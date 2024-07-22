2023
Impact Report
Contents
Letter from our CEO
2023 Highlights
Safety
Environment
People and Community
Corporate Governance
Appendix
Contents
03
04
08
Letter from our CEO
2023 Highlights
Safety
Key 2023 Business
Enterprise Safety Management
System
Accomplishments
Reflecting on our 2023 Impact
Our Approach to Safety
Management System Pillars
Team Member Occupational
Health and Safety
Safety in Aircraft Design
14
21
30
35
Environment
People and Community
Corporate Governance
Appendix
Our Company Impact
Building the Best Workplace
Ethics and Compliance
Key 2023 Environmental Metrics
Transforming Cities through
Engaging the Community
Data and Cybersecurity
United Nations' Sustainable
Electric Infrastructure
Around Us
Board Oversight and Risk
Development Goals
Management
GRI Content Index
Key Data Assumptions, Limitations
and Disclosures
Cautionary Note
2023 Impact Report | 2
Contents
Letter from our CEO
2023 Highlights
Safety
Environment
People and Community
Corporate Governance
Appendix
Letter from our CEO
Aviation is a cornerstone of our modern globalized world, connecting cultures and economies in ways the Wright Brothers could barely dream of. It is also one of the most challenging sectors to decarbonize.
Our goal is to broaden the availability and benefits of flight for all of humanity while sharply reducing negative externalities on both the planet and our communities. To accomplish this, we are building a vertically-integrated aviation company, with control over the design, manufacturing, and operation of our aircraft and service.
Vertical integration grants us the opportunity to imbue high standards for quality, safety, sustainability, and social impact across all aspects of our business, from the sourcing of the electricity that powers our facilities to the way our service integrates into communities.
In 2023, we continued to establish these principles as we scale our operations. We focused on ensuring that our developing Safety Management System is embedded across the different teams at Joby. We formalized
our first Employee Resource Groups to provide opportunities for connection and community. We've also conducted our first global greenhouse gas inventory to measure our company's environmental impact.
As we look towards launching operations,
I am particularly proud of how our approach positions Joby to be a world-class aircraft operator. As both a manufacturer and operator, we are developing training and maintenance procedures for a novel aircraft type that are directly informed by the learnings from our aircraft development and certification program.
This year, we became the first eVTOL company to be accepted into the FAA's voluntary Safety Management System program and the first to pass a Stage 1 International Standards for Business Aircraft Operation (IS-BAO) audit. Building our airline operations from scratch, we have the opportunity to put safety at the center of everything we do - and we are seizing that opportunity.
We were also proud to release to industry the specifications of our Global Electric Aviation Charging System (GEACS), which enables the safe and efficient operation
of all electric aircraft under development today. The result of a decade of development, GEACS is a next-generation approach to charging and thermal conditioning that
was designed to support the operations of our entire industry, translating into more efficient use of space and longer battery life for potentially thousands of aircraft.
Finally, as a lifelong resident of California, it is particularly meaningful to me that we continue to be a positive force in the communities where the majority of our team works. We also upskilled local talent in underserved communities, like Marina, through our workforce development programs, recruiting and training local talent to become certified aerospace manufacturing technicians.
After a year of remarkable progress and growth, we are another step closer towards not just commercializing electric aviation, but redefining the standard to which aviation companies should be held.
JoeBen Bevirt, Founder and CEO
2023 Impact Report | 3
2023 Highlights
We believe that every day counts as we work to decarbonize transportation. We strive to deploy electric air taxis in commercial passenger operations as soon as possible in order to begin laying the groundwork for emissions- free options for all forms of flight.
In 2023, we made significant progress in all areas of our roadmap: certifying our aircraft, scaling manufacturing and preparing
for commercial operations.
