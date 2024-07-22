We write to advise that due to the delay in completion of JMMB Group Limited's as well as Jamaica Money Market Brokers Limited's audited financial statements, for the year ended March 31, 2024, there is also delay in the completion and production of the entities Annual Reports. We now expect the Reports to be available in the public domain on or before August 20, 2024 .

Notice of the delay will be posted on the JMMB's website, as well as via Notices in the national newspapers.

We apologise to our stakeholders for this delay.