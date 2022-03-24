Joby Aviation : Fourth Quarter 2021 Shareholder Letter
03/24/2022 | 04:24pm EDT
Shareholder Letter
Q4 2021
Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights
Certification Progress
We entered the "implementation phase" of our aircraft type certification program, as our first manufacturing conformity testing got underway. We also completed our first Systems and Compliance Reviews with the Federal Aviation Administration ("FAA") and entered the fourth of five stages towards gaining Part 135 Certification. We continue to make excellent progress on finalizing our means of compliance and have submitted our first area-specific certification plan.
Flight Envelope Expansion
Our first pre-production prototype successfully demonstrated the expected operational speed and altitude of our aircraft. Our second preproduction prototype is in active flight testing.
Firm Financial Footing
Manufacturing Progress
We completed the build-out of 125,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space and, in early 2022, we began the manufacture of our first production- intent aircraft in our pilot manufacturing facility.
International Launch Partnerships
We partnered with ANA Holdings and SK Telecom to explore launching commercial services in Japan and South Korea, respectively.
At the end of 2021, we had $1.3 billion in cash and short-term investments to support operations. Net cash used in operating activities, purchases of property and equipment and acquisitions totaled $62.3 million in the fourth quarter.
Net Income
Fourth quarter net income of $5.0 million reflected an operating loss of $77.2 million more than offset by other income of $71.7 million as well as a $10.5 million tax benefit related to accounting adjustments for our acquisition of Uber Elevate within the measurement period.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA loss of $65.2 million reflected primarily costs associated with the development, certification and manufacturing of the aircraft.
Progress on Our Long-Term Plan
In 2021, we highlighted three areas of focus that would guide our work and investment over the long-term.
Certifying Our Aircraft
Scaling Our Manufacturing
Preparing for Commercial Operations
All of our activities support one or more of these goals and we intend to continue using this framework to define our progress in 2022.
Certifying our Aircraft
In the fourth quarter, we successfully completed our first Systems Review with the FAA, which saw the regulator assess our plans and processes for the development of complex, safety-critical systems and equipment. We also completed our first Compliance Review with the FAA, during which our approach to the development and verification of aerospace-grade software and airborne electronic hardware was evaluated.
We continue to make excellent progress on finalizing our means of compliance, with the certification basis we established in our G-1 Issue Paper last year. We have close to 70% of our proposed
means of compliance already accepted, as scheduled, and have submitted our first area-specific certification plan.
Our flight test program continued to make significant progress, contributing to more than 5,300 eVTOL miles flown during 2021, generating 65TB of data. Although our first pre-production prototype will not return to flight test following an accident in February 2022, we are pleased that it was able to demonstrate all key performance attributes, flying at speeds over 200 mph and altitudes over 11,000 feet, as well as completing a flight of 154.6 miles in 2021. At this time, we do not expect the accident to have a meaningful impact on our business operations or certification timing and our second pre-production prototype has returned to flight testing.
By the end of the fourth quarter, the Joby team had more than 1,000 employees. 80% of our employees directly support the engineering, certifying and manufacturing of our aircraft, including a dedicated team of more than 100 aerospace certification professionals with more than 1,700 combined years of experience in certifying and developing aircraft.
Scaling our Manufacturing
Having focused on the implementation of our Quality Management System in 2021, we were able to successfully complete our first FAA manufacturing conformity inspection in the fourth quarter. This was followed by the beginning of conformity testing with the FAA earlier this year, marking a significant milestone towards achieving type certification as Joby entered the "implementation phase" for the first time, demonstrating the maturity of our production and quality systems. Each part, system and structure of the Joby aircraft will enter this phase in due course, resulting in thousands of inspections and tests that will demonstrate the airworthiness and safety of the aircraft as we progress towards type certification from the FAA.
We began manufacturing our first production-intent aircraft in early 2022. This aircraft is the first to be built at our pilot manufacturing facility in Marina, CA and will benefit from our investment in advanced production technologies, such as Automated Fiber Placement machines and additive processes. We expect to fly this aircraft before the end of 2022.
We continued to grow our facilities and capabilities in 2021, completing the build out of more than 125,000 square feet of manufacturing space. We also continued to benefit from our decision to vertically integrate engineering and manufacturing, delivering more than 20,000 machined parts in-house in 2021.
Preparing for Commercial Operations
We recently announced partnerships with both ANA Holdings, Japan's largest airline, and SK Telecom, South Korea's leading telecommunications company, to explore launching aerial ridesharing services in these markets. While our service in core U.S. markets will be operated directly by Joby and offered to passengers via the Joby app or the Uber app, these announcements
reflect our strategy to partner with local companies committed to delivering exceptional customer service and operational excellence to launch our service in select markets outside the U.S.
We made good progress towards securing our Part 135 Air Carrier Certification during the quarter and recently entered the fourth of five application stages, leaving us on track to receive the certificate in the second half of 2022 as planned. A Part 135 Certificate is required to operate our aircraft as an air taxi service.
Paul Rinaldi, the longest-serving president of the U.S. National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA), joined our Advisory Board in the fourth quarter to support the development of our operations. During his tenure at NATCA, Mr. Rinaldi worked extensively with the FAA and international regulators to improve airspace safety.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Summary
In the fourth quarter of 2021, our net income of $5.0 million reflected operating expenses to support continued growth, totaling $77.2 million, more than offset by other income of $71.7 million and tax benefits of $10.5 million related to our Uber Elevate acquisition. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $38.9 million higher than our net loss in the fourth quarter of 2020. Operating expenses in the fourth quarter 2021 were higher than the same period of 2020 and the prior quarter, primarily reflecting growth in personnel and materials to support our development and certification activities, early manufacturing operations, initial investments in commercialization, and administrative costs to support scaling as a public company. Higher operating expenses also reflect increased stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization.
Research and development costs of $57.3 million reflected continued aircraft development, certification activities, and early manufacturing operations. Selling, general & administrative expenses were $19.9 million for the quarter. Other income of $71.7 million reflected primarily a gain from the change in the fair market valuation of warrants and earnout shares of $61.3 million and income from equity-method investments of $10.2 million. The tax benefit of $10.5 million reflected accounting adjustments related to our acquisition of Uber Elevate within the measurement period.
Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter 2021 was a loss of $65.2 million, primarily reflecting employee costs associated with the development, certification and manufacturing of the aircraft. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $29.8 million higher than in the fourth quarter 2020. Adjusted EBITDA excludes the gain from the revaluation of our warrants and earnout shares, stock-based compensation expense and income from equity-method investments. Please see the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA.
Our balance sheet provides a strong financial foundation to support our long-term goals. We ended the fourth quarter 2021 with $1.3 billion in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments in marketable securities.
