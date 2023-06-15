JMMB : JMMBGL AND JMMB FURTHER DELAY IN THE PUBLICATION OF AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE Y/E MARCH 31, 2023

The JMMB Group Limited's and Jamaica Money Market Brokers Limited's Audited Financial Statements, due May 30, 2023, which should have been made public on or before June 16, 2023, are further delayed. The Audited Financial Statements will now be made public on or before June 30, 2023.

The delay is due to the fact that our auditors, KPMG Chartered Accountants, require additional time to complete their audit procedures.

We sincerely apologise to our stakeholders for any inconvenience that this delay may cause.