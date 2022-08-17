JMT Network Services : Change of the ceiling and floor price of JMT28C2302A

Headline: Change of the ceiling and floor price of JMT28C2302A Security Symbol: JMT28C2302A, SET

Announcement Details Change of the ceiling and floor price Subject Change of the ceiling and floor price of JMT28C2302A Company name DERIVATIVE CALL WARRANTS ON JMT NETWORK SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED ISSUED BY MACQUARIE SECURITIES (THAILAND) LIMITED LAST TRADING IN FEBRUARY 2023 # A (JMT28C2302A) New daily price limit SET will not specify the ceiling and floor prices. Reason - To allow securities to be traded under actual condition. Effective date 18-Aug-2022

Remark

In the event that there is no trading on such securities on 18/08/2022, SET will not specify the Ceiling and Floor prices continuously until the trading of the securities occurs. The Ceiling and Floor prices will subsequently be adjusted according to normal criteria from the next working day.