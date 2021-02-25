MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Hong Kong Stock Exchange > JNBY Design Limited 3306 KYG550441045 JNBY DESIGN LIMITED (3306) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 02/24 9.91 HKD -2.46% 03:48a JNBY DESIGN : Interim results announcement for the six months ended december 31, 2020 PU 2020 JNBY DESIGN : Notice of annual general meeting PU 2020 JNBY DESIGN : Form of proxy for use at annual general meeting PU Summary Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions Summary Most relevant All News Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news JNBY Design : INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 02/25/2021 | 03:48am EST Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. JNBY Design Limited Ϫی̺ВϞࠢʮ̡ (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 3306) INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS • The total revenue of the Group for the six months ended December 31, 2020 (the "first half of fiscal year 2021") amounted to RMB2,314.7 million, an increase of 8.4% or RMB179.2 million as compared with RMB2,135.5 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019 (the "first half of fiscal year 2020"). The net profit for the first half of fiscal year 2021 amounted to RMB463.5 million, an increase of 7.8% or RMB33.6 million as compared with RMB429.9 million for the first half of fiscal year 2020. Net cash inflow from operating activities in the first half of fiscal year 2021 was RMB1,114.4 million, an increase of 70.5% or RMB460.7 million as compared with RMB653.7 million for the first half of fiscal year 2020.

• As at December 31, 2020, the brand portfolio of the Group includes multiple brands in three stages, namely (i) Mature brand, (ii) Younger brands and (iii) Emerging brands. The total number of our retail stores around the world increased from 1,855 as of June 30, 2020 to 1,931 as of December 31, 2020. Our sales network has covered all provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in Mainland China and across ten other countries and regions around the world. In the first half of fiscal year 2021, the Group's same store sales growth of offline shops was 12.6%, and same store sales growth of offline shops for the first half of fiscal year 2020 was 0.5%.

• As of December 31, 2020, the Group had over 4.5 million membership accounts (without duplication) (as of June 30, 2020: over 4.2 million), including our more than 4.1 million subscribers (without duplication) on the WeChat platform (as of June 30, 2020: over 3.7 million), with the Group's digital members on the WeChat platform accounting for over 90%. The retail sales contributed by the members of the Group accounted for approximately 70% of our total retail sales for the first half of fiscal year 2021.

• The Board declared the payment of an interim dividend of HK$0.39 per ordinary share (equivalent to approximately RMB0.33 per ordinary share) for the six months ended December 31, 2020. The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of JNBY Design Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the unaudited condensed consolidated interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the six months ended December 31, 2020, together with the comparative figures for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, as follows: CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the six months ended December 31, 2020 Unaudited Six months ended December 31, 2019 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 Revenue 5 2,314,663 2,135,468 Cost of sales 6 (889,511) (800,797) Gross profit 1,425,152 1,334,671 Selling and marketing expenses 6 (671,246) (642,279) Administrative expenses 6 (139,889) (144,337) Other income and gains, net 7 27,911 51,253 Operating profit 641,928 599,308 Finance income 8 13,043 10,401 Finance costs 8 (12,395) (10,330) Finance income, net 648 71 Profit before income tax 642,576 599,379 Income tax expense 9 (179,043) (169,495) Profit for the period 463,533 429,884 Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Currency translation differences (32,373) 1,448 Total comprehensive income for the period 431,160 431,332 2020 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (CONTINUED) For the six months ended December 31, 2020 Unaudited Six months ended December 31, 2020 2019 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 Profit attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 463,536 429,886 Non-controlling interests (3) (2) 463,533 429,884 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 431,163 431,334 Non-controlling interests (3) (2) 431,160 431,332 Earnings per share (expressed in RMB per share) - Basic 10 (a) 0.93 0.84 - Diluted 10 (b) 0.93 0.84 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET As at December 31, 2020 Unaudited Audited December 31, June 30, 2020 2020 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 12 376,139 324,120 Right-of-use assets 13 534,670 196,144 Intangible assets 14 15,309 13,597 Prepayments, deposits and other assets 17 9,072 8,387 Deferred income tax assets 207,065 185,823 Total non-current assets 1,142,255 728,071 Current assets Inventories 15 772,675 904,122 Trade receivables 16 204,368 97,413 Prepayments, deposits and other assets 17 216,700 253,057 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 91,663 263,091 Term deposits with initial term over 3 months 521,307 246,320 Restricted cash 5,440 5,463 Cash and cash equivalents 893,304 336,672 Total current assets 2,705,457 2,106,138 Total assets 3,847,712 2,834,209 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (CONTINUED) As at December 31, 2020 Unaudited Audited December 31, June 30, 2020 2020 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 21 109,855 65,860 Accruals and other current liabilities 20 8,415 6,977 Amounts due to related parties 230,335 4,113 Deferred income tax liabilities 18,116 14,561 Total non-current liabilities 366,721 91,511 Current liabilities Trade and bills payables 18 281,494 181,788 Lease liabilities 21 119,570 116,858 Contract liabilities 19 272,339 326,541 Accruals and other current liabilities 20 717,927 429,107 Amounts due to related parties 36,289 8,589 Borrowings 192,976 187,683 Current income tax liabilities 170,803 6,220 Total current liabilities 1,791,398 1,256,786 Total liabilities 2,158,119 1,348,297 Net assets 1,689,593 1,485,912 EQUITY Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company Share capital 4,622 4,622 Shares held for restricted share units ("RSU") scheme (169,966) (172,414) Share premium 667,083 665,520 Other reserves 192,312 222,095 Retained earnings 995,560 766,104 Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 1,689,611 1,485,927 Non-controlling interests (18) (15) Total equity 1,689,593 1,485,912 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY For the six months ended December 31, 2020 Unaudited Attributable to shareholders of the CompanyNoteShare capital RMB'000 Shares held Non- Profit appropriations to statutory reserves Liquidation of a subsidiary Share-based compensation Purchase ordinary shares for RSU scheme Vest of RSUs Balance at 1 July 2019 Change in accounting policy Adjusted balance as at 1 July 2019 Comprehensive income Profit for the period Other comprehensive income Currency translation differences Total comprehensive incomeTransactions with shareholders Transfer and exercise of RSUs Dividend Total transactions with ShareholdersBalance at 31 December 2019 11 4,622 4,622 4,622 - - - - - - - - - - - - Share for RSU Other Retained controlling Total premium scheme reserves earnings Total interests equity RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 1,411,081 (5) 1,411,076 (5,035) - (5,035) 1,406,046 (5) 1,406,041 429,886 (2) 429,884 1,448 - 1,448 431,334 (2) 431,332 - - - - - - 9,841 - 9,841 (3,075) - (3,075) - - - 935 - 935 (219,798) - (219,798) (212,097) - (212,097) 1,625,283 (7) 1,625,276 183,130 657,376 (78,646) - - 657,376 (78,646) - - - - - - - - - - - - - (3,075) 644,599 - (5,035) 183,130 639,564 - 429,886 1,448 - 1,448 429,886 580 (580) (243) 243 9,841 - 8,676 (532) 1,467 - - - (8,676) - - - - - - (219,798) 8,144 (1,608) 1,502 (220,135) 665,520 (80,254)

