Joby Aviation, Inc. Stock price
JOBY
KYG651631007
Aerospace & Defense
Real-time Estimate
|5.375 USD
|+3.56%
|-12.42%
|+55.82%
|Nov. 07
|Joby Aviation Insider Sold Shares Worth $126,420, According to a Recent SEC Filing
|Nov. 02
|Deutsche Bank Adjusts Joby Aviation Price Target to $5 From $6, Maintains Sell Rating
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2023 *
|1.12 M
|Sales 2024 *
|25.01 M
|Capitalization
|3,614 M
|Net income 2023 *
|-528 M
|Net income 2024 *
|-487 M
|EV / Sales 2023 *
2 938x
|Net cash position 2023 *
|333 M
|Net cash position 2024 *
|402 M
|EV / Sales 2024 *
128x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
-6,44x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
-7,34x
|Employees
|1,422
|Yield 2023 *
-
|Yield 2024 *
-
|Free-Float
|62.27%
|1 day
|+2.22%
|1 week
|-12.25%
|Current month
|-0.76%
|1 month
|-15.92%
|3 months
|-31.99%
|6 months
|+6.52%
|Current year
|+56.12%
1 week
5.14
6.06
1 month
5.08
6.67
Current year
3.22
11.98
1 year
3.15
11.98
3 years
3.15
17.00
5 years
3.15
17.00
10 years
3.15
17.00
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
JoeBen Bevirt FOU
|Founder
|49
|2008
Matthew Field DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|51
|2021
Kate DeHoff LAW
|General Counsel
|46
|2020
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Laura Wright BRD
|Director/Board Member
|63
|2021
Reid Hoffman BRD
|Director/Board Member
|55
|2021
JoeBen Bevirt FOU
|Founder
|49
|2008
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|4.00%
|212 M€
|0.00%
|3.27%
|226 M€
|+7.29%
|-
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-13
|5.369
|+3.45%
|2 849 594
|23-11-10
|5.190
|-2.08%
|4,654,782
|23-11-09
|5.300
|-4.85%
|4,666,922
|23-11-08
|5.570
|-4.62%
|4,556,470
|23-11-07
|5.840
|-2.01%
|4,043,637
Joby Aviation, Inc. is a transportation company. The Company is developing an all-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to be used by the Company to deliver passenger and freight air transportation as a service. The Company is engaged in designing and testing a piloted all-electric aircraft, which can take off and land vertically, while cruising like a traditional airplane. The aircraft is quiet when taking off, near silent when flying overhead and is designed to transport a pilot and four passengers at speeds of up to approximately 200 miles per hour with a maximum range of approximately 150 miles on a single charge. The Company focuses on operating its aircraft on journeys ranging from 5 to 150 miles between cities and their surrounding areas. It intends to deploy eVTOL aircraft in local aerial ridesharing networks in cities around the world. It also plans to develop an application-based platform that permits consumers to directly book rides through its service.
2024-03-20 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
-
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
5.190USD
Average target price
8.000USD
Spread / Average Target
+54.14%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+56.12%
|3 614 M $
|+7.60%
|119 B $
|+17.83%
|15 420 M $
|+6.77%
|14 920 M $
|+1.99%
|3 562 M $
|-17.35%
|3 029 M $
|+33.05%
|2 877 M $
|-4.03%
|1 896 M $
|+55.13%
|756 M $
|-29.41%
|420 M $