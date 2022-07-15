Log in
    JMMBGL   JME201400020

JMMB GROUP LIMITED

(JMMBGL)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  14/07/2022
43.09 JMD   -0.71%
07/15JMMB : of Companies – Resignation of Country Compliance Officer & Deputy Company Secretary
PU
06/09JMMB GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/02JMMB : JMMBGL) List of Top 10 Shareholders, Directors & Senior Managers
PU
Summary 
Summary

JMMB : of Companies – Resignation of Country Compliance Officer & Deputy Company Secretary

07/15/2022
Mrs. Claudine Campbell Bryan JMMB Group Country Compliance Officer and Deputy Company Secretary for JMMB Group Limited and its Jamaican subsidiaries, namely; Jamaica Money Market Brokers Limited, JMMB Bank ( Jamaica) Limited, JMMB Fund Managers Limited, JMMB Securities Limited , JMMB Money Transfer Limited, JMMB Insurance Brokers Limited , Capital and Credit Securities Limited and JMMB Real Estate Limited has resigned effective September 2, 2022.

Mrs. Claudine Campbell Bryan has also resigned as the Company Secretary for JMMB Insurance Brokers Limited effective September 2, 2022.

Disclaimer

JMMB Group Ltd. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 22:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2022 22 794 M - -
Net income 2022 11 442 M - -
Net Debt 2022 327 B - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,69x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 84 871 M 561 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,8x
EV / Sales 2022 18,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart JMMB GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
JMMB Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Keith P. Duncan Executive Director
Patrick Ellis Group Chief Financial Officer
Archibald A. Campbell Independent Chairman
Stephen Shim Group Information Technology Officer
Patricia Sutherland Group Chief Operating Officer
