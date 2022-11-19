Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jamaica
  4. JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. JMMB Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JMMBGL   JME201400020

JMMB GROUP LIMITED

(JMMBGL)
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-11-17
34.00 JMD   -4.23%
01:59aJmmb : JMMBGL) – sale of ordinary shares by a connected party
PU
11/18Jmmb : 18 Nov 2022 – JMMB Group Limited – Update on Acquisition of Banco Multiple Bell Bank SA
PU
11/15Jmmb : Posts J$3.6B in Profit
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JMMB : JMMBGL) – sale of ordinary shares by a connected party

11/19/2022 | 01:59am EST
On November 17, 2022 a connected party sold 1,821,700 ordinary shares

Disclaimer

JMMB Group Ltd. published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2022 06:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 22 794 M 149 M 149 M
Net income 2022 11 442 M 74,8 M 74,8 M
Net Debt 2022 327 B 2 140 M 2 140 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,69x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 66 489 M 435 M 435 M
EV / Sales 2021 14,8x
EV / Sales 2022 18,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart JMMB GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
JMMB Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Keith P. Duncan Executive Director
Patrick Ellis Group Chief Financial Officer
Archibald A. Campbell Independent Chairman
Stephen Shim Group Information Technology Officer
Patricia Sutherland Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JMMB GROUP LIMITED-13.92%435
MORGAN STANLEY-8.50%150 335
CHARLES SCHWABB-7.95%145 419
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-0.06%133 519
CITIGROUP INC.-20.10%93 453
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-27.49%38 139