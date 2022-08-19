Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JOANN Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JOAN   US47768J1016

JOANN INC.

(JOAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:40 2022-08-19 am EDT
10.27 USD   -0.77%
09:14aJOANN : Declares Quarterly Dividend and Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call - Form 8-K
PU
09:03aJOANN INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:02aJOANN Declares Quarterly Dividend and Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JOANN : Declares Quarterly Dividend and Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call - Form 8-K

08/19/2022 | 09:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JOANN Declares Quarterly Dividend and Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call

HUDSON, OH (August 19, 2022) - The Board of Directors of JOANN (NASDAQ: JOAN) has declared a quarterly dividend of 11 cents per common share. The dividend is payable on September 23, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 9, 2022.

The Company also announced plans to release its earnings for the second quarter Fiscal 2023 after the market closes on Thursday, September 1, 2022. JOANN will host a conference call on the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET. To participate via telephone, please register in advance through this link. Registered telephone participants will receive a confirmation email with dial-in details for the conference call.

The live broadcast of JOANN's conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.joann.com, under the Investor Relations section, on September 1, 2022, beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and will be available for one year.

During the conference call, the Company may discuss and answer questions concerning business and financial developments and trends that have occurred after quarter-end. The Company's responses to questions, as well as other matters discussed during the conference call, may contain or constitute information that has not been disclosed previously.

About JOANN

For more than 75 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands, and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation's category leader in sewing and fabrics and one of the fastest growing competitors in the arts and crafts industry has grown to include 843 stores across 49 states and robust e-commerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion.

Investor Relations Contact:

Ajay Jain

ajay.jain@joann.com

330-463-8585

Corporate Communications:

Amanda Hayes

amanda.hayes@joann.com

216-296-5887

Disclaimer

Joann Inc. published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2022 13:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JOANN INC.
09:14aJOANN : Declares Quarterly Dividend and Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Ca..
PU
09:03aJOANN INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:02aJOANN Declares Quarterly Dividend and Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference C..
GL
09:01aJOANN Declares Quarterly Dividend and Schedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference C..
AQ
08/10Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence Art Experience Company Cupixel Raises $5M..
PR
08/10Cupixel, Inc. announced that it has received $5 million in funding from JOANN Inc.
CI
07/07Georgia Leader Honored for Selfless Care for Women, Builder of Model Rehabilitation Pro..
AQ
06/29Loop Capital Downgrades JOANN to Hold From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $8 From $10
MT
06/28JOANN Announces Addition of Brian Coleman to Board of Directors
GL
06/28JOANN Announces Addition of Brian Coleman to Board of Directors
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JOANN INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 212 M - -
Net income 2023 -22,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -18,5x
Yield 2023 3,86%
Capitalization 421 M 421 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,19x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 13 530
Free-Float 87,2%
Chart JOANN INC.
Duration : Period :
JOANN Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOANN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 10,35 $
Average target price 6,67 $
Spread / Average Target -35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wade D. Miquelon Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Tom Dryer Manager-Merchandise Accounting
Varadheesh Chennakrishnan Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet Duliga Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Darrell D. Webb Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOANN INC.-0.29%421
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-13.99%22 778
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY-7.52%5 815
DUFRY AG-13.93%3 702
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC-42.48%3 137
LESLIE'S, INC.-32.21%2 936