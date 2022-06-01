Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  JOANN Inc.
  News
  Summary
    JOAN   US47768J1016

JOANN INC.

(JOAN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/01 04:00:00 pm EDT
7.610 USD   -5.93%
JOANN Announces Participation at William Blair Growth Stock Conference

06/01/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
HUDSON, Ohio, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ: JOAN) (“JOANN”), the nation’s category leader in sewing and one of the fastest growing competitors in the arts and crafts category, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the upcoming William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago. Wade Miquelon, President and CEO, and Matt Susz, CFO, are scheduled to present on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 3:20 p.m. Central Time (4:20 pm Eastern Time).

The presentation will be webcast live at http://investors.joann.com/. Management will also hold meetings with institutional investors during the conference. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website.

About JOANN

For more than 75 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands, and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation’s category leader in sewing and fabrics and one of the fastest growing competitors in the arts and crafts industry has grown to include 846 stores across 49 states and robust e-commerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion.

Investor Relations Contact:
Ajay Jain
ajay.jain@joann.com
330-463-8585

Corporate Communications:
Amanda Hayes
amanda.hayes@joann.com
216-296-5887


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 361 M - -
Net income 2023 46,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,26x
Yield 2023 4,94%
Capitalization 329 M 329 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,14x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 13 530
Free-Float 88,2%
Managers and Directors
Wade D. Miquelon Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matt Susz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Varadheesh Chennakrishnan Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet Duliga Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Darrell D. Webb Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOANN INC.-22.06%329
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-19.35%20 962
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY-17.89%5 183
DUFRY AG-12.25%3 754
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC-35.24%3 697
LESLIE'S, INC.-17.92%3 551