186,080 849,315 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONTINUED) For the six months ended December 31, 2020 Balance at 1 July 2020 Comprehensive income Profit for the period Other comprehensive income Currency translation differences Total comprehensive incomeTransactions with shareholders Profit appropriations to statutory reserves Share-based compensation Purchase ordinary shares for RSU scheme Vest of RSUs Transfer and exercise of RSUs Dividend Total transactions with ShareholdersBalance at 31 December 2020 Attributable to shareholders of the CompanyUnaudited Note Share capital RMB'000 11 4,622 4,622 - - - - - - - - (4,140) - - Shares held Non- Share for RSU Other Retained controlling Total premium scheme reserves earnings Total interests equity RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 1,485,927 (15) 1,485,912 463,536 (3) 463,533 (32,373) - (32,373) 431,163 (3) 431,160 - - - 8,261 - 8,261 (3,748) - (3,748) - - - 2,056 - 2,056 (234,048) - (234,048) (227,479) - (227,479) 1,689,611 (18) 1,689,593 665,520 (172,414) - - - - - - - - - - - (3,748) 5,703 - - 6,196 - 1,563 2,448

667,083 (169,966) 222,095 766,104 - 463,536 (32,373) - (32,373) 463,536 32 (32) 8,261 - - (5,703) - - - - - (234,048) 2,590 (234,080)

192,312 995,560 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS For the six months ended December 31, 2020 Unaudited Six months ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from operations Income tax paid Net cash generated from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment Purchase of intangible assets Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment Investment income received from financial products issued by commercial banks Interest received Purchase of term deposits with initial term over 3 months Purchase of financial products issued by commercial banks Proceeds from disposal of term deposits with initial term over 3 months Proceeds from disposal of financial products issued by commercial banks Net cash used in investing activities Note RMB'000 RMB'000 1,134,523 762,714 (20,171) (109,035) 1,114,352 653,679 (68,664) (83,552) (2,844) (2,122) 283 421 4,293 - 9,310 8,922 (731,000) (726,603) (40,000) (110,000) 439,940 687,966 210,000 - (178,682) (224,968) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED) For the six months ended December 31, 2020 Unaudited Six months ended December 31, 2020 2019 Note RMB'000 RMB'000 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 142,038 126,997 Repayments of borrowings (140,000) (40,000) Dividends paid 11 (234,048) (219,798) Payment for repurchase of treasury shares (3,748) (3,075) Repayments of lease liabilities (136,345) (99,550) Net cash used in financing activities (372,103) (235,426) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 563,567 193,285 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 336,672 216,465 Exchange (loss)/gains on cash and cash equivalents (6,935) 830 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 893,304 410,580 NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION For the six months ended December 31, 2020 1. GENERAL INFORMATION JNBY Design Limited (the "Company") was incorporated in the Cayman Islands on 26 November 2012 as an exempted company with limited liability under the Companies Law, Cap. 22 (Law 3 of 1961, as consolidated and revised) of the Cayman Islands. The address of the Company's registered office is Cricket Square, Hutchins Drive P.O. Box, 2681, Grand Cayman KY1-1111, Cayman Islands. Pursuant to the resolution passed by the board of directors on 8 June 2016, the Company changed its name from Croquis Investment Limited to the present one. The Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group") are primarily engaged in the design, marketing and sales of fashion apparel, accessory products and household goods in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") and overseas. The Company completed its initial public offering and listed its shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on 31 October 2016 (the "Listing"). This condensed consolidated interim financial information is presented in Renminbi ("RMB"), unless otherwise stated. This condensed consolidated interim financial information was approved by the board of directors of the Company for issue on 25 February 2021. This condensed consolidated interim financial information has not been audited.

2. BASIS OF PREPARATION This condensed consolidated interim financial information for the six months ended 31 December 2020 has been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Accounting Standard ("HKAS") 34, "Interim financial' reporting". The condensed consolidated interim financial information should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2020 as set out in the annual report dated 26 August 2020, which have been prepared in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs").

3. ACCOUNTING POLICIES The accounting policies applied are consistent with those of the annual financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2020 as described in those annual financial statements except that income tax is accrued using the tax rate that would be applicable to expected total annual earnings and the adoption of new and amended standards as set out below. (i) The following new standards and amendments to standards and interpretations are effective for annual periods beginning 1 July 2020. - Amendments to HKAS 1 and HKAS 8 "Definition of Material" - Amendments to HKFRS 3 "Definition of a Business" - Revised Conceptual framework for Financial Reporting - Interest Rate Benchmark Reform - amendments to HKFRS 9, HKAS 39 and HKFRS 7 - Amendments to HKFRS 16. "COVID-19-Related Rent Concessions"

There are no new standards or amendments to standards that are effective for the first time for this interim period that could be expected to have a material impact on the Group. (ii) The following new standards and amendments to standards and interpretations have been issued but are not effective for the interim period beginning 1 July 2020 and have not been early adopted by the Group. Effective Date HKFRS 17 "Insurance Contracts" 1 January 2023 Amendments to HKFRS 10 and HKAS 28 "Sale or contribution of To be determined assets between an investor and its associate or joint venture" Amendments to HKFRS 3 "Reference to the Conceptual Framework" 1 January 2022 Annual Improvements to HKFRS Standards 2018-2020 1 January 2022 Amendments to HKAS 37 "Onerous Contracts - Cost of Fulfilling a 1 January 2022 Contract" Amendments to HKAS 1 "Classification of Liabilities as Current or 1 January 2023 Non-current" Amendments to HKAS 16 "Property, Plant and Equipment: Proceeds 1 January 2022 before intended use" Certain new accounting standards and interpretations have been published that are not mandatory for the 31 December 2020 reporting period and have not been early adopted by the Group. These standards are not expected to have a material impact on the Group in the current or future reporting periods and on foreseeable future transactions. 4. ESTIMATES The preparation of interim financial information requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from these estimates. In preparing this condensed consolidated interim financial information, the significant judgements made by management in applying the Group's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 30

June 2020.