2023 Impact Report | 4
Contents
Letter from our CEO
2023 Highlights
Safety
Environment
People and Community
Corporate Governance
Appendix
Key 2023 Business Accomplishments
SECOND STAGE OF FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION (FAA) CERTIFICATION COMPLETE
In February 2023, we announced that we had become the first electric air taxi company to complete the second of five stages of the FAA's type certification process. In the second stage, we and the FAA reached an agreement on how we will meet the regulatory intent of the safety rules that were defined during the first stage of the process. In 2024, we subsequently completed the third stage.
PRODUCTION LAUNCH
June marked the official launch of production at our pilot production plant in Marina, California, as the first Joby aircraft rolled off the line and subsequently took flight. Built according to released designs and under the implementation of a quality management system, the Joby aircraft was the first electric air taxi to roll off a production line in the United States. This moment marked a significant advancement
in our manufacturing capabilities.
SCALED MANUFACTURING IN DAYTON, OHIO
We announced plans to build a scaled manufacturing facility in Dayton, Ohio, capable of producing up to 500 electric air taxis per year. We plan to invest up to $500 million, creating up to 2,000 green manufacturing jobs, in the birthplace of aviation.
2023 Impact Report | 5
Contents
Letter from our CEO
2023 Highlights
Safety
Environment
People and Community
Corporate Governance
Appendix
Key 2023 Business Accomplishments
FIRST AIRCRAFT DELIVERED TO EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE In September, we completed the first delivery of an electric air taxi to a U.S.-basedcustomer, the U.S. Air Force, at Edwards Air Force Base. As part of our contract with Air Force Work Project (AFWERX) Agility Prime to deliver up to nine aircraft to government customers, we're working with our Air Force and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) partners to conduct on-baseoperations that demonstrate a range of potential logistics applications for the Joby aircraft.
PILOTED FLIGHT
We expanded our flight test program to include flights with a pilot on board the aircraft. Four different Joby test pilots completed test flights on board, gathering data on the aircraft's handling qualities and pilot control interfaces in advance of for-credit flight testing with the FAA.
FLYING IN NEW YORK CITY
In November, we brought the future to life with the first-ever flight of an electric air taxi in New York City (NYC). Mayor Eric Adams and numerous members of the community saw first-hand the Joby aircraft take off from the Downtown Manhattan Helipad and fly above the Hudson River, showcasing the aircraft's quiet acoustics, the maturity of our aircraft program and the possibilities of all-electric flight.
2023 Impact Report | 6
Contents
Letter from our CEO
2023 Highlights
Safety
Environment
People and Community
Reflecting on our 2023 Impact
Corporate Governance
Appendix
As we scale our manufacturing and commercial operations, we aim to do so in a manner that:
- Recognizes safety as foundational to how our team members work and our aircraft operates
- Minimizes our operational environmental impact
- Has a positive impact on our team members' lives and our larger communities
- Operates in an ethical and responsible manner
We are at the beginning of our journey. What we do today will set the tone for how our company, and potentially the broader electric air taxi industry, will manufacture and operate at scale. It is important we seize this opportunity to make a positive impact on the future of our industry.
We recognize that the disclosure landscape is rapidly evolving in response to growing stakeholder expectations and the realities of concurrent global challenges: the climate crisis, inflation and ongoing macroeconomic shifts. These challenges underscore the importance of transparent and comprehensive reporting, to which we are continually committed and stress the urgency of evaluating our company's impact.
Being a catalyst for change starts with transparency and accountability. Highlights of how we've started that journey are shown to the right.
Safety programs accepted by two rigorous standard-setting governance organizations
4,000 hours of team member training on key Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) principles
Completed our first global Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas inventory
81% of global electricity consumed from renewable sources as we work towards our Commitment to the Planet
300+ team members added in 2023
63 apprentices hired across 12 manufacturing specialties with 71% from underrepresented racial/ethnic groups
1,800 students inspired on the next generation of technology careers
2023 Impact Report | 7
Safety
Safety is a core value at Joby. We understand that the safety of our aircraft, our people and our facilities is paramount to our success as a company. We are committed to safety in everything we do.
