    JMMBGL   JME201400020

JMMB GROUP LIMITED

(JMMBGL)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05-26
46.00 JMD   +1.43%
03:29pJMMB : JMMBGL) Audited Financial Statements for Year Ending March 31, 2022 – Delayed
PU
05/27JMMB Group Limited Announces Interim Dividend, Payable on July 11, 2022
CI
05/27JMMB : JMMBGL) – Interim Dividend Declared on Ordinary Shares
PU
NewsCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll News

JMMB : JMMBGL) Audited Financial Statements for Year Ending March 31, 2022 – Delayed

05/30/2022 | 03:29pm EDT
Please be advised that JMMB Group Limited Audited Financial Statements due May 30, 2022, will be delayed. The Group's Audited Financial Statements will be made public on or before June 1, 2022.

The delay is due to our auditors KPMG, Chartered Accountants, requiring additional time to complete their audit work and issue their opinion.

Notification of the delay will be posted to our website www.jmmb.com.

Disclaimer

JMMB Group Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 19:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 20 686 M 134 M 134 M
Net income 2021 7 506 M 48,8 M 48,8 M
Net Debt 2021 241 B 1 567 M 1 567 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,60x
Yield 2021 2,58%
Capitalization 89 955 M 585 M 585 M
EV / Sales 2020 14,4x
EV / Sales 2021 14,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Keith P. Duncan Executive Director
Patrick Ellis Group Chief Financial Officer
Archibald A. Campbell Independent Chairman
Stephen Shim Group Information Technology Officer
Patricia Sutherland Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JMMB GROUP LIMITED16.46%585
MORGAN STANLEY-11.93%151 226
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-16.06%133 863
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-14.11%107 848
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-26.16%41 100
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-15.47%22 761