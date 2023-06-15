Advanced search
    JMMBGL   JME201400020

JMMB GROUP LIMITED

(JMMBGL)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-06-13
28.99 JMD   +1.72%
05:33pJmmb : Jmmbgl and jmmb further delay in the publication of audited financial statements for the y/e march 31, 2023
PU
05/26Jmmb : 26 May 2023 – JMMB Group Limited – Delay in Publication of Audited Financial Statements for the year ended March 31st, 2023
PU
05/26JMMB Group Limited Announces Delay in Publication of Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended March 31, 2023
CI
JMMB : JMMBGL AND JMMB FURTHER DELAY IN THE PUBLICATION OF AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE Y/E MARCH 31, 2023

06/15/2023 | 05:33pm EDT
The JMMB Group Limited's and Jamaica Money Market Brokers Limited's Audited Financial Statements, due May 30, 2023, which should have been made public on or before June 16, 2023, are further delayed. The Audited Financial Statements will now be made public on or before June 30, 2023.

The delay is due to the fact that our auditors, KPMG Chartered Accountants, require additional time to complete their audit procedures.

We sincerely apologise to our stakeholders for any inconvenience that this delay may cause.

JMMB Group Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 21:32:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 22 794 M 148 M 148 M
Net income 2022 11 442 M 74,4 M 74,4 M
Net Debt 2022 327 B 2 127 M 2 127 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,69x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 56 691 M 369 M 369 M
EV / Sales 2021 16,0x
EV / Sales 2022 18,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart JMMB GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
JMMB Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Keith P. Duncan Executive Director
Patrick Ellis Group Chief Financial Officer
Archibald A. Campbell Independent Chairman
Stephen Shim Group Information Technology Officer
Patricia Sutherland Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JMMB GROUP LIMITED-14.74%363
MORGAN STANLEY3.83%146 937
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-0.26%100 750
CHARLES SCHWAB-34.72%98 919
CITIGROUP INC.6.65%93 911
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED1.96%39 149
