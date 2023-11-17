JMMB Group Limited is a Jamaica-based financial services provider. The Company's principal activity is that of holding equity investments in business enterprises. Its segments include financial and related services, banking and related services, and others. The financial and related services segment includes securities brokering, stock brokering, portfolio planning, funds management and investment advisory services. The banking and related services segment includes taking deposits, granting loans and other credit facilities, foreign currency trading and remittance and related services. The others segment includes insurance brokering, investment and real estate holding. Its loan products and services include JMMB Mortgage, home equity loan, motor vehicle loan, JMMB graduate, cash secured loan, unsecured loan and JMMB payroll bridge. The Company's insurance products include term life insurance, universal life insurance, critical illness insurance and disability income insurance.