5. SEGMENT INFORMATION The Group operates as three operating segments. The operating segments are reported in a manner consistent with the internal reporting provided to the chief operating decision-maker (the "CODM"), the executive directors. Management has determined the operating segments based on the information reviewed by the CODM for the purposes of allocating resources and assessing performance. The CODM consider the business from product perspective. The CODM consider the operating segments as follows: mature brand representing JNBY, younger brands portfolio representing CROQUIS (஺ᄳ), jnby by JNBY, and less, and emerging brands representing POMME DE TERRE (ᇻ৵), JNBYHOME, etc. Management assesses the performance of the operating segments based on operating profit. Six months ended 31 December 2020 Mature Younger Emerging brand brands brands Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Revenue Mainland China Outside Mainland ChinaRevenue from external customers Segment gross profit Segment operating profit/(loss) Unallocated selling and marketing expenses and administrative expenses Other income and gains, net Total operating profit 1,306,052 945,971 45,086 2,297,109 12,517 4,950 87 17,554 1,318,569 950,921 45,173 2,314,663 826,509 583,825 14,818 1,425,152 520,855 306,998 (4,598) 823,255 (209,238) 27,911 641,928 Six months ended 31 December 2019 Mature Younger Emerging brand brands brandsRMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 TotalRMB'000 Revenue Mainland China Outside Mainland ChinaRevenue from external customers Segment gross profit Segment operating profit/(loss) 1,207,416 11,000 864,436 49,240 1,218,416 3,361 867,797 547,852 15 49,255 2,135,468 766,327 461,927 20,492 1,334,671

273,496 (28,281) 2,121,092 14,376 707,142 Unallocated selling and marketing expenses and administrative expenses (159,087)Other income and gains, net Total operating profit 51,253 599,308 EXPENSES BY NATURE 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Cost of inventories sold 795,159 735,186 Expenses relating to short-term leases and variable lease payments 169,897 166,760 Workforce contracting expenses 164,057 164,646 Employee benefit expenses (including share-based compensation expenses) 158,741 132,540 Depreciation and amortisation (Notes 12, 13 & 14) 118,133 126,312 - Right-of-use assets 87,517 93,173 - Property, plant and equipment 29,484 32,371 - Intangible assets 1,132 768 Promotion and marketing expenses 91,482 80,534 Provision for inventories (Note 15) 77,259 49,062 Utilities charges and office expenses 26,002 25,570 Transportation and warehouse expenses 25,822 21,271 Commission expenses to online platforms 24,376 21,025 Taxes and other surcharges 17,682 17,097 Consumables and service fee for apparel design 12,218 16,622 Other professional service expenses 6,337 9,623 Entertainment and travelling expenses 5,673 9,716 Auditors' remuneration 1,200 1,200 (Reversal)/provision of impairment losses of trade receivables (5,481) 922 Others 12,089 9,327 Total cost of sales, selling and marketing expenses and administrative expenses 1,700,646 1,587,413 8. 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Other income Government grants (i) 25,266 50,098 Other gains Net fair value gains on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 2,865 416 Foreign exchange (loss)/gains (160) 295 Losses on disposal of property, plant and equipment (278) (104) Others 218 548 2,645 1,155 27,911 51,253 OTHER INCOME AND GAINS, NET (i)Government grants during the six months presented are primarily financial subsidies received from local governments in the PRC. There are no unfulfilled conditions or contingencies relating to such income. FINANCE INCOME AND COSTS 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Finance income Interest income on cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and term deposits with initial term over 3 months 10,419 8,941 Net foreign exchange gains on financing activities 2,624 1,460 13,043 10,401 Finance costs Interest on lease liabilities (9,140) (7,327) Discount charges of bills receivables (3,255) (3,003) (12,395) (10,330) Finance income - net 648 71 Six months ended 31 December 9. INCOME TAX EXPENSE The Group is not subject to taxation in the Cayman Islands. Entities incorporated in Hong Kong are subject to Hong Kong profits tax at a rate of 8.25% on assessable profits up to HK$2,000,000 and 16.5% on any part of assessable profits over HK$2,000,000 for the periods presented. The companies established and operated in the PRC are subject to PRC Enterprise Income Tax ("EIT") at a rate of 25% (2019: 25%). 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Current income tax expense - Enterprise income tax expense 183,231 186,128 Deferred income tax expense (4,188) (16,633) 179,043 169,495 Income tax expense is recognised based on management's estimate of weighted average annual income tax rate expected for the full financial year. The estimated effective tax rate used for the Group is 27.9% (six months ended 31 December 2019: 28.3%).

