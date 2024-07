Shares of industrial and transportation companies rose after inflation data.

The consumer-price inflation index slowed to a 3% annual rate, significantly softer than economists had forecast, and likely setting up a Federal Reserve rate cut in September.

Shares of Joby Aviation rallied after the maker of emission-free aircraft reported a successful 523-mile flight of an electrical aircraft.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-11-24 1756ET