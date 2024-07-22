Letter from our CEO

Aviation is a cornerstone of our modern globalized world, connecting cultures and economies in ways the Wright Brothers could barely dream of. It is also one of the most challenging sectors to decarbonize. Our goal is to broaden the availability and benefits of flight for all of humanity while sharply reducing negative externalities on both the planet and our communities. To accomplish this, we are building a vertically-integrated aviation company, with control over the design, manufacturing, and operation of our aircraft and service. Vertical integration grants us the opportunity to imbue high standards for quality, safety, sustainability, and social impact across all aspects of our business, from the sourcing of the electricity that powers our facilities to the way our service integrates into communities. In 2023, we continued to establish these principles as we scale our operations. We focused on ensuring that our developing Safety Management System is embedded across the different teams at Joby. We formalized

our first Employee Resource Groups to provide opportunities for connection and community. We've also conducted our first global greenhouse gas inventory to measure our company's environmental impact. As we look towards launching operations, I am particularly proud of how our approach positions Joby to be a world-class aircraft operator. As both a manufacturer and operator, we are developing training and maintenance procedures for a novel aircraft type that are directly informed by the learnings from our aircraft development and certification program. This year, we became the first eVTOL company to be accepted into the FAA's voluntary Safety Management System program and the first to pass a Stage 1 International Standards for Business Aircraft Operation (IS-BAO) audit. Building our airline operations from scratch, we have the opportunity to put safety at the center of everything we do - and we are seizing that opportunity. We were also proud to release to industry the specifications of our Global Electric Aviation Charging System (GEACS), which enables the safe and efficient operation