10. EARNINGS PER SHARE

Six months ended 31 December

(a) Basic Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the profit attributable to the shareholders of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue excluding shares held under the RSU scheme in issue during each interim period. Six months ended 31 December 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Profit attributable to shareholders of the Company 463,536 429,886 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue excluding shares held under the RSU scheme in issue (thousands of shares) 499,477 510,825 Basic earnings per share (expressed in RMB per share) 0.93 0.84 (b) Diluted Diluted earnings per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. The Company has one category of dilutive potential ordinary shares, which is the RSUs granted to employees. The restricted share units are assumed to have been fully vested and released from restrictions with no significant impact on earnings. Six months ended 31 December 2020 RMB'000 2019 RMB'000 Profit attributable to shareholders of the Company 463,536 429,886 Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue excluding shares held under the RSU scheme in issue (thousands of shares) 499,477 510,825 Adjustments for share based compensation - RSUs (thousands of shares) 23 2,595 Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the calculation of diluted EPS (thousands of shares) 499,500 513,420 Diluted earnings per share (expressed in RMB per share) 0.93 0.84 11. DIVIDENDS Pursuant to the shareholders' resolution on 15 October 2020, a dividend of RMB234,048,000 relating to the year ended 30 June 2020 was paid during the six months ended 31 December 2020 (six months ended 31 December 2019: RMB219,798,000). Pursuant to a resolution of the board of directors on 25 February 2021, an interim dividend for the six months ended 31 December 2020 of HK$0.39 (equivalent to approximately RMB0.33) per ordinary share totaling approximately RMB164,811,000 was approved. These financial statements do not reflect this dividend payable. 12. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT Six months ended 31 December 2020 Opening net book value as at 1 July 2020 19,478 52,356 Additions 13,837 3,225 Transfer from construction-in-progress - - Depreciation (2,631) (3,330) Disposals (351) (185) Closing net book value 30,333 52,066 As at 31 December 2020 Cost 53,759 63,189 Accumulated depreciation (23,426) (11,123) Net book value 30,333 52,066 Six months ended 31 December 2019 Opening net book value as at 1 July 2019 17,716 28,742 Additions 5,808 31,022 Transfer from construction-in-progress - - Depreciation (2,634) (2,018) Disposals (448) (51) Closing net book value 20,442 57,695 As at 31 December 2019 Cost 42,944 62,591 Accumulated depreciation (22,502) (4,896) Net book value 20,442 57,695 - 17 - Office equipment Motor Leasehold Construction- Logistics and others Machinery vehicles improvements in-progress center Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 1,057 24,384 34,069 192,776 324,120 1,014 20,107 43,881 - 82,064 - 77,950 (77,950) - - (217) (18,632) - (4,674) (29,484) (25) - - - (561) 1,829 103,809 - 188,102 376,139 6,307 225,401 - 203,861 552,517 (4,478) (121,592) - (15,759) (176,378) 1,829 103,809 - 188,102 376,139 1,410 38,584 493 192,353 279,298 - 16,027 17,037 9,476 79,370 - 493 (493) - - (154) (23,094) - (4,471) (32,371) (26) - - - (525) 1,230 32,010 17,037 197,358 325,772 5,545 135,702 17,037 203,339 467,158 (4,315) (103,692) - (5,981) (141,386) 1,230 32,010 17,037 197,358 325,772 Buildings of 13. RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS Rented premises for stores and offices Land use right Total RMB'000 RMB'000 RMB'000 Six months ended 31 December 2020 Opening net book value as at 1 July 2020 (a) 170,623 25,521 196,144 Additions (b) 428,106 - 428,106 Disposals (2,063) - (2,063) Depreciation and amortisation (87,238) (279) (87,517) Closing net book value as at 31 December 2020 509,428 25,242 534,670 Six months ended 31 December 2019 Opening net book value as at 1 July 2019 251,218 26,079 277,297 Additions 107,706 - 107,706 Disposals (18,805) - (18,805) Depreciation and amortisation (92,894) (279) (93,173) Closing net book value as at 31 December 2019 247,225 25,800 273,025 (a) The Group chose to record the rent concessions occurring as a direct consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic as lease modifications. The rent concessions represented reduced lease payments due on or before 30 June 2020 and there was no substantive change to other terms and conditions of the lease. Rent concessions totalling approximately RMB16,000,000 have been accounted for as lease modification, resulted in a remeasurement of the lease liability and a corresponding adjustment to the right-of-use asset, of which approximately RMB4,280,000 was realised during the six months ended 31 December 2020.

(b) For the relocation of the headquarters, the Group entered into several leases with Huizhan Technology (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd., a related party of the Group. The Group leased premises mainly for office building for lease terms of 26 months and 33 months commencing from 1 October 2020 with extension options. The Group has an option to renew the lease agreements with the lessor six months before the lease expiry based on the then market rent. The total lease payments are amounted to approximately RMB40,000,000 per annum. Extension options for the above lease arrangements are included in the lease term because the leases are reasonably certain to be extended to ten years taking into consideration of the significant leasehold improvements, historical lease durations and the costs and business disruption required to replace the leased assets. As a result, RMB286,460,000 right-of-use assets was recorded for the related-party transactions. 14. INTANGIBLE ASSETSSix months ended 31 December 2020 Opening net book value as at 1 July 2020 Additions Amortisation charge Computer software RMB'000 13,376 2,844 (1,107) Others RMB'000 Total RMB'000 221 13,597 - 2,844 (25) (1,132) Closing net book value as at 31 December 2020 As at 31 December 2020 Cost Accumulated amortisation 15,113 22,710 (7,597) 196 15,309 244 22,954 (48) (7,645) Net book value Six months ended 31 December 2019 Opening net book value as at 1 July 2019 Additions Amortisation charge 15,113 11,539 2,122 (764) 196 15,309 72 11,611 - 2,122 (4) (768)Closing net book value as at 31 December 2019 As at 31 December 2019 Cost Accumulated amortisation 12,897 18,366 (5,469) 68 12,965 85 18,451 (17) (5,486)Net book value

15. INVENTORIES 12,897 68 As at 31 December 2020 RMB'000 12,965 As at 30 June 2020 RMB'000 Finished goods Commissioned processing materials Raw materials Less: provision 1,115,620 1,154,040 112,501 163,089 27,684 39,651 (483,130) (452,658) 772,675 904,122 Movements of provision for inventories are as follows: 16. 2020 2019 RMB'000 RMB'000 Opening balance as at 1 July 452,658 295,537 Addition of provision for inventories to net realisable value included in "cost of sales" (Note 6) 77,259 49,062 Release of provision upon sales of inventories written down in prior years (46,787) (11,918) Closing balance as at 31 December 483,130 332,681 TRADE RECEIVABLES As at As at 31 December 30 June 2020 2020 RMB'000 RMB'000 Trade receivables 228,574 127,117 Less: provision for impairment (24,206) (29,704) 204,368 97,413 The trade receivables are mainly related to sales through retail stores within department stores and shopping malls, and are generally received within 45 to 90 days from the invoice date. The ageing analysis of gross trade receivables based on invoice date at the respective balance sheet dates was as follows: As at As at 31 December 30 June 2020 2020 RMB'000 RMB'000 Within 3 months 200,370 94,034 3 months to 6 months 8,048 7,159 6 months to 1 year 3,241 10,192 1 year to 2 years 5,215 3,993 more than 2 years 11,700 11,739 228,574 127,117 17. PREPAYMENTS, DEPOSITS AND OTHER ASSETSLong-term prepayments Long-term prepaid expenses Current assets Deposits and other receivables Right of goods return Prepayment to suppliers Prepaid expenses Interest receivables Receivables for exercise of RSUs Value added tax recoverable Staff advances Prepaid income tax

