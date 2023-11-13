Joby Aviation, Inc. is a transportation company. The Company is developing an all-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to be used by the Company to deliver passenger and freight air transportation as a service. The Company is engaged in designing and testing a piloted all-electric aircraft, which can take off and land vertically, while cruising like a traditional airplane. The aircraft is quiet when taking off, near silent when flying overhead and is designed to transport a pilot and four passengers at speeds of up to approximately 200 miles per hour with a maximum range of approximately 150 miles on a single charge. The Company focuses on operating its aircraft on journeys ranging from 5 to 150 miles between cities and their surrounding areas. It intends to deploy eVTOL aircraft in local aerial ridesharing networks in cities around the world. It also plans to develop an application-based platform that permits consumers to directly book rides through its service.