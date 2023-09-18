JMMB Group Limited is a holding company. The Company's activity is that of holding equity investments in business enterprises. Its segments include Financial and related services, Banking and related services and Other. The Financial and related services segment includes securities brokering, stock brokering, portfolio planning, funds management and investment advisory services. The Banking and related services segment include taking deposits, granting loans and other credit facilities, foreign currency trading and remittance and related services. The Other segment represents insurance brokering, investment and real estate holding. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing pension funds administration services, merchant banking and mutual fund administration services. It provides a range of debt and equity funding instruments to corporate, government and institutional clients. It serves clients across Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and the Dominican Republic.