18. TRADE AND BILLS PAYABLESAs at 31 December 2020 RMB'000 As at 30 June 2020 RMB'000 9,072 8,387 90,675 94,802 88,567 52,957 19,644 57,703 11,516 12,251 2,870 1,761 2,056 1,299 73 - 21,538 70 - 11,975 216,700 253,057 225,772 261,444 As at 31 December 2020 RMB'000 As at 30 June 2020 RMB'000 Trade payables Bills payables 267,895 168,131 13,599 13,657 281,494 181,788 Ageing analysis of trade payables based on date of goods received as at 31 December 2020 and 30 June 2020 was as follows: 19. As at As at 31 December 30 June 2020 2020 RMB'000 RMB'000 Within 6 months 262,416 162,284 6 months to 1 year 2,970 4,690 1 to 2 years 1,640 278 2 to 3 years 869 879 267,895 168,131 CONTRACT LIABILITIES As at As at 31 December 30 June 2020 2020 RMB'000 RMB'000 Advances from distributors 251,390 310,819 Customer loyalty programme 20,949 15,722 Contract liabilities 272,339 326,541 20. ACCRUALS AND OTHER CURRENT LIABILITIES As at As at 31 December 30 June 2020 2020 RMB'000 RMB'000 Non-current liabilities Payables for guarantee deposits 8,415 6,977 Current liabilities Provisions for sales returns 234,137 136,830 Value-added tax and other taxes payables 153,274 40,596 Payroll and welfare payables 85,705 83,675 Provisions for sales rebates 67,449 35,283 Workforce contracting payables 35,549 20,686 Deposits received from suppliers (a) 34,000 24,950 Distribution deposits (b) 32,506 34,076 Payables for leasehold improvements 32,049 2,280 Rentals 5,399 6,635 Accrued marketing and promotions expenses 4,096 7,642 Payables for property, plant and equipment 2,465 20,273 Others 31,298 16,181 717,927 429,107 (a) Deposits received from suppliers represent non-interest bearing deposits received from third-party suppliers for quality assurance.

(b) Distribution deposits represent non-interest bearing deposits received from third-party distributors as a condition of engaging in business with the Group for distributing the Group's products in specific geographical areas. Such distribution deposits should be refunded to the distributors when the distribution relationship with the Group is terminated. 21. LEASE LIABILITIES As at As at 31 December 30 June 2020 2020 RMB'000 RMB'000 Total lease liabilities 229,425 182,718 Less: current portion 119,570 116,858 Non-current portion 109,855 65,860 The Group leases various retail shops, offices and land use right. Most lease liabilities are denominated in RMB. 22. BORROWINGS As at As at 31 December 30 June 2020 2020 RMB'000 RMB'000 Short-term borrowings 192,976 187,683 As at 31 December 2020, the bills receivables, amounting to RMB196,000,000, issued by a subsidiary to another subsidiary of the Group for intra-group transaction settlement were discounted to commercial banks with recourse. The Directors were of the view that balance under such factoring arrangements were borrowings from banks. As at 31 December 2020, the average discounted rate was 2.72% per annum (year ended 30 June 2020: 3.04%). MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Revenue We derive our revenue primarily from sales of our products to distributors and to end-customers in our self-operated stores and through online channels. Our revenue is stated net of sales rebate, sales returns and value added taxes. The total revenue for the six months ended December 31, 2020 amounted to RMB2,314.7 million, an increase of 8.4% or RMB179.2 million as compared with RMB2,135.5 million for the six months ended December 31, 2019. The increase in the revenue was mainly attributable to the upgrading of the Group's retail network and the continuous growth of our revenue from online channels. The total number of our standalone retail stores around the world increased from 1,855 as of June 30, 2020 to 1,931 as of December 31, 2020. Including standalone offline stores abroad, our sales network has covered all provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities in Mainland China and across 10 other countries and regions around the world. The tables below set forth the information on the number of our standalone retail stores around the world by different brands and "JNBY Group +" member collection stores, respectively: As of As of Number of our standalone retail stores December 31, June 30, around the world by different brands 2020 2020 Mature Brand JNBY 914 881 Subtotal 914 881 Younger Brands CROQUIS (஺ᄳ) 331 315 jnby by JNBY 462 436 less 188 186 Subtotal 981 937 Emerging Brands POMME DE TERRE (ᇻ৵) 33 30 JNBYHOME - - Others 1 5 Subtotal 34 35 "JNBY Group +" member collection stores 2 2 Total 1,931 1,855 As of As of December 31, June 30, 2020 2020 Number and geographic distribution of our retail stores by sales channels Mainland China Self-operated stores 543 539 Distributor-operated stores 1,357 1,284 Outside Mainland China Self-operated stores 1 3 Distributor-operated stores 30 29 Total 1,931 1,855 The following maps and chart show the retail network distribution of our standalone retail stores in countries and regions all over the world (excluding points of sale), the geographic distribution of our retail stores (including standalone distributor-operated and self-operated stores) across Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan as well as the distribution of our stores by city tiers across Mainland China as of December 31, 2020 respectively: Lithuania Kuwait Russia Georgia United States of America Mainland China Saudi Arabia 0 - 50 Number of stores by city tiers across Mainland China 50 - 100 Tier 3 cities (As of December 31, 2020) Hainan(10) Tier 1 citiesTier 2 cities Other cities Same store sales growth of offline shops Although the customer traffic of our offline shops experienced fluctuation affected by the epidemic preventive and control measures implemented in various places since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic in early 2020, we have provided consumers with more value-added services by proactively launching and upgrading new consumption scenarios or products such as "Box Project" and "JNBY Group +" member collection stores, while gradually upgrading the store image of all brands in order to provide customers with more comfortable shopping experience. Same store sales of offline retail shops for the first half of fiscal year 2021 recorded an increase of 12.6%, which was mainly due to the facts that: i. both the discount made to new products and the associated purchase rate were improved, which was benefited from the Group's increased strategic investments in store image and vision development, the launch of brand new store image of JNBY Group + and comprehensive improvement in the fans' full access to the products and service quality; ii. the growth in GMV through all emerging channels including "Box Project" and Wechat mall nearly doubled due to continuous utilization of Internet+ mindsets and technologies;

iii. the incremental retail sales generated by the inventory sharing and allocation system was RMB531.5 million, representing an increase of 29.0% as compared with RMB412.0 million for the first half of fiscal year 2020. Members-related data • As of December 31, 2020, the Group had over 4.5 million membership accounts (without duplication) (as of June 30, 2020: over 4.2 million), including our more than 4.1 million subscribers (without duplication) on the WeChat platform (as of June 30, 2020: over 3.7 million). The proportion of the Group's digital members on the WeChat platform further went up to over 91% (as of June 30, 2020: over 89%). During the first half of fiscal year 2021, the retail sales contributed by the members of the Group maintained stable, accounting for approximately 70% of our total retail sales.

