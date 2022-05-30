|
JMMB : JMMBGL) Audited Financial Statements for Year Ending March 31, 2022 – Delayed
Please be advised that JMMB Group Limited Audited Financial Statements due May 30, 2022, will be delayed. The Group's Audited Financial Statements will be made public on or before June 1, 2022.
The delay is due to our auditors KPMG, Chartered Accountants, requiring additional time to complete their audit work and issue their opinion.
Notification of the delay will be posted to our website www.jmmb.com.
Disclaimer
JMMB Group Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 19:28:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about JMMB GROUP LIMITED
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
20 686 M
134 M
134 M
|Net income 2021
|
7 506 M
48,8 M
48,8 M
|Net Debt 2021
|
241 B
1 567 M
1 567 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|8,60x
|Yield 2021
|2,58%
|
|Capitalization
|
89 955 M
585 M
585 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|14,4x
|EV / Sales 2021
|14,8x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|99,0%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Income Statement Evolution