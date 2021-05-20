Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. JOANN Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JOAN   US47768J1016

JOANN INC.

(JOAN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JOANN Sets Date for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

05/20/2021 | 04:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HUDSON, Ohio, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ: JOAN) (“JOANN”), the nation’s category leader in sewing and one of the fastest growing competitors in the arts and crafts category, today announced plans to release its earnings for the first quarter of 2021 after the market closes on Thursday, June 3, 2021. JOANN will host a conference call on the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET. The number to call for the live interactive teleconference is 1 (800) 774-6070 and the passcode is 8061 871#.

The live broadcast of JOANN’s conference call will be available online at the Company's website, www.joann.com, under the Investor Relations section, on June 3, 2021, beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and will be available for one year.

During the conference call, the Company may discuss and answer questions concerning business and financial developments and trends that have occurred after quarter-end. The Company’s responses to questions, as well as other matters discussed during the conference call, may contain or constitute information that has not been disclosed previously.

About JOANN

For more than 75 years, JOANN has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands, and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation’s category leader in sewing and fabrics and one of the fastest growing competitors in the arts and crafts industry has grown to include 855 stores across 49 states and robust e-commerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance, and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Ajay Jain
Ajay.Jain@joann.com
330-463-8585

Tom Filandro; ICR, Inc.
JoannIR@icrinc.com
646-277-1235

Corporate Communications:
Amanda Hayes
amanda.hayes@joann.com
216-296-5887


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about JOANN INC.
04:45pJOANN Sets Date for First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
GL
04/07JOANN  : William Blair Starts Joann at Outperform
MT
04/06JOANN  : Credit Suisse Starts Joann at Outperform with $16 Price Target
MT
04/06JOANN  : Telsey Advisory Starts Joann at Outperform With $17 Price Target
MT
04/06JOANN  : Barclays Starts Joann at Overweight With $17 Price Target
MT
04/06JOANN  : Wells Fargo Starts Joann at Overweight With $15 Price Target
MT
04/06JOANN  : Guggenheim Starts Joann at Buy With $15 Price Target
MT
04/06JOANN  : BofA Securities Starts Joann at Buy With $27 Price Target
MT
04/06JOANN  : Piper Sandler Starts Joann at Overweight With $14 Price Target
MT
04/01JOANN  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 575 M - -
Net income 2022 93,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 571 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,59x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 534 M 534 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 15 538
Free-Float 25,8%
Chart JOANN INC.
Duration : Period :
JOANN Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOANN INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 17,29 $
Last Close Price 13,18 $
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wade D. Miquelon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matt Susz Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Varadheesh Chennakrishnan Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Janet Duliga Chief Administrative Officer & SVP
Darrell D. Webb Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOANN INC.0.00%534
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY28.43%20 808
NEXT PLC14.62%14 719
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY17.53%6 483
DUFRY AG-0.22%5 590
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC13.06%4 265