• In 2020, the number of active members accounts of the Group(note 1) (without duplication) was over 410,000 (2019: over 470,000), among these membership accounts, the number of WeChat active members accounts(note 2) (without duplication) was over 400,000 (2019: over 450,000).

• In 2020, the number of membership accounts with annual purchases totaling over RMB5,000 was over 180,000 (2019: over 210,000), and the retail sales contributed by those membership accounts has reached RMB2.2 billion (2019: RMB2.5 billion), accounting for over 40% to the total retail sales from offline channels. Among these membership accounts, the number of subscribers on our WeChat platform with annual purchases totaling over RMB5,000 was over 180,000 for 2020 (2019: over 200,000). In 2020, the number of active members accounts, the number of WeChat active members accounts and the number of membership accounts with purchases totaling over RMB5,000 all decreased as compared with that of 2019, which was mainly arising from the great impact of the outbreak of the epidemic in the first half of 2020 on retail industry. Note 1: Active members accounts are membership accounts associated with at least two purchases for a period of any 180 consecutive days within the last 12 months. Note 2: WeChat active members accounts are active members who are also the subscribers of our WeChat platform. Revenue by brands The following table sets forth a breakdown of our revenue by brands, each expressed in the absolute amount and as a percentage to our total revenue, for the half years indicated: For the six months ended December 31, 2020 2019 RMB'000 (%) RMB'000 (%) Mature Brand: JNBY 1,318,569 57.0% 1,218,416 57.1% 100,153 8.2% Subtotal 1,318,569 57.0% 1,218,416 57.1% 100,153 8.2% Younger Brands: CROQUIS (஺ᄳ) 389,893 16.8% 376,329 17.6% 13,564 3.6% jnby by JNBY 357,143 15.4% 329,701 15.4% 27,442 8.3% less 203,885 8.8% 161,767 7.6% 42,118 26.0% Subtotal 950,921 41.0% 867,797 40.6% 83,124 9.6% Emerging Brands: POMME DE TERRE (ᇻ৵) 26,837 1.2% 27,001 1.3% (164) (0.6%) JNBYHOME 12,751 0.6% 6,998 0.3% 5,753 82.2% Others 5,585 0.2% 15,256 0.7% (9,671) (63.4%) Subtotal 45,173 2.0% 49,255 2.3% (4,082) (8.3%) Total revenue(1) 2,314,663 100.0% 2,135,468 100.0% 179,195 8.4% Note: RMB'000 (%) Increase/(Decrease) (1) Includes revenue recorded by "JNBY Group +" member collection stores of RMB8.4 million. For the first half of fiscal year 2021, terminal retail sales picked up in a rapid manner benefiting from the relatively stable epidemic prevention and control in China and boosted by the cold weather, thus the revenue of the Group has shown an increasing trend. Revenue generated from the Group's Mature brand with a history over 20 years, JNBY brand, continued to grow, representing an increase of 8.2% or RMB100.2 million. For the Younger brands portfolio, it consists of brands which were successively launched from 2005 to 2011, namely CROQUIS (஺ᄳ), jnby by JNBY and less. Revenue generated from Younger brands portfolio maintained growth, with a total growth rate reached 9.6%. For Emerging brands portfolio, it consists of various new brands, such asPOMME DE TERRE ( ᇻ৵ ) and JNBYHOME. Revenue from Emerging brands portfolio totaling of RMB45.2 million were recorded, showing an aggregate of 2.0% to the total revenue. Revenue by sales channels We sell our products through an extensive network of offline retail stores (consisting of self-operated stores and distributor-operated stores) and online channels. The following table sets out a breakdown of our revenue by sales channels, each expressed as an absolute amount and as a percentage of our total revenue, for the half years indicated: For the six months ended December 31, Offline channels Self-operated stores Distributor-operated stores(1) Online channels Other channelsTotal revenue 2020 2019 RMB'000 (%) RMB'000 (%) RMB'000 (%) 39.9% 109,477 12.9% 47.3% 10,714 1.1% 12.7% 57,254 21.1% 0.1% 1,750 61.6% 100.0% 179,195 8.4% Increase 959,700 1,021,582 41.5% 850,223 44.1% 1,010,868 328,791 14.2% 271,537

4,590 0.2% 2,840 2,314,663 100.0% 2,135,468 Note: (1) Includes stores operated by overseas customers. In the first half of fiscal year 2021, absolute amounts of revenue generated from sales through our offline and online channels continued to increase as compared with that in the first half of fiscal year 2020. Benefiting from the rapid recovery of sales through our offline channel and the fact that more and more customers get used to shopping on various e-commerce platforms in the process of normalized epidemic prevention and control, revenues generated from sales through our online channels, as a percentage of our total revenue, has increased from 12.7% for the first half of fiscal year 2020 to 14.2% for the first half of fiscal year 2021, which has driven the increase in the overall revenue of the Group. Revenue by geographical distribution The following table sets forth a breakdown of our revenue by geographical distribution, each expressed in an absolute amount and as a percentage to our total revenue, for the half years indicated: For the six months ended December 31, 2020 RMB'000 (%) 2019 RMB'000 (%)Increase RMB'000 (%)Mainland China Outside Mainland 2,297,109 99.2% 2,121,092 China(1) Total revenue 17,554 2,314,663

