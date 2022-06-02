|
JMMB : JMMBGL) Audited Financial Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2022
Disclaimer
JMMB Group Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 14:11:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about JMMB GROUP LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
20 686 M
135 M
135 M
|Net income 2021
|
7 506 M
49,0 M
49,0 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
241 B
1 573 M
1 573 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|8,60x
|Yield 2021
|2,58%
|
|Capitalization
|
88 000 M
574 M
574 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|14,4x
|EV / Sales 2021
|14,8x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|99,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution