Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JOANN Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JOAN   US47768J1016

JOANN INC.

(JOAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JOANN : Phyllis Smith Returns in Spooktacular Halloween Campaign for Craft Retailer JOANN

10/11/2021 | 12:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Created by Where Eagles Dare, new effort includes web film, "Nightmare on Phyllis' Street," and a #handmadewithjoann costume challenge on TikTok

HUDSON, Ohio - JOANN(NASDAQ: JOAN), the nation's category leader in sewing and fabrics and one of the fastest growing players in the arts and crafts industry, is bringing back comedy star Phyllis Smith in a hilarious Halloween campaign that is "sew" spooky, it might just inspire everyone to make their own DIY costumes this year.

The centerpiece of the campaign is a new docu-style webisode titled "Nightmare on Phyllis' Street" that follows the craft-obsessed Phyllis as she attempts to win points with her boss by making a Halloween costume for the boss' daughter that will also be entered into the annual neighborhood costume contest. There's only one problem: Phyllis' design has been ruined because she accidentally spilled red paint all over it.

The episode features notable DIY fashion influencer April Yang (aka @coolirpa), who comes to Phyllis' rescue despite being her crafting nemesis, having beaten Phyllis every year to claim first prize in the contest. However, Phyllis has plans to "slaughter" the competition by secretly entering the costume unbeknownst to April. Throughout the episode, tension builds as ominous phone calls and the presence of a shadowy figure turn Phyllis' craft room into a house of horrors.

Created in partnership with creative agency Where Eagles Dare, the episode will live on JOANN.com/Phyllis and YouTube, with a corresponding video tutorial that provides step-by-step instructions for each craft. In this case, Yang will show how to create a conjuring crow costume.

"This was such a fun webisode to create and bring to life, and we love its bizarre, unexpected twist," said Brian Franks, Founder/ECD of Where Eagles Dare. "Who doesn't love a good scare on Halloween. 'Nightmare on Phyllis' Street' pays tribute to the best of the horror classics while inspiring everyone to get crafty this Halloween with creative costumes."

"Nightmare on Phyllis' Street" will also be promoted on JOANN's social channels, along with a digital media buy featuring :15 and :30 promo ads.

In addition, starting October 11-23, Phyllis is coming to TikTok to scare the craft out of everyone in a #handmadewithjoann costume challenge. In a series of entertaining posts, Phyllis will dress up in over-the-top costumes and challenge others to show off their amazing DIY costumes. JOANN will pick the top winner in each category - funniest, scariest and most original - and from there the TikTok community will vote for the best out of the three. Top finalists will be selected October 24 and notified via DM or comments section. The Grand prize winner will receive a $2,500 shopping spree (and $500 for the two finalists) at their local JOANN.

The new effort comes on the heels of JOANN's springtime-themed episode where Phyllis helped pull off a makeshift wedding for the couple next door. The partnership began last year with a three-part webisode series, "Working from Home with Phyllis," that featured Phyllis crocheting kittens, baking snow globe cookies and making a holiday wreath.

CREDITS:

  • Client: Joann
  • Agency: Where Eagles Dare
  • Founder/ECD: Brian Franks
  • Creative Director: Zam Cadden
  • Lead Designer: Sarah Karwoski
  • Joann Chief Creative Officer: Richard Vollmer
  • Joann Editorial Director: Valerie Ott
  • Joann Crafted Content Manager: Anna Olsen
  • Director: Ricky Mabe
  • Executive Producer: Barry Sonders
  • Production: PF100, Malcolm Wax, Bradley Schulz
  • DP: JR Kraus
  • Music Composition: David Schuler
  • Writers: Jared Kozel, Ricky Mabe
  • Starring: Phyllis Smith
  • Featuring: April Yang
  • Production Designer: Ben Ralston

About JOANN

For more than 75 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands, and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation's category leader in sewing and fabrics and one of the fastest growing competitors in the arts and crafts industry has grown to include 853 stores across 49 states and robust e-commerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion.

Disclaimer

Joann Inc. published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 16:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JOANN INC.
12:32pJOANN : Phyllis Smith Returns in Spooktacular Halloween Campaign for Craft Retailer JOANN
PU
10/01JOANN : Barclays Downgrades Joann to Underweight Rating From Equal-Weight, Keeps Price Tar..
MT
09/27CALLING ALL CREATIVES : JOANN Stores Hiring Thousands Across the Country
BU
09/20JOANN INC.(NASDAQGM : JOAN) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/17JOANN Celebrates New Store Experiences From Coast to Coast 
GL
09/17JOANN : Celebrates New Store Experiences From Coast to Coast
PU
09/15JOANN : Launches Second Annual Minority Creative Grant Program to Support Hispanic Creativ..
PU
09/13JOANN : Approves Share Repurchase Plan
MT
09/13JOANN : Announces Stock Repurchase Authorization
AQ
09/13JOANN Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for $20 million worth of its shares.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JOANN INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 463 M - -
Net income 2022 95,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 600 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,76x
Yield 2022 2,85%
Capitalization 443 M 443 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 15 538
Free-Float 92,1%
Chart JOANN INC.
Duration : Period :
JOANN Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOANN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 10,51 $
Average target price 15,25 $
Spread / Average Target 45,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wade D. Miquelon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matt Susz Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Varadheesh Chennakrishnan Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet Duliga Chief Administrative Officer & SVP
Darrell D. Webb Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JOANN INC.0.00%443
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY38.51%22 264
NEXT PLC6.80%13 211
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY18.69%6 585
DUFRY AG-5.79%5 125
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC27.88%4 654