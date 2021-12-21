Joby Completes Acquisition of Radar Developer Inras GmbH

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY), a California-based company developing all-electric aircraft for commercial passenger service, today announced its acquisition of Inras GmbH, a leader in radar system design based in Linz, Austria.

Co-founded by Andreas Haderer and Andreas Stelzer, the five-person team brings academic and commercial leadership in the design of radiofrequency (RF) systems, processing boards, real-time signal processing and advanced radar sensors. Stelzer is Chair of Johannes Kepler University’s renowned RF-Systems Department, where he has been a professor since 2011.

“We look forward to integrating our advanced sensing technology into Joby’s electric air taxi. The technology we have developed will improve the aircraft’s onboard detection and navigation capabilities in preparation for scaled operations,” said Stelzer.

“As we grow our team here in Linz, we’re thrilled to further develop RF systems that are foundational to the future of sustainable aviation.”

Joby’s acquisition of Inras is emblematic of the Company’s strategy to maintain leadership in key advanced technologies by seeking out proven leaders in their field — wherever they are in the world. The transaction will see Stelzer and Haderer’s team remain in Linz, a growing hotbed for RF-related commercial and research activity, with additional resources.

“We have been continually impressed with Inras since we began working with them to develop custom radar systems for our aircraft,” said JoeBen Bevirt, Founder and CEO of Joby.

“They are leaders in solving the challenges associated with airborne sensing and autonomy and we are excited to welcome them to Joby as we move toward integrating more advanced detection capabilities in the future,” Bevirt added.

With a maximum range of 150 miles recently demonstrated during flight testing, and a top speed of 200 mph, Joby’s all-electric aircraft is designed to carry four passengers and a pilot with zero operating emissions. The Company began flying full-scale prototypes in 2017 and has completed more than 1,000 flight tests. Joby aims to launch passenger service in 2024, offering a fast, clean, and quiet way for people to move within congested metropolitan areas and other communities.

Joby recently listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “JOBY.”

