Joby further strengthened its balance sheet with new funding of $280 million from investments by Baillie Gifford and SK Telecom

More than two-thirds of Certification Plans already accepted by FAA

Joby's first production prototype rolled off the line and has begun flight testing

STRONG FINANCIAL FOUNDATION At the end of the second quarter

of 2023, we had $1.2 billion in cash and short-term investments. Net cash used in operating activities and purchase of property plant and equipment totaled $77 million in the second quarter.

NET LOSS

Net loss of $286 million reflected the loss on the revaluation of derivative liabilities of $181 million and operating expenses of $116 million, partly offset by interest and other income of

$11 million. Operating expenses primarily reflected our continued progress certifying the aircraft and early manufacturing operations.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $83 million largely reflected our operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation.