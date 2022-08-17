Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  JMT Network Services
  News
  Summary
    JMT   TH3925010Z05

JMT NETWORK SERVICES

(JMT)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-16
76.00 THB   -0.65%
76.00 THB   -0.65%
05:44pJMT NETWORK SERVICES : Change of the ceiling and floor price of JMT28C2302A
PU
05:24pJMT NETWORK SERVICES : To notify and provide Market Making Duty in Derivatives Warrant, JMT28C2302A
PU
08/16JMT NETWORK SERVICES : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 71 DWs issued by BLS
PU
JMT Network Services : Change of the ceiling and floor price of JMT28C2302A

08/17/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
Headline:

Change of the ceiling and floor price of JMT28C2302A

Security Symbol:

JMT28C2302A, SET

Announcement Details

Change of the ceiling and floor price

Subject

Change of the ceiling and floor price of JMT28C2302A

Company name

DERIVATIVE CALL WARRANTS ON JMT NETWORK

SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED ISSUED BY

MACQUARIE SECURITIES (THAILAND) LIMITED LAST

TRADING IN FEBRUARY 2023 # A (JMT28C2302A)

New daily price limit

SET will not specify the ceiling and floor prices.

Reason

- To allow securities to be traded under actual

condition.

Effective date

18-Aug-2022

Remark

In the event that there is no trading on such securities on 18/08/2022, SET will not specify the Ceiling and Floor prices continuously until the trading of the securities occurs. The Ceiling and Floor prices will subsequently be adjusted according to normal criteria from the next working day.

Disclaimer

JMT Network Services pcl published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 21:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 534 M 128 M 128 M
Net income 2022 2 049 M 57,7 M 57,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 53,4x
Yield 2022 1,27%
Capitalization 111 B 3 123 M 3 123 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 24,5x
Capi. / Sales 2023 18,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,6%
Chart JMT NETWORK SERVICES
JMT Network Services Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends JMT NETWORK SERVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 76,00 THB
Average target price 87,75 THB
Spread / Average Target 15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sutthirak Traichira-aporn CEO, Executive Director, Head-Marketing & IT
Adisak Sukumvitaya Director
Waraporn Pornpitakyotin Head-Operation
Rerngchai Inkapakorn Independent Director
Kanchit Kawachat Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JMT NETWORK SERVICES10.95%3 149
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-10.34%12 967
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.15.47%7 026
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.35.79%5 360
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED0.29%3 997
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-11.56%3 368