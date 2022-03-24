Joby Aviation : Fourth Quarter 2021 Shareholder Letter

means of compliance already accepted, as scheduled, and have submitted our first area-specific certification plan.

Our flight test program continued to make significant progress, contributing to more than 5,300 eVTOL miles flown during 2021, generating 65TB of data. Although our first pre-production prototype will not return to flight test following an accident in February 2022, we are pleased that it was able to demonstrate all key performance attributes, flying at speeds over 200 mph and altitudes over 11,000 feet, as well as completing a flight of 154.6 miles in 2021. At this time, we do not expect the accident to have a meaningful impact on our business operations or certification timing and our second pre-production prototype has returned to flight testing.

By the end of the fourth quarter, the Joby team had more than 1,000 employees. 80% of our employees directly support the engineering, certifying and manufacturing of our aircraft, including a dedicated team of more than 100 aerospace certification professionals with more than 1,700 combined years of experience in certifying and developing aircraft.

Scaling our Manufacturing

Having focused on the implementation of our Quality Management System in 2021, we were able to successfully complete our first FAA manufacturing conformity inspection in the fourth quarter. This was followed by the beginning of conformity testing with the FAA earlier this year, marking a significant milestone towards achieving type certification as Joby entered the "implementation phase" for the first time, demonstrating the maturity of our production and quality systems. Each part, system and structure of the Joby aircraft will enter this phase in due course, resulting in thousands of inspections and tests that will demonstrate the airworthiness and safety of the aircraft as we progress towards type certification from the FAA.

We began manufacturing our first production-intent aircraft in early 2022. This aircraft is the first to be built at our pilot manufacturing facility in Marina, CA and will benefit from our investment in advanced production technologies, such as Automated Fiber Placement machines and additive processes. We expect to fly this aircraft before the end of 2022.

We continued to grow our facilities and capabilities in 2021, completing the build out of more than 125,000 square feet of manufacturing space. We also continued to benefit from our decision to vertically integrate engineering and manufacturing, delivering more than 20,000 machined parts in-house in 2021.

Preparing for Commercial Operations

We recently announced partnerships with both ANA Holdings, Japan's largest airline, and SK Telecom, South Korea's leading telecommunications company, to explore launching aerial ridesharing services in these markets. While our service in core U.S. markets will be operated directly by Joby and offered to passengers via the Joby app or the Uber app, these announcements