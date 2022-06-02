Log in
JMMB : JMMBGL) Audited Financial Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2022
PU
08:52aJMMB : 02 Jun 2022 – JMMB Group Limited- Audited Financial Statements for the year ended March 31st 2022
PU
05/30JMMB : JMMBGL) Audited Financial Statements for Year Ending March 31, 2022 – Delayed
PU
JMMB : JMMBGL) Audited Financial Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2022

06/02/2022 | 10:12am EDT
Disclaimer

JMMB Group Ltd. published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 20 686 M 135 M 135 M
Net income 2021 7 506 M 49,0 M 49,0 M
Net Debt 2021 241 B 1 573 M 1 573 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,60x
Yield 2021 2,58%
Capitalization 88 000 M 574 M 574 M
EV / Sales 2020 14,4x
EV / Sales 2021 14,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Keith P. Duncan Executive Director
Patrick Ellis Group Chief Financial Officer
Archibald A. Campbell Independent Chairman
Stephen Shim Group Information Technology Officer
Patricia Sutherland Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JMMB GROUP LIMITED13.92%574
MORGAN STANLEY-13.41%148 689
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-17.28%131 929
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-14.56%105 639
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-25.75%41 398
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-13.01%22 682