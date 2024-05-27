On May 27, 2024, the Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of JMMB Group Limited met and discussed the progress of completing the audit of the group financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, subject to final submissions to and procedures being conducted by our auditors.

Having considered the outstanding items and audit work to be completed, the Committee expects submission of the audited financial statements for JMMB Group Limited and Jamaica Money Market Brokers Limited on or before June 18, 2024.

The Board and Management of JMMBGL & JMMB sincerely apologise for this delay.