer
Patricia Sutherland Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JMMB GROUP LIMITED11.39%562
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION5.54%168 104
MORGAN STANLEY-8.04%160 978
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-12.28%113 404
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-20.22%55 328
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-11.37%25 236