JMT Network Services : Change of the ceiling and floor price of JMT28C2302A

Change of the ceiling and floor price of JMT28C2302A
JMT28C2302A, SET
Announcement Details
Change of the ceiling and floor price
DERIVATIVE CALL WARRANTS ON JMT NETWORK
SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED ISSUED BY
MACQUARIE SECURITIES (THAILAND) LIMITED LAST
TRADING IN FEBRUARY 2023 # A (JMT28C2302A)
New daily price limit
SET will not specify the ceiling and floor prices.
- To allow securities to be traded under actual
condition.
18-Aug-2022
Remark
In the event that there is no trading on such securities on 18/08/2022, SET will not specify the Ceiling and Floor prices continuously until the trading of the securities occurs. The Ceiling and Floor prices will subsequently be adjusted according to normal criteria from the next working day.
Disclaimer
JMT Network Services pcl published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 21:43:09 UTC.