  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. JMT Network Services Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JMT   TH3925010Z05

JMT NETWORK SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(JMT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-07-11
66.50 THB   -2.92%
07:14aJMT NETWORK SERVICES PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM
PU
07/08JMT NETWORK SERVICES PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 10 Derivative warrants issued by FSS
PU
07/07JMT NETWORK SERVICES PUBLIC : Settlement Price and Net Cash Settlement of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM
PU
JMT Network Services Public : Resolution of the Exercise of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM

07/14/2022 | 07:14am EDT
Headline:

Resolution of the Exercise of 25 Derivative warrants issued by JPM

BBL41C2207A, BCH41C2207A, BH41C2207A, CBG41C2207A, COM741C2207A, DOHO41C2207A, EA41C2207A, GPSC41C2207A, GUNK41C2207A, HANA41C2207A,

Security Symbol: INTU41C2207A, IRPC41C2207A, JMT41C2207A, KBAN41C2207A, KBAN41C2207B, KBAN41P2207A, KCE41C2207A, MEGA41C2207A, MTC41C2207A, PTG41C2207A, PTTE41C2207A, PTTG41C2207A, RBF41C2207A, SAWA41C2207A, SCGP41C2207A

Announcement Details

Report on the results of sale of securities (F53-5)

Name of Company

JPMORGAN SECURITIES (THAILAND) LIMITED

Date 14-Jul-2022

Maturity date

12-Jul-2022

DW symbol

Number of subscribed DW (unit)

BBL41C2207A

0

BCH41C2207A

0

BH41C2207A

0

CBG41C2207A

0

COM741C2207A

0

DOHO41C2207A

0

EA41C2207A

0

GPSC41C2207A

0

GUNK41C2207A

0

HANA41C2207A

0

INTU41C2207A

0

IRPC41C2207A

0

JMT41C2207A

0

KBAN41C2207A

0

KBAN41C2207B

0

KBAN41P2207A

0

KCE41C2207A

0

MEGA41C2207A

0

MTC41C2207A

0

PTG41C2207A

0

PTTE41C2207A

0

PTTG41C2207A

0

RBF41C2207A

0

SAWA41C2207A

0

SCGP41C2207A

0

Signature _________________

(Ms. Pitaporn Tachagaichana)

Assistant Director of Delta One

Authorized to sign on behalf of the company

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

JMT Network Services pcl published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 11:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 600 M 127 M 127 M
Net income 2022 2 212 M 61,2 M 61,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 42,6x
Yield 2022 1,49%
Capitalization 97 031 M 2 684 M 2 684 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 21,1x
Capi. / Sales 2023 15,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,6%
JMT Network Services Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends JMT NETWORK SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 66,50 THB
Average target price 85,40 THB
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sutthirak Traichira-aporn CEO, Executive Director, Head-Marketing & IT
Adisak Sukumvitaya Director
Waraporn Pornpitakyotin Head-Operation
Rerngchai Inkapakorn Independent Director
Kanchit Kawachat Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JMT NETWORK SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-2.92%2 684
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-24.29%9 711
MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL INC.9.31%6 504
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.7.14%4 232
POWER FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-9.06%3 609
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-6.79%3 546