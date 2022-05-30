JMMB : JMMBGL) Audited Financial Statements for Year Ending March 31, 2022 – Delayed

Please be advised that JMMB Group Limited Audited Financial Statements due May 30, 2022, will be delayed. The Group's Audited Financial Statements will be made public on or before June 1, 2022.

The delay is due to our auditors KPMG, Chartered Accountants, requiring additional time to complete their audit work and issue their opinion.

Notification of the delay will be posted to our website www.jmmb.com.