0.8% 14,376

100.0% 2,135,468 99.3% 0.7% 100.0% 176,017 8.3%

3,178 22.1%

179,195 8.4% Note: (1) Hong Kong, Taiwan region and other overseas countries and regions. In the first half of fiscal year 2021, the absolute amounts of revenue generated from sales in Mainland China areas continued to increase as compared with that in the first half of fiscal year 2020. Gross profit and gross profit margin The Group's gross profit increased by 6.8% from RMB1,334.7 million for the first half of fiscal year 2020 to RMB1,425.2 million for the first half of fiscal year 2021, which was mainly attributable to the increase in revenue scale. The Group's overall gross profit margin decreased from 62.5% for the first half of fiscal year 2020 to 61.6% for the first half of fiscal year 2021, which was mainly attributable to the change in sold product mix. The following table sets forth a breakdown of our gross profit and gross profit margin of products by each brand and each sales channel: For the six months ended December 31, 2020 2019 RMB'000 (%) RMB'000 Increase/(Decrease) (%) RMB'000 (%) Mature Brand: JNBY 826,509 62.7% 766,327 62.9% 60,182 7.9% Subtotal 826,509 62.7% 766,327 62.9% 60,182 7.9% Younger Brands: CROQUIS (஺ᄳ) 235,674 60.4% 241,798 64.3% (6,124) (2.5%) jnby by JNBY 215,022 60.2% 200,521 60.8% 14,501 7.2% less 133,129 65.3% 105,533 65.2% 27,596 26.1% Subtotal 583,825 61.4% 547,852 63.1% 35,973 6.6% Emerging Brands: POMME DE TERRE (ᇻ৵) 7,163 26.7% 13,314 49.3% (6,151) (46.2%) JNBYHOME 4,549 35.7% 1,986 28.4% 2,563 129.1% Others 3,106 55.6% 5,192 34.0% (2,086) (40.2%) Subtotal 14,818 32.8% 20,492 41.6% (5,674) (27.7%) Total 1,425,152 61.6% 1,334,671 62.5% 90,481 6.8% - 32 - 2020 RMB'000 (%) Offline channels 1,231,236 62.1% 1,171,256 62.9% 5.12% Self-operated stores 660,475 68.8% 605,598 71.2% 9.1% Distributor-operated stores 570,761 55.9% 565,658 56.0% 0.9% Online channels 190,512 57.9% 161,126 59.3% 18.2% Other channels 3,404 74.2% 2,289 80.6% 48.7% Total 1,425,152 61.6% 1,334,671 62.5% 6.8% For the six months ended December 31, 2019 Increase (%) RMB'000 (%) RMB'000 59,980 54,877 5,103 29,386 1,115 90,481 Selling and marketing expenses and administrative expenses In the first half of fiscal year 2021, selling and marketing expenses were RMB671.2 million (the first half of fiscal year 2020: RMB642.3 million), which primarily consist of: (i) expenses relating to short-term leases and variable lease payments; (ii) the amortisation of right-of-use assets; (iii) our service outsourcing expenses; and (iv) our employee benefit expenses. In percentage terms, the selling and marketing expenses accounted for 29.0% of our revenue in the first half of fiscal year 2021 (the first half of fiscal year 2020: 30.1%), the decrease in the expense ratio as compared to the first half of fiscal year 2020 was mainly attributable to improved efficiency in store operations. The administrative expenses for the first half of fiscal year 2021 were RMB139.9 million (the first half of fiscal year 2020: RMB144.3 million) which, among others, primarily consist of: (i) employee benefit expenses; (ii) product development outsourcing fees; and (iii) professional service expenses. In percentage terms, administrative expenses accounted for 6.0% of our revenue in the first half of fiscal year 2021 (the first half of fiscal year 2020: 6.8%), the decrease in expenses was mainly due to the improved management efficiency in the middle and back offices. Finance income, net The Group's finance income, net for the first half of fiscal year 2021 was net gain of RMB0.6 million (the first half of fiscal year 2020: financial income, net was net gain of RMB0.1 million). The increase in financial income, net was mainly due to the increase of wealth management products income. Net profit and net profit margin Due to the above-mentioned factors, net profit for the first half of fiscal year 2021 was RMB463.5 million, representing an increase of 7.8% or RMB33.6 million as compared with RMB429.9 million for the first half of fiscal year 2020. Net profit margin decreased from 20.1% for the first half of fiscal year 2020 to 20.0% for the first half of fiscal year 2021. Capital expenditure The Group's capital expenditure mainly consists of payments for construction of our logistic center, property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and decoration of our self-operated stores. The Company's capital expenditure for the first half of fiscal year 2021 was RMB71.5 million (the first half of fiscal year 2020: RMB85.7 million). Profit before income tax The Group's profit before income tax increased by 7.2%, from RMB599.4 million for the first half of fiscal year 2020 to RMB642.6 million for the first half of fiscal year 2021. The increase in the profit before income tax was mainly due to the increase in the Group's operating profit. Financial position The Group generally finances its operations with internally generated cash flows and banking facilities provided by the banks. As of December 31, 2020, the Group's cash and cash equivalents were RMB893.3 million (June 30, 2020: RMB336.7 million), of which 92.8% was denominated in RMB, 1.2% in US dollars and 6.0% in other currencies. Net cash inflow from operating activities in the first half of fiscal year 2021 was RMB1,114.4 million, an increase of 70.5% as compared with RMB653.7 million in the first half of fiscal year 2020. As at December 31, 2020, our short-term bank loans amounted to RMB193.0 million, representing (i) our short-term loans of RMB49.6 million borrowed from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China on April 26, 2020, (ii) our short-term loans of RMB49.4 million borrowed from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China on July 8, 2020, (iii) our short-term loans of RMB49.2 million borrowed from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China on August 11, 2020, and (iv) our short-term loans of RMB44.8 million borrowed from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China on November 20, 2020. Significant investment event Subscription of financial products On September 29, 2020, JNBY Finery Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of the Company, subscribed for the short-term financial products of Hangzhou United Bank with a principal of RMB40,000,000. The subscription mentioned above does not constitute a notifiable transaction of the Company. Exposure to fluctuations in exchange rates The Group operated mainly in the PRC with most of its transactions settled in RMB. As a result, the Board considered that the Group's exposure to the fluctuations of the exchange rate was insignificant and did not resort to any financial instrument to hedge the currency risks. Human resources The number of the Group's employees decreased to 1,037 as of December 31, 2020 (June 30, 2020: 1,128). The total staff costs for the first half of fiscal year 2021 (including basic salaries and allowances, social security insurance, discretionary bonuses and share-based compensation expenses) were RMB158.7 million (the first half of fiscal year 2020: RMB132.5 million), representing 6.9% of our revenue (the first half of fiscal year 2020: 6.2%). Pledge of assets As at December 31, 2020, the Group did not have any secured bank borrowings. Contingent liabilities As at December 31, 2020, the Group did not have any material contingent liabilities. OUTLOOK Since the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pneumonia epidemic (the "Epidemic") in early 2020, various provinces and cities in Mainland China launched the first-level response to significant public health emergencies and adopted kinds of stringent measures to curb the spread of the Epidemic. The sudden outbreak of the Epidemic and its severity were unexpected to people all around the world. However, as the implementation of Epidemic prevention and control measures gets normalized and the post-epidemic economy in China and people's consumption capacity gradually pick up, the apparel industry and the segmented market where the designer brands operate are not only suffering unprecedented challenges, but also breeding valuable opportunities. Meanwhile, with consumption upgrade and a younger consumer base, the demand of people who pursue distinguished lifestyles for personalized and fashionable products continues to rise, while the segmented market where the designer brands operate is going through restructuring, thus creating a strongs-get-stronger competition landscape. As a leading designer brand fashion group in China, benefiting from the diversified designer brand portfolio and sound operation management, we remain full confidence towards our future. Based on sufficient cash flow, we will continue to maintain and strengthen our position as a leading designer brand fashion house based in China, and we are committed to pursuing the following strategies thus to nurture the JNBY lifestyle ecosystem we advocate: • To continue to attract and cultivate new JNBY fans through further optimization of designer brand portfolio and product offerings by way of self-incubation or mergers, through constant enhancement of forward-looking design and R&D capabilities as well as through continuous strengthening of brand influence;

