JMMB : of Companies – Resignation of Country Compliance Officer & Deputy Company Secretary

Mrs. Claudine Campbell Bryan JMMB Group Country Compliance Officer and Deputy Company Secretary for JMMB Group Limited and its Jamaican subsidiaries, namely; Jamaica Money Market Brokers Limited, JMMB Bank ( Jamaica) Limited, JMMB Fund Managers Limited, JMMB Securities Limited , JMMB Money Transfer Limited, JMMB Insurance Brokers Limited , Capital and Credit Securities Limited and JMMB Real Estate Limited has resigned effective September 2, 2022.

