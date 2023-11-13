Stock JOBY JOBY AVIATION, INC.
PDF Report : Joby Aviation, Inc.

Joby Aviation, Inc. Stock price

Equities

JOBY

KYG651631007

Aerospace & Defense

Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX
 11:34:03 2023-11-13 am EST 		Intraday chart for Joby Aviation, Inc. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
5.375 USD +3.56% -12.42% +55.82%
Nov. 07 Joby Aviation Insider Sold Shares Worth $126,420, According to a Recent SEC Filing MT
Nov. 02 Deutsche Bank Adjusts Joby Aviation Price Target to $5 From $6, Maintains Sell Rating MT
Financials (USD)

Sales 2023 * 1.12 M Sales 2024 * 25.01 M Capitalization 3,614 M
Net income 2023 * -528 M Net income 2024 * -487 M EV / Sales 2023 *
2 938x
Net cash position 2023 * 333 M Net cash position 2024 * 402 M EV / Sales 2024 *
128x
P/E ratio 2023 *
-6,44x
P/E ratio 2024 *
-7,34x
Employees 1,422
Yield 2023 *
-
Yield 2024 *
-
Free-Float 62.27%
Chart Joby Aviation, Inc.

Latest news about Joby Aviation, Inc.

Joby Aviation Insider Sold Shares Worth $126,420, According to a Recent SEC Filing MT
Deutsche Bank Adjusts Joby Aviation Price Target to $5 From $6, Maintains Sell Rating MT
Transcript : Joby Aviation, Inc., Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 01, 2023 CI
Joby Aviation, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Joby Aviation Insider Sold Shares Worth $165,093, According to a Recent SEC Filing MT
Kerrisdale Capital goes short on Joby Aviation over earnings concerns RE
Kerrisdale Capital takes short position in Joby RE
Joby Aviation Aiming to Enter Commercial Air Taxi Service in 2025, CEO Says MT
Joby Aviation Insider Sold Shares Worth $1,715,770, According to a Recent SEC Filing MT
Joby Aviation Insider Sold Shares Worth $119,435, According to a Recent SEC Filing MT
Joby Begins Flight Testing with Pilot on Board CI
Joby Aviation Shares Rise 8% After First Aircraft Delivered to U.S. Air Force DJ
Joby Aviation Delivers First eVTOL Aircraft to Edwards Air Force Base Six Months Early MT
Joby Aviation Shares Rise; Company Plans to Construct Aircraft Manufacturing Facility in Ohio MT
Joby Aviation Plans to Construct Aircraft Manufacturing Facility in Ohio MT
Analyst Recommendations on Joby Aviation, Inc.

JPMorgan Downgrades Joby Aviation to Underweight From Neutral, Adjusts Price Target to $6 From $5 MT
Deutsche Bank Adjusts Joby Aviation Price Target to $6 From $4, Maintains Sell Rating MT
Canaccord Genuity Raises Price Target on Joby Aviation to $11 From $8, Maintains Buy Rating MT
Joby Aviation Shares Rise After New Buy Rating, $8 Price Target From Canaccord Genuity MT
Press releases Joby Aviation, Inc.

Joby Aviation Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results BU
Joby Aviation to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results BU
Protecting Innovation In Aerospace AQ
Autonomous Akin Update - October 2023 AQ
News in other languages on Joby Aviation, Inc.

Wall Street termine en ordre dispersé après des déclarations de Powell
Gobierno de EEUU forma un equipo para establecer una estrategia sobre taxis aéreos voladores
Au Salon du mobile de Barcelone, gadgets à gogo et mondes parallèles
MÄRKTE USA/Wenig verändert - Zinssorgen belasten weiter
ANALYSEN DES TAGES von Dow Jones Newswires (25.08.2022)
Quotes and Performance

1 day+2.22%
1 week-12.25%
Current month-0.76%
1 month-15.92%
3 months-31.99%
6 months+6.52%
Current year+56.12%
Highs and lows

1 week
5.14
Extreme 5.14
6.06
1 month
5.08
Extreme 5.08
6.67
Current year
3.22
Extreme 3.22
11.98
1 year
3.15
Extreme 3.15
11.98
3 years
3.15
Extreme 3.15
17.00
5 years
3.15
Extreme 3.15
17.00
10 years
3.15
Extreme 3.15
17.00
Managers and Directors - Joby Aviation, Inc.

Managers TitleAgeSince
JoeBen Bevirt FOU
 Founder 49 2008
Matthew Field DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 51 2021
Kate DeHoff LAW
 General Counsel 46 2020
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Laura Wright BRD
 Director/Board Member 63 2021
Reid Hoffman BRD
 Director/Board Member 55 2021
JoeBen Bevirt FOU
 Founder 49 2008
ETFs positioned on Joby Aviation, Inc.

Name Weight AuM 1st Jan change Investor Rating
WISDOMTREE BATTERY SOLUTIONS UCITS ETF - ACC - USD ETF WisdomTree Battery Solutions UCITS ETF - Acc - USD
4.00% 212 M€ 0.00%
ARK SPACE EXPLORATION & INNOVATION ETF - USD ETF ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF - USD
3.27% 226 M€ +7.29% -
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-13 5.369 +3.45% 2 849 594
23-11-10 5.190 -2.08% 4,654,782
23-11-09 5.300 -4.85% 4,666,922
23-11-08 5.570 -4.62% 4,556,470
23-11-07 5.840 -2.01% 4,043,637

Delayed Quote Nyse, November 13, 2023 at 10:48 am EST

Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc. is a transportation company. The Company is developing an all-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to be used by the Company to deliver passenger and freight air transportation as a service. The Company is engaged in designing and testing a piloted all-electric aircraft, which can take off and land vertically, while cruising like a traditional airplane. The aircraft is quiet when taking off, near silent when flying overhead and is designed to transport a pilot and four passengers at speeds of up to approximately 200 miles per hour with a maximum range of approximately 150 miles on a single charge. The Company focuses on operating its aircraft on journeys ranging from 5 to 150 miles between cities and their surrounding areas. It intends to deploy eVTOL aircraft in local aerial ridesharing networks in cities around the world. It also plans to develop an application-based platform that permits consumers to directly book rides through its service.
Sector
Aerospace & Defense
Calendar
2024-03-20 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Joby Aviation, Inc.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
7
Last Close Price
5.190USD
Average target price
8.000USD
Spread / Average Target
+54.14%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Commercial Aircraft Manufacturing

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
JOBY AVIATION, INC. Stock Joby Aviation, Inc.
+56.12% 3 614 M $
BOEING Stock Boeing
+7.60% 119 B $
DASSAULT AVIATION Stock Dassault Aviation
+17.83% 15 420 M $
TEXTRON INC. Stock Textron Inc.
+6.77% 14 920 M $
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED Stock AviChina Industry & Technology Company Limited
+1.99% 3 562 M $
AVICOPTER PLC Stock Avicopter Plc
-17.35% 3 029 M $
EMBRAER S.A. Stock EMBRAER S.A.
+33.05% 2 877 M $
EVE HOLDING, INC. Stock Eve Holding, Inc.
-4.03% 1 896 M $
EHANG HOLDINGS LIMITED Stock EHang Holdings Limited
+55.13% 756 M $
LILIUM N.V. Stock Lilium N.V.
-29.41% 420 M $
Commercial Aircraft Manufacturing