2023 Impact Report | 8
Contents
Letter from our CEO
2023 Highlights
Safety
Environment
People and Community
Corporate Governance
Appendix
Enterprise Safety Management System
As a vertically-integrated designer, manufacturer and future operator of our aircraft, we are uniquely positioned to set a high bar for safety across our company's operations. With visibility and control over nearly every aspect of our product's life cycle, we are able to identify and act on safety insights from each part of the ecosystem, potentially leading to better safety outcomes.
We are actively developing and implementing an enterprise-wide safety management system (SMS) to ensure safety oversight and improvement in all areas in line
with our type certification efforts.
A SMS cultivates a proactive and collaborative approach to the top-down management
of risk and establishes an organizational framework that supports a strong safety culture, such as safety committees to further embed into ways of working.
We demonstrated our commitment to being a safety leader in the electric air taxi space through two major
2023 accomplishments:
- Our Flight Operations program, Joby Elevate, was formally accepted into the FAA's Safety Management System Voluntary Program which ensures that our Safety Management System aligns with the FAA's rigorous safety standards.1 This applies to our operating aircraft, such as our Cirrus, used for flight operations managed under Part 135 rules.
- Our flight operation successfully passed The International Business
Aviation Council's (IBAC) Flight Plan
Stage 1 International Standards for Business Aircraft Operation
(IS-BAO) audit. The IS-BAO standard is an internationally recognized safety standard that helps operators apply industry best practices.
Our enterprise SMS provides an organized approach to collecting hazard data from all areas of the organization, from occupational hazards to safety of flight, and then systematizes the analysis of each hazard for applicable risk. Each risk identified
is assessed, tracked and mitigated and the aggregate results reported to our leadership, allowing for an enterprise-wide
vision of safety accountability. In 2023, the first full year of reporting, our Enterprise Safety Reporting System collected 141 total voluntary safety reports. Of that total, we were able to close 140, to a rate of 99.2% with the remainder of reports requiring a longer-term solution (e.g. construction) that are actively in progress.
1 14 CFR Part 5
2023 Impact Report | 9
Contents
Letter from our CEO
2023 Highlights
Safety
Environment
People and Community
Corporate Governance
Appendix
Our Approach to Safety Management System Pillars
A strong safety risk management is built on four pillars and ours is no different. This year, we wanted to highlight two of the four pillars to highlight some of our 2023 progress:
01
SAFETY RISK MANAGEMENT (SRM) Our Joby Safety Reporting System (JSRS) gives all our team members the ability to identify and report hazards as they find them. Each team member is educated in how to spot such hazards and report them.
We have also used the SRM system to assess non-uniform operations, such as our exhibition flight in NYC. The SRM system and change management was used to assess all of the potential hazards and associated risks, then create cross-functional accountability to inform key decisions.
02
SAFETY PROMOTION
Safety promotion is critical in creating and maintaining a positive safety culture. Safety key performance indicators (KPIs), best practices and facts are embedded in bi-monthlycompany-wide presentations and weekly newsletters. Additionally, we issue safety alerts after reports
or incidents so all team members can mitigate future risks.
Safety Video: This year, our communications focused on a diverse set of team members from executives to technicians sharing how we all play a vital role and are responsible for making safe choices, following standard operating procedures and holding each other accountable.
Safety Promotional Items: This year, we issued limited edition items of safety branded items to encourage interaction with and participation in safety-related activities such as training, events and newsletters. Prior communications are available for review at any time on the Safety page of our internal website.
Safety Champions: By speaking up, we all can help create a safer workplace. Our Safety Champion program allows team members to nominate or be nominated for going above and beyond to uphold the highest safety standards. A Safety Champion goes beyond their own actions and actively encourages others to prioritize safety by identifying and calling attention to unsafe hazards or behaviors.
2023 Impact Report | 10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Joby Aviation Inc. published this content on 22 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2024 13:57:09 UTC.