CSE Bulletin: Name & Symbol Change and Consolidation - JNC Resources Inc. (JNC)

JNC Resources Inc. (JNC) has announced a name and symbol change to RooGold Inc. (ROO) and a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every two (2) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 54,705,500 common shares.

The shares will begin trading on a consolidated basis and with a new name and CUSIP number on September 16, 2021.

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on September 15, 2021. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

JNC Resources Inc. (JNC) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour RooGold Inc. (ROO) et une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour deux (2) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

En conséquence, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 54 705 500 actions ordinaires.

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sur une base consolidée et sous un nouveau nom et un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 16 septembre 2021.

Veuillez noter que tous les ordres ouverts seront annulés à la fin des activités le 15 septembre 2021. Il est rappelé aux concessionnaires de saisir à nouveau leurs ordres en tenant compte du regroupement d'actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une base consolidée: le 16 septembre/September 2021 Record Date/Date d’enregistrement: le 17 septembre/September 2021 New Name/ Nouveau nom: RooGold Inc. New Symbol/ NOUVEAU symbole: ROO NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 77637H 10 1 NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 77637H 10 1 0 Old Symbol/Vieux symbole: JNC Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 47761A107/CA47761A1075

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com