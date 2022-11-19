JMMB : JMMBGL) – sale of ordinary shares by a connected party
On November 17, 2022 a connected party sold 1,821,700 ordinary shares
Sales 2022
22 794 M
149 M
149 M
Net income 2022
11 442 M
74,8 M
74,8 M
Net Debt 2022
327 B
2 140 M
2 140 M
P/E ratio 2022
7,69x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
66 489 M
435 M
435 M
EV / Sales 2021
14,8x
EV / Sales 2022
18,2x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
99,0%