• Adopting internet thinking and technology to further enhance our domestic and foreign retail network, to increase our strategic investments in store vision and image development, to optimize our omni-channel interactive platform and supply chain management capability, as well as to be capable to establish an appropriate scaled operation in each sub-segment;

• To enhance fans' experience by persisting fans economy strategy as the core, encouraging operational innovation, constantly creating and providing scenarios for value-added services and customer touchpoints to our fans. USE OF PROCEEDS FROM LISTING The Company's net proceeds from listing were approximately HK$684.0 million (equivalent to approximately RMB596.6 million), after deduction of underwriting fees and related expenses. As of December 31, 2020, the proceeds amounting to a total of RMB559.9 million have been used. These proceeds shown as following have been used for the purposes as stated in the prospectus (the "Prospectus") of the Company dated October 19, 2016. For the six As at months ended As at December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 The planned use The actual The actual Proceeds Item of proceeds used amount used amount amount (RMB million) (RMB million) (RMB million) (RMB million) To strengthen our omni-channel interactive platform 167.4 167.4 - - To expand our product offering and brand portfolio 179.3 142.6 11.3 36.7 To establish a new logistics center 220.1 220.1 - - For general purposes 29.8 29.8 - - Total 596.6 559.9 11.3 36.7 As at December 31, 2020, the balance of proceeds of approximately RMB36.7 million would continue to be used for the purposes as stated in the Prospectus. It is also expected to be fully utilised within next 12 months. Taking into account that the Company has no material acquisition plan currently, a degree of uncertainties will be involved in the actual useful life of certain of our proceeds from our listing. INTERIM DIVIDEND The Board declared the payment of an interim dividend of HK$0.39 per ordinary share (equivalent to approximately RMB0.33 per ordinary share) for the six months ended December 31, 2020. The above interim dividend is expected to be paid on April 20, 2021 to the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") whose names appear on the Company's register of members on April 9, 2021. CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS In order to determine the identity of members who are eligible for receiving the interim dividend, the register of members of the Company will be closed from April 8, 2021 to April 9, 2021 (both days inclusive), during which period no share transfer will be registered. In order to be eligible for receiving the interim dividend, all completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Link Market Services (Hong Kong) Pty Limited, at Suite 1601, 16/F., Central Tower, 28 Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong, for registration not later than 4:30 p.m. on April 7, 2021. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRACTICES The Group is committed to maintaining a high standard of corporate governance to safeguard the interests of its Shareholders and enhance its value and accountability. The Company has adopted the Corporate Governance Code and Corporate Governance Report (the "CG Code") contained in Appendix 14 to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") as its own corporate governance code. The Company has complied with all applicable code provisions under the CG Code during the six months ended December 31, 2020. The Company will continue to review and monitor its corporate governance practices to ensure compliance with the CG Code. MODEL CODE FOR SECURITIES TRANSACTIONS BY DIRECTORS The Company has adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules as the code of conduct regarding Directors' securities transactions. Having made specific enquiry to the Directors, all the Directors have confirmed that they have complied with the required standards as set out in the Model Code during the six months ended December 31, 2020. PURCHASE, SALE OR REDEMPTION OF LISTED SECURITIES OF THE COMPANY During the six months ended December 31, 2020, save as the trustee of the Restricted Share Unit Scheme purchased a total of 507,000 shares of the Company with approximately HK$4.4 million at the Stock Exchange pursuant to the rules of the Restricted Share Unit Scheme and the terms of the trust in order to grant shares to selected participants, none of the Company or any of its subsidiaries has purchased, sold or redeemed any of the Company's listed securities. AUDIT COMMITTEE The Board has established an audit committee (the "Audit Committee"), which comprised three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Lam Yiu Por (Chairman), Ms. Han Min and Mr. Hu Huanxin. The primary duties of the Audit Committee are to review and supervise the financial reporting procedures and internal control of the Company. The Audit Committee, together with the management and the external auditor of the Company, has reviewed the Group's unaudited condensed interim results for the six months ended December 31, 2020. PUBLICATION OF THE INTERIM RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INTERIM REPORT This interim results announcement has been published on the website of the Stock Exchange (www.hkexnews.hk) and that of the Company (www.jnbygroup.com), and the interim report of the Company for the six months ended December 31, 2020 containing all the information required by the Listing Rules will be dispatched to the Shareholders and published on the aforesaid websites in due course. By order of the Board JNBY Design Limited Wu Jian Chairman and Executive Director Hong Kong, February 25, 2021 As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors are Mr. Wu Jian, Ms. Li Lin and Ms. Wu Huating; the non-executive director is Mr. Wei Zhe; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Lam Yiu Por, Ms. Han Min and Mr. Hu Huanxin. Attachments Original document

