Joao Fortes Engenharia SA, formerly Joao Fortes & Companhia Ltda, is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the real estate sector. The Company is engaged in the design, planning, construction, incorporation, development, sale and rental of residential, commercial and industrial buildings, such as multi-family housing, shopping centers and hotels, among others. In addition, the Company is involved in projects and services in areas of electrical engineering, hydraulic engineering, irrigation, sanitation and agricultural engineering. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had a number of subsidiaries, including Alfa Port Empreendimentos Imobiliarios Ltda, CNR Empreendimento, Costabella Empreendimentos Imobiliarios Ltda and JFE Participacoes